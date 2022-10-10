Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery commemorates 5 years since Tubbs Fire

As sunset descended over the rolling vineyards of Paradise Ridge Winery in Fountaingrove Sunday, people arrived to commemorate the winery’s rebuild after it was destroyed five years ago in the Tubbs Fire.
Co-hosted by Sonoma County District Supervisor James Gore, the event featured music and food from Willi’s Wine Bar and Sweet T’s, both of which were also destroyed and then rebuilt.
The gathering was held to recognize the toughness of all those who were affected by the devastating firestorms of 2017, and honor the community that supported Paradise Ridge during its two-year rebuilding efforts, winery co-owner Rene Byck said.
“It’s a thank you to our community for the support of our business, their resiliency and creating a road map of how communities like ours can prepare for a disaster,” Rene Byck, the winery’s co-owner, said. “The community deserves the recognition for rebuilding and putting things in place. Our community is stronger now,”
The winery was among the more than 5,600 structures destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, which began Oct. 8, 2017. The wildfire also killed 22 people.
“I’ve had the chills all day,” Gore said. “It’s not about resiliency anymore, it’s about resolve. We’re stronger than ever and yet more wounded than ever ... only forward. That’s where we’re going.”
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
