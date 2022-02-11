Subscribe

Santa Rosa youth grow career and life skills in neglected garden

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2022, 9:53AM
When Curtis Short and his wife Patricia Seddon first saw the space where they were asked to help young adults with special needs and disabilities create a garden, they were dismayed. The small fenced area was a tangle of weeds, with only a rose bush and several small fruit trees — plum, apricot and pomegranate — pushing through the thick Bermuda grass.

Surrounding it were parking lots, cracked and weedy asphalt and maintenance and office buildings for the Santa Rosa City Schools. The students, part of a multiyear program teaching independent living and vocational skills, had their classes in old, weathered portable classrooms. The 10 students in teacher Melanie Charter’s class often ate lunch in the “garden,” taking turns sitting at the single picnic table.

Short and Seddon couldn’t do anything about the ambiance. But they figured they could help the students create an oasis amid the functional but forlorn space at the end of Ridgway Avenue.

“Our youngest child moved away to college Sept. 9, 2021,” Short said. “As empty nesters in need of a new purpose in life, Pat and I were immediately struck by the sad look of the existing garden and surroundings there, and we became almost instantly committed to building a wonderful new garden,” he said.

Short, a certified arborist and landscape contractor, connected with Charter through a mutual friend who had asked if he could help the teacher create a gardening program for her students.

The 18-to 22-year-olds, all alumni of Ridgway, the district’s continuation high school, are engaged in a variety of volunteer and apprentice jobs through the Community Transitions program, doing everything from food service at Sonoma State University to helping out at a school childcare program and volunteering at the Humane Society.

“With support from any of three classroom staff, students participate in paid and volunteer work experiences,” Charter said. Alongside that, they learn independent living skills like meal preparation, budgeting, home maintenance and how to get around to shop or socialize.

“The goal is for students to exit the program with as much independence as possible and with resources and connections in the community to support them,” she said.

A garden program could build additional skills, like teamwork and basic garden maintenance, Charter said. There are currently 30 students spread among three classes who need additional support as a bridge between school and living and working in the community. While much of their work is out in the community, they do have classroom time on their makeshift campus within view of Santa Rosa High.

“We wanted to give them a chance to build a beautiful new environment for themselves that they can be inspired by and thrive in,” Short said. “And it’s such a great program. These students get to be in this program for four years. And it is individually tailored to whatever sparks their enthusiasm. Pat and I had no idea something like these even existed in the Santa Rosa Public Schools.”

Plans and then waiting

Short sketched a plan for the garden, and Seddon set about fundraising.

To start a gardening project, one needs compost, mulch, plants, tools and ancillary equipment. Several local retailers like Friedman’s Home Improvement pitched in. Mission Ace Hardware offered a new wheelbarrow and Prickett’s Nursery donated hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools and equipment.

“I said we don’t need that much, but they said, ‘Take it.’ They were incredibly generous and gave us a huge pile of seed,” Short said of the locally owned Prickett’s.

He and Seddon started working with the students last September, planting daffodils and ranunculas, which are just starting to poke out now. But the school district called a halt to working with the students until a long list of details could be settled.

So Short and Seddon worked alone all autumn and into the winter, prepping the area, digging out weeds and installing a rock culvert, or rain garden, to capture runoff from the parking lot that had been pooling in the garden. At the same time, they identified tasks the students could easily do on their own, like removing rocks and picking sticks out of the mulch to prepare it for spreading.

After more than four months, Short and Seddon now have the green light to work directly with the students. They met with them for the first time on a sunny Wednesday in late January, digging and moving wood chips to what will, by the end of summer, be the bones of an ornamental flower garden.

“I like the outside, working in the garden and pulling up weeds,” said Dixie Ireland. The 21-year-old Santa Rosa woman also works at the YMCA, at a day care center at Steele Lane Elementary and as a volunteer at the Sonoma County Humane Society as part of her Transitions training. But the garden makes a nice new addition to the mix of experiences.

“The garden looks prettier, and we’re learning how to use tools and learning where to plant things,” she explained.

Another student, Anthony Briseno, 20, said he is excited about the garden project and has learned a lot just by watching Short do certain tasks. It inspires him to work harder. He said the garden didn’t even look like a garden before they started.

“I get the mindset that I gotta get this done. I make myself more determined to get the work done,” he said, adding that he can imagine himself doing gardening or landscaping work as a career in the future.

“I had this passion when I was way younger. I was always an outdoors kid,” he added. “My grandpa always brought me out and always brought me to his garden to work there. I’m excited about what I can do here, and I’m excited about what I’m going to achieve in the future.”

Transforming a neglected garden

The new garden project has been christened CHArt Gardens: Building Connections Through Horticulture and Art. The name is a nod to both teacher Melanie Charter and the artistic aim of the garden.

In addition to demonstrating the art of garden creation, Short and Seddon hope to incorporate other artistic flourishes to enliven the space and enhance learning. They want to eventually build a small tool shed that students could paint with their own designs. And they have their eyes on the wall of a nearby building for a student-created mural to make the area more inviting.

The garden had been the personal project of a former school district employee who was using the space to grow a few things for fun. But when she retired a few years ago, the fenced-in space, measuring about 70 by 40 feet, fell into neglect.

Charter saw it as a possible project for her students but didn’t know where to start.

“It was full of weeds. We did a little bit in this bed here,” she said, gesturing to an old wooden raised bed. “We got some soil and planted a few things, but that was the extent of it.”

Because of the potentially toxic runoff from the parking lot, they decided this garden would be better suited for ornamentals rather than edible plants. One of the goals of the Transitions program is to help young adults with challenges forge connections in the community. So they plan to grow lots of flowers and make bouquets to give to the elderly.

Short’s conceptual plan calls for a new gate with a rose arbor over it. A gravel path will meander through the space, filled in with flowering plants. They hope to find volunteers with building skills to help with the tool shed and to build an arbor where they can train an existing old grapevine to provide shady comfort for picnic lunches on warm days. A solar fountain will provide cooling sounds and water for wildlife. Just outside the fence, they also are beautifying the borders around a nearby maintenance building with beds of pollinator and California native plants.

Short said they’ve raised about $1,800 so far for the Ridgway Garden Club and have set up a legal nonprofit so members of the community can contribute with tax-deductible donations. Donations can be sent to The Ridgway Garden Club. Volunteers can contact him and Pat at fun4plants@gmail.com.

The couple hope to have the infrastructure and basic plantings in this spring so that by September, it will truly look like a garden.

“It will be transformed by then,” Short said, “and just getting better after that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

