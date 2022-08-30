Sausage dish perfect with red blend

Our wine of the week, Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 The Mariner Meritage Blend, Dry Creek Valley ($50), is classy and a bit sassy. Anyone who loves red wine will be mesmerized by this beauty.

Both aromas and flavors suggest black fruit, especially black currants, black cherries, black raspberries and blackberries. Threads of dried savory herbs weave through the fruit flavors, giving the wine a fully savory character. You’ll notice hints of white pepper, new leather and cocoa, as well.

The finish lingers impressively until your next sip.

At the table, it’s easy to assume you must pair this wine with red meat; the wine and juicy meats do welcome each other. A rare rib-eye with a dollop of Gorgonzola butter, braised short ribs or beef shanks in red wine all flatter and are flattered by this signature wine from a signature Dry Creek Valley winery.

But there are many other options. Creamy white beans with garlic and meatballs are a lovely match, as is cauliflower soup topped with black olive tapenade. Wild rice, chick peas, toasted walnuts and Dijon mustard all pair beautifully with the wine and are the way to countless dishes that will welcome the wine alongside.

It’s fabulous even with humble fare, such as spaghetti and meatballs and creamy polenta with olive oil and Gorgonzola, a rainy-night staple in my house.

Of course, it’s still summer, so we don’t want to spend a lot of time over the stove. Today’s recipe is quick, easy and delicious.

Grilled Sausages with Roasted Sweet Peppers

Makes 2 to 4 servings

3 to 4 large red and/or yellow sweet peppers

3 garlic cloves, cut into thin slices

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, preferably merlot or cabernet sauvignon vinegar

2 anchovies in oil, drained and mashed

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

4 full-flavor sausages (see Note below)

Sear the peppers over an open flame or on an outdoor grill until the skins are blackened. Set in a bowl, cover with a tea towel and let cool. Use your fingers to pull off the skins. With a paring knife, cut out the stem and seed core. Cut into medium julienne and put into a wide, shallow bowl.

Add the garlic, vinegar, anchovies, several turns of black pepper and the parsley. Toss gently, cover and set aside.

Grill the sausages on a stove-top grill or outdoor fire until they are fully cooked but not dry. Remove from the heat, let rest a few minutes and cut each sausage diagonally into 3 pieces.

Set the sausages on top of the peppers and enjoy right away.

Note: Do not use chicken or turkey sausages in this dish. Venison, wild boar and duck sausages will make the most delicious matches, but any full-flavor well-made sausage will work beautifully.

Variation:

On a cold night, serve the peppers and sausages over creamy polenta with oven-roasted potatoes or with a sturdy pasta, such as bucatini.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.