Sausage stew a fabulous match for merlot

Our wine of the week, Highway 12 2019 Merlot, Sonoma County ($28), is big and bold. Aromas reveal a warmth and a suggestion of sweetness, as if you just walked under a fruit tree in full bloom.

Fruit flavors run toward black raspberry, black plum and black cherry, with threads of sweet spice, vanilla and milk chocolate weaving through them. Tannins are firm, sturdy and a bit rough around the edges, highlighting the wine’s youth. These qualities will resolve as the wine ages.

At the table, you want robust flavors and rich textures to go with this merlot. A rich Bolognese over creamy polenta is a fabulous match, as the polenta engages the tannins and the Bolognese resonates with the wine’s subtle notes. Classic American pizza, Italian-American spaghetti and meatballs, chicken in red wine vinegar sauce and roasted root vegetables with coconut rice all urge the wine to blossom into its full self. A ragout of specialty mushrooms and a bit of bacon or pancetta is an outstanding match, too.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a dish that explodes with complex flavors but is very easy to make, something I think we all need about now.

Sicilian Sausage and Lentil Stew

Makes 4 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

2 carrots, cut into small dice

3 celery stalks, cut into small dice

1 small red bell pepper or mild chile, seeded and cut into small dice

Kosher salt

8 ounces brown lentils

3 plum tomatoes, cut into small dice

2 cups beef stock

4 Italian sausages of choice

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Vella Dry Jack cheese, in one piece

Heat the olive oil in a soup pot. Add the onion, carrots, celery and bell pepper and saute over medium-low heat until soft, about 10 to 12 minutes. Season with salt.

Add the lentils and saute 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes, beef stock, sausages and 2 cups of water. Cover the pan and simmer over low heat until the lentils are tender, about 45 minutes.

Check occasionally and add more water if necessary. The stew should be fairly thick, but not overly so.

Season with several turns of black pepper and salt, to taste. Divide among individual soup plates, garnish with Italian parsley and enjoy right away, with the cheese and a grater alongside.

Variations:

Reduce the amount of lentils to 6 ounces and add one 14-ounce can of chickpeas. Drain and rinse the chickpeas before adding to the pot along with the tomatoes. If you prefer, add ½ cup dry chickpeas that you have soaked overnight and drained.

Top each portion with a generous dollop of black olive tapenade just before serving.

Serve over creamy polenta.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Polenta.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.