Four ways to prepare wild salmon

Just about the time I had resigned myself to not indulging in our wild Pacific king salmon this year, something remarkable happened. A large school of mature salmon was discovered off the coast and fishermen and women were suddenly catching dozens. The wholesale price plummeted from over $10 a pound to $5 or less.

Retail prices, as high as $33 a pound just two weeks ago, dropped as low as $12.99. In a conversation late last week, Sal Svedise of Santa Rosa Seafood said that we can expect the price to remain low at least through this week. So, if you love wild salmon, now’s the time to get it.

Our salmon populations are monitored carefully to ensure that enough will make it to their birthplace to spawn and die, part of a process essential for the salmon themselves and for other species and the land itself. The best way to understand the life cycle and impact of the wild Pacific king salmon is to watch one of the excellent documentaries, such as the one produced by National Geographic and the BBC, made about this remarkable fish.

The salmon season does not open until there are enough salmon heading to their river.

As for farmed salmon, it’s best to avoid it for a variety of reasons, many which I have written about in this column. In the wild, this fish, the wild chinook, is a top predator and spends most of its life far out at sea, eating krill, which tints its flesh pink, and swimming vigorously, which develops that thick muscle. Farmed salmon do not get to do this; their flesh is soft, a bit mushy and has fewer nutrients.

Today’s recipes are some of my favorite ways to enjoy salmon.

Here is one of my preferred ways to enjoy wild salmon; it is also one of the easiest ways to prepare it.

Grilled Salmon with Chipotle & Lime

Makes 4 servings

1 to 1½ pounds wild Pacific king salmon fillet, scaled and boned, in 4 equal pieces

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons chipotle powder

Black pepper in a mill

1 lime, cut in wedges

Prepare a charcoal fire in an outdoor grill or heat a stovetop grill to medium.

Mix together the salt and chipotle powder and rub it over the cut surfaces of the fish.

When the coals are ready, set the fillets on the grill rack, cut side down. Cook for about seven minutes, rotating it once to mark the fish. Turn over the salmon, and grill until it is just cooked through, about two to three minutes for a 1-inch fillet, longer if the fish is thicker.

Transfer to individual plates, season with black pepper, garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy right away

Variation:

If you do not want to fire up a grill, saute the salmon over medium-high heat, allowing about five minutes per side for a 1-inch fillet. You can also cook it in a 250-degree oven for 20 minutes.

I like to serve salmon teriyaki with steamed rice and glazed carrots or grilled zucchini.

Slow-Cooked Salmon Teriyaki

Makes 4 servings

For the sauce:

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup dry sherry

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

5 to 6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon julienned orange zest

1 tablespoon butter

For the salmon:

4 wild Pacific king salmon fillets, about 5 to 6 ounces each, scaled and pin bones removed

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 orange wedges

First, make the sauce. Pour the soy sauce, sherry and orange juice into a medium saucepan and stir in the sugar, garlic, ginger, pepper flakes and orange zest. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer for five minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

Season the salmon all over with salt and pepper. Set the fillets on a baking sheet, preferably nonstick, and bake for 20 minutes. Brush the salmon with the sauce several times during the last 10 minutes.

Remove the salmon from the oven and brush with more sauce. Transfer to warm plates, garnish with orange wedges and enjoy right away.

If you cannot get banana leaves, wrap the salmon in corn husks that have been soaked in hot water for about 30 minutes. For a side dish, I recommend fresh corn and steamed rice.

Salmon Penang

Makes 4 servings

4 jalapeños or serranos, stemmed and coarsely chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 large garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

2 stalks lemongrass (thick white part only), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

¼ cup peanut oil or mildly flavored olive oil

5 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 fresh kaffir lime leaves, cut into thin julienne

Four 4-to-5-ounce wild Pacific king salmon fillets

4 banana leaves, available at Asian of Mexican markets

Put the chiles, onion, garlic, lemon grass and ginger into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse several times, until smooth.