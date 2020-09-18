Save water, money by following Santa Rosa’s free watering index

Free weekly watering recommendations

The city of Santa Rosa offers a free online watering index to help you water more efficiently.

The index, which changes weekly, helps you accurately replenish soil moisture lost through evapotranspiration (evaporation from the ground surface plus transpiration from plants) the previous week. Here’s how it works: the index, in table form, suggests the number of days to water and for how long for each week, based on different plants and irrigation systems and local factors like weather.

The information is available both online at srcity.org/821/Watering-Recommendations or by phone at 707-543-3466.

Give Love Gardens

A trio of Petaluma gardeners has banded together to grow organic vegetables for those who can’t afford them.

Leana Lovejoy, a spiritual coach and meditation teacher, is the chief gardener at Give Love Gardens. Since the COVID-19 epidemic hit, she and partners Alex Anderson and Alyssa Trudel have been tending a huge garden and so far have grown hundreds of pounds of food for the Garden-to-Table program at Miwok School in Petaluma. The program, organized by Kristen Robinson and other Miwok teachers, provides additional veggies to the weekly Redwood Empire Food Bank distribution at the school, for people in need. The Give Love Garden’s contributions have provided veggie bags to more than 50 families.

The group would welcome surplus food from organic gardens or financial donations to the Garden-to-Table program. To help, email lkvam@yahoo.com or call 707-328-4689 for pick-up.

