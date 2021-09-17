Santa Rosa U-pick flower farm features stress-free bouquets

At the Poppies and Petals U-pick flower farm, customers get a dose of floral therapy with their take-home bouquet.

Customers have an hour to wend their way through rows of riotous early-autumn color, picking impetuously or with great intention whatever captures their eye, while classical music plays soothingly in the background.

The quarter acre of field-grown flowers in west Santa Rosa opened to pickers in late June and is proving to be a respite for the pandemic-weary. And that’s just what owner Stephenie Chow had in mind when she turned over a fallow field her husband had owned for 20 years to a flower farm during the middle of the pandemic.

The idea came to her last year, after she invited friends over to pick some crops from her small vegetable garden on the same Sanford Road property. She also was growing a few flowers in the garden, and her friends were delighted to take home some blossoms as well as food for their tables.

If a few brought so much happiness, why not grow a field of them and spread the joy?

So last year Chow brought in a load of organic soil and mixed it with a special compost tea recipe recommended by a mentor and prepared to become a farmer.

Chow, who spent years in a high-powered banking job before dialing back with no regrets, dove into floriculture research. She obsessed over which flowers to grow, bought seeds and bulbs and planted her first seeds in trays in January.

Eight months later, after fits and starts and first-year mistakes, her field is in full bloom with dozens of different kinds of flowers, including celosia, zinnias, basil, dahlias, asters, sunflowers and lilies, to name a few.

She named her little farm Poppies and Petals after the wild California golden poppies that pop up in the field each spring. And the farm, open three mornings a week, is having the desired effect of giving flower pickers a pleasant getaway.

Decisions, decisions

Every visitor is handed a colorful pair of clippers and a white ceramic pitcher. They are then set loose to roam the fields. For $35, they can pick as much as the vase will hold. Their cuttings will then be transferred into take-home containers.

On a recent Saturday, Tracy Cannobbio, who drove up from Novato after reading about the new U-pick farm on a Marin mommies blog, was having a hard time deciding what to clip.

“I’m just picking the ones I think are pretty, and once I get home I’ll split them up into different arrangements, said Cannobbio, a publicist. “I love these U-pick farms. Usually they’re for fruits and vegetables. I’ve never seen one for flowers. There’s something relaxing about being among things that are growing and picking something yourself, taking it home and remembering where you got it.”

At the end of another row, Judy Garner was gathering flowers for a bouquet to take to a baby shower that day. This was a return visit. Two weeks ago, she brought her 92-year-old mother. Chow allowed Garner to drive through the 9-foot-wide rows to make it easier on the elderly woman, who used to be an avid gardener.

Garner said her mother was thrilled.

“I’ve been to the flower mart in the city, but this is just such an experience. It’s beautiful,” she said. “When I’m with my mom and looking at all the different kinds of flowers — it just brought tears to my eyes.”

Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 played softly in the background and a gentle breeze cooled the September sun beaming down.

Chow this season grew about 50 different flowers in her nine rows. She plans to double that next year after seeing what works and what doesn’t in her particular corner of the world.

She has the help of Traci Wittke, who for many years did FTD floral arranging and ran a cleaning business. After enduring a battle with breast cancer, Wittke was ready for healthy change and jumped at the chance to be operations manager for the little farm.

“It’s invigorating, frustrating and it’s worrisome,” Wittke said from behind the counter of the small check-in kiosk. “I found myself worrying in the middle of the night about the earwigs eating our dahlias. We lost about 40% of our tubers, and it was devastating. So we got some frogs and lizards out here and they controlled it. And we invited the birds. We don’t want pesticides.”

Trial and error

Chow started planting at the beginning of May, after all danger of frost had passed. She waited anxiously to see what would crop up.

Tulips were the first to emerge from that hard clay soil she had worked so hard to amend and make fertile. “But they came up with short, stubby stalks,” she said.

“Then I researched on the Sonoma County Gardening Facebook page and I found out I wasn’t the only one” with too-short tulips, she said. “It didn’t rain enough, and I wasn’t watering them. That’s why they were stunted.”