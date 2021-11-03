Sauv blanc shines with a fall salad with feta

Our wine of the week, Fathia, 2020 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($25), is a suave beauty with a beguiling elegance and subtlety. On first sip, the wine is all cool minerality, like river rocks and wet concrete, like coast fog in a glass. Around the outer edges of the palate, hints of citrus emerge, and there is just a bit of green bean on the lingering finish.

This is a wine you can take anywhere and enjoy with almost anything.

As we approach Dungeness crab and local oyster season, keep this wine in mind, as it is outstanding with each. You’ll enjoy it with Petrale sole and sanddabs, and with chicken paillard, pork piccata, charcuterie and salumi, fresh goat cheese and nearly any green vegetable. A well-made ceviche will encourage the wine to soar and linguine vongole, especially made with fresh clams, is an extraordinary match.

Celery, as a salad or a side dish, helps the wine blossom into its full self, especially when you add a spritz of lemon juice. If you like okra, slice some and fry it in olive oil with plenty of garlic and a bit of lemon until it releases its liquid and that liquid evaporates. It is a magical match.

This wine is excellent with feta cheese, too, and that’s the source of inspiration today. Raw Brussels sprouts, sliced thinly and combined with feta cheese and a few other ingredients, make an excellent fall salad, as welcome on a holiday table as during a weeknight dinner.

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Feta, Pine Nuts and Pomegranates

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons best-quality olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted (see Note below)

2 teaspoons snipped chives or chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons pomegranate arils, optional

Slice the Brussels sprouts as thinly as possible. The best way to do this is with a very sharp knife or in a food processor fitted with its thinnest slicing blade. You also can slice them on a mandoline, but be sure to use the guard so you don’t cut a finger.

Put the sliced sprouts in a bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss gently. Set aside for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the lemon juice and mustard in a small bowl and stir in the olive oil and several very generous turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid.

Pour the dressing over the Brussels sprouts and toss gently. Add the feta and pine nuts, toss again and tip into a serving dish.

Scatter chives and pomegranate arils on top and enjoy right away.

Note: Pine nuts from China cause a syndrome known as “pine mouth” in a small percentage of the population. It consists of a persistent bitter and/or metallic taste that develops a day or two after eating the nuts and can last for days, weeks or months. Pine nuts from other countries, including Korea, do not cause pine mouth.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.