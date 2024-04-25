Santa Rosa

Small and tiny homes featured at North Bay Home Expo

The Small Home Expo showcasing tiny homes and modular homes is one of the highlights of the North Bay Home Expo this weekend at The Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The trade fair features more than 90 local, regional, and national contractors and other businesses that offer products and services for the home and garden.

As part of The Tiny Home Expo there will be “Home Talks” both Saturday and Sunday in which experts will explore topics like how to finance an accessory dwelling unit, the difference between a modular and a movable home and a discussion of how much housing is needed in the North Bay led by Lindsay Wood, who goes by the moniker, The Tiny Home Lady.

Local and state political representatives and candidates have been invited to join the "Home Talks" to discuss their proposed solutions to the housing crisis in the North Bay.

“If 1,000 homeowners in the North Bay added an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on their property, this could transform the housing crisis. Many homeowners don't know where to start. This is where we support them in making good choices," Wood said in a news release.

Builders and associations participating in the Small Home Expo include Forever Tiny Homes, Mendo Tiny Homes, Tiny Home Cottages and American Built Tiny Homes. Expo goers can tour tiny homes and explore options for turning their backyards into housing for family or to bring in additional income.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors. Special discounted four packs are available for families and seniors.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28. 1350 Bennett Valley Road. For tickets visit homescape.ticketspice.com/sonoma-northbay-home-expo.

Windsor

Repair and Reuse Fair gives a second chance to old stuff

Do you have a lamp, small appliance, textile, computer or bike in need of repair? Don’t toss it in the trash. Bring it to the Huerta Gym in Windsor May 4 where volunteer tinkerers may be able to extend its life.

Volunteers and specialized repair professionals will be on-hand to repair your broken stuff.

The event will include other information and activities that foster reuse including a clothing swap where people can bring clean and usable clothing and accessories to trade and e-waste collection led by the Conservation Corps of the North Bay.

The event is free but people are asked to register if they want to bring an item for repair. Advance notice will help the fix-it team prepare. For information or to register visit reusealliance.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor.

Santa Rosa

Good bugs versus bad bugs

Learn how to attract beneficial insects to your garden and put them to work controlling the bad bugs that damage your veggies during a free talk May 4 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library in Coddingtown.

The talk by Master Gardener Bruce Robinson is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event is free but registration is requested at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. 150 Coddingtown Center.

Santa Rosa

Tips and tricks to enhance your spring garden

Now that the warmer days of spring are here thoughts turn to the garden. Whether you garden in pots, want to set up a cut-flower garden or plant a wildflower meadow, there are always things to consider. Bring your questions and curiosity to the May 2 meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club. Longtime member Bonnie Brown will give a talk with slides exploring some of the best gardening practices for the North Bay. Brown , a former illustrator, graphic designer and owner of a commercial and residential architectural carved glass business, is a longtime leader in the club and manages its Monarch Pollinator Garden and a new garden at the historic Marcy House Garden in Sonoma.

Non-members are welcome to attend the talk for $5. It will be in Burlingame Hall at The First Congregation Church, 252 W Spain Street, Sonoma. A meet and greet will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by the talk at 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa

Harvest for the Hungry Garden plant blowout

One of the biggest spring plant sales in the region gets underway Saturday, April 27 with a huge selection of vegetable starts and flowering plants started from seed by volunteers for the garden, which raises food for the food insecure.

The is by appointment only. But people with a reservation can drop in to grab what’s left from 1-3 p.m. For information and a plant list visit harvestgarden.org. The garden is at 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information you can also email HarvestGarden1717@gmail.com.

Petaluma

Petaluma Garden Club throws plant sale

The Petaluma Garden Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is throwing its annual plant sale Saturday, April 27 with tons of stuff for gardeners, from organically grown vegetable starts to perennials, annuals, container plantings, garden art, houseplants, tools and more.

Master gardeners also will be available to offer advice. Club members recommend arriving early for the best selection and arriving late for the best deals. Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Educational Foundation, SRJC scholarships and other local causes.

The sale takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1939 Castle Drive, Petaluma.

Bodega Bay

Coastal gardening with mostly natives

Gardening along the coast is not the same as inland areas. If you’re a coastal dweller the Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding a free workshop Sunday, April 28 designed just for you. They will offer tips on what to plant, what not to plant, how to plant and native plants that do well near the ocean. The class is free but registration is required at bit.ly/43GmmvZ or sonomaamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the library talk. You can also register by contacting Tami at tlstolte@comcast.net. The class is 9 to10:30 a.m. at 21301 Heron Drive in South Harbor, Bodega Bay.

