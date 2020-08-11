Sauvignon blanc shines with ceviche tostadas

Acumen 2019 Mountainside Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($30), our Wine of the Week, is bright and shiny, with an engaging depth, layers of fruit flavors and a lingering finish that is at once plush and clean.

On the first sip, you’ll notice not-quite-ripe apricot, followed by white grapefruit, clementine and Comice pear. There are subtle hints of tarragon and raw green bean, too, and just a tiny burst of peach.

You can enjoy the wine with simple foods, such as sliced avocado topped with a spoonful of whole milk yogurt or feta cheese; pizza with olive oil, garlic, grated zucchini and avocado and pasta with blanched green beans, fresh basil or tarragon, olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Salads with radishes, cucumbers and mild chiles make good companions. It is also excellent with fried fish, such as sanddabs and Petrale sole. Chicken piccata welcomes this lovely wine alongside, too.

For today’s recipe I’ve chosen a favorite summer dish, ceviche, which is so refreshing on a hot day. Some people hesitate when it comes to ceviche because they think it is raw fish, but that’s not the case. Cooking involves, in part, the denaturing of protein; most of the time, it is heat that accomplishes this, but acid does it, too. The process is gentle and the fish is fully cooked.

Classic Ceviche Tostadas

Makes 4 to 6 appetizer servings

1 pound fresh boneless snapper, ling cod or similar fish, cut into ¼-inch dice, skinless

Kosher salt

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (from about 6 to 8 limes)

1 ripe tomato, cored and cut into small dice

1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 very small red onion, cut into small dice

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 street-size corn tortillas, fried until crisp

1 large firm-ripe avocado, halved, pitted and cut into thin slices (see Note below)

½ lime, cut in wedges

Put the fish in a large bowl, season with several pinches of salt and pour the lime juice over it. Use a fork to gently turn the fish in the juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours and as long as overnight; turn it in the juice a few times as it chills. When the fish has lost its raw look, tip it into a strainer and shake gently to remove most of the juices. Tip the fish into a medium bowl.

Add the tomato, serrano, half the cilantro, the onion and the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt. Toss gently, cover and chill for 30 to 60 minutes.

To serve, set tortillas on individual plates and spoon ceviche on top. Top with a few slices of avocado, sprinkle with a bit of salt, scatter the remaining cilantro on top and garnish with a lime wedge. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com