Santa Rosa’s Water Bark returns

Local dogs made mighty splashes Sunday in Spring Lake Regional Park’s swimming lagoon during “Water Bark,” where pups get to play and help fundraise for a local cause.

The favored “Water Bark” event in which dogs run leash-less into the park’s swimming lagoon and help to raise money for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation — returned to Spring Lake Regional Park this weekend.

Dogs of all sizes that emerged, drenched, from the lagoon dug into the sand and caught frisbees — hitting the water again with huge splashes to the left and the right.

Dog owner, Dave Keeney, wears his “Dog Dad” T-shirt during the Water Bark event on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California. (Mya Constantino)

Khrysti and her husband Dave Keeney, who wore a T-shirt that read, “Dog Dad, Like a Normal Dad Only Cooler” with animated photos of him and his two huskies, Klay and Hollis, said it’s more than a dog park.

“You can see the dogs’ happy faces,” Khrysti Keeney, 50, of Novato said. “Dog parks are sometimes an anxious place for dogs. But they love it. It’s more than just a dog park.”

It was the first Water Bark for the Gaugthiers, a family of four who sat in pink lawn chairs and watched Rosie, their 3-year-old golden retriever, run excitedly in and out of the lagoon.

“It’s pretty awesome, we get to let Rosie run without a leash,” Teresa Gaugthier, 50, of Santa Rosa said, with a laugh. “It feels like being at the beach.”

Water Bark will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of September, except on Sept. 17.

Although the event is dedicated to local dogs, one Sonoma County Regional Parks employee believes the event is good for humans as well, giving owners a chance to kick back and connect with each other.

“I’ve seen owners run into other owners they know from different dog parks,” said Grace Knighten, a Sonoma County Regional Parks program assistant. “This event is also fun for the dog owners, too.”

Tickets, which range from $7 to $10, can be purchased online at sonomacountyparksfoundation.org.

Proceeds from the event will go toward adding more than 50 dog-friendly parks and trails to the Sonoma County Regional Parks system.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.