Sarah McLachlan set to return to Luther Burbank Center

It may seem hard to believe now, but early in Sarah McLachlan’s career her record company wasn’t happy with her songs because the label wanted radio-ready hits.

“Oh, there was a moment. I was knee-deep in my record, and I was just loving everything we were doing,” McLachlan recalled during a phone interview last week, ahead of her upcoming show this Tuesday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

She played the tracks for Arista Records’ rep, and he said, “‘Yeah, I don’t hear it,’” McLachlan remembered. She asked him what he wanted to hear.

“‘I just want three strong singles,’” the A&R man told her. “‘You can yodel on the rest of the record for all I care, but I need three strong singles for radio.’”

“‘Don’t the songs make you feel something?’” McLachlan asked him.

He said, “‘Honey, that’s not the point.’”

Fortunately for McLachlan, her manager spoke to Clive Davis, Arista’s legendary founder and then-president, and she was allowed to make the record she wanted.

That album was 1992’s “Solace,” which won critical acclaim and set the stage for her global breakthrough record, 1994’s “Fumbling Toward Ecstasy.”

With songs such as “Good Enough” and “Ice Cream,” the 1994 album received broad radio airplay and enabled McLachlan to sell out theaters with thousands of seats. She’ll bring many of her hits and more to her Tuesday show with cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZjKPJbtghvs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Then came the 1997 album “Surfacing” — which included “Building a Mystery,” “Sweet Surrender” and the megahit “Angel.” It struck a chord worldwide.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VLZ9Ike2Geo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Angel” became the soundtrack for the ASPCA’s wildly successful and heart-rending commercial that raised funds for the animal support group.

McLachlan said her career grew “naturally, organically,” and she’s happy she wasn’t an overnight success.

Ever modest and humble, the Canadian singer-songwriter said it was “a really great way to enter into, I guess what you’d call fame, because it wasn’t all of a sudden I’ve sold 10 million records and I’m on every magazine cover.”

By the late 1990s, McLachlan had founded the Lilith Fair, a festival featuring women-led bands, after a promoter told her having more than one woman on a concert bill wouldn’t work.

That comment wasn’t the inspiration for the festival, but it “solidified my reasons for doing it. I just wanted to have a bunch of women share the stage with me,” McLachlan said.

“It was really wonderful to be able to dispel some of those myths that women couldn’t play back to back or that people wouldn’t come. Clearly, they enjoyed it.”

She realized later that Lilith created a “safe space for people to be themselves, to wave their free flag and be exactly who they were and be proud of that.”

From 1997 to 1999, Lilith raised more than $10 million for nonprofit groups and, according to CNN, was the top-grossing festival of the late 1990s.

McLachlan, 54, has won three Grammy awards and 10 Juno awards and has sold more than 40 million records.

She’s the founder and principal fundraiser for the Vancouver-based Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides music instruction and mentoring for about 1,000 at-risk youth.

A mother of two daughters, McLachlan always prioritized her family. Despite the demands of a rigorous touring schedule, she said, she’s never spent more than three weeks away from her children.

One of her daughters, age 20, is now at university and no longer living at home. The other is 14.

Though she recognizes the pain others suffered during the pandemic, McLachlan said, “the two years of staying home were pretty wonderful. We were very lucky. I got to spend a ton of time with my girls.”

McLachlan and her daughters, who had been living in the Vancouver area, moved to Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, a community of about 2,000 people.

“It was hard and challenging, but we rallied together as a family. And it kind of grew my girls up a little bit, too, because we all had to take care of each other.”

During the pandemic, McLachlan occasionally performed online shows, including a collaboration with Lyle Lovett.

“How amazing that we were able to connect in that way,” she said. “He’s such a gentleman. It was lovely to do that with him.”

Yet after three decades of performing for live audiences, McLachlan found it odd to perform online, to “sing into the abyss and get nothing back, even though I knew there was an audience out there.”

She’s performed a couple of live shows recently and said it “feels really, really good to get back on stage and feel that visceral connection with your audience.”

The adulation she receives from her audiences is “still the best drug ever,” she said.

McLachlan is working on a new record, with roughly 14 songs in various stages of development. “So yes, there is an album coming. It’ll probably be the last one, because I’m not sure if people even put out albums anymore.

“But I like albums. I like bodies of work. I think there’s a really important emotional arc to them that I enjoy creating. So I can’t tell you when it’s coming, but it’s coming.”

McLachlan performed one of her final pre-pandemic concerts at the Luther Burbank Center in February 2020 and said she’s looking forward to returning to Santa Rosa.

Accompanying her will be cellist Freebairn-Smith for a two-plus-hour set, she said. There’s no opening act; arriving before showtime is advised.

“It’s an intimate evening, and I just love, love, love playing with her,” McLachlan said. Freebairn-Smith is “such a beautiful, intuitive player. She’s got a really good voice and plays guitar. So we have an amazing time.”

Michael Shapiro writes about entertainment and the arts. Contact him through his website, michaelshapiro.net.