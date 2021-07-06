Subscribe

Four ways to prepare wild salmon

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2021, 2:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Just about the time I had resigned myself to not indulging in our wild Pacific king salmon this year, something remarkable happened. A large school of mature salmon was discovered off the coast and fishermen and women were suddenly catching dozens. The wholesale price plummeted from over $10 a pound to $5 or less.

Retail prices, as high as $33 a pound just two weeks ago, dropped as low as $12.99. In a conversation late last week, Sal Svedise of Santa Rosa Seafood said that we can expect the price to remain low at least through this week. So, if you love wild salmon, now’s the time to get it.

Our salmon populations are monitored carefully to ensure that enough will make it to their birthplace to spawn and die, part of a process essential for the salmon themselves and for other species and the land itself. The best way to understand the life cycle and impact of the wild Pacific king salmon is to watch one of the excellent documentaries, such as the one produced by National Geographic and the BBC, made about this remarkable fish.

The salmon season does not open until there are enough salmon heading to their river.

As for farmed salmon, it’s best to avoid it for a variety of reasons, many which I have written about in this column. In the wild, this fish, the wild chinook, is a top predator and spends most of its life far out at sea, eating krill, which tints its flesh pink, and swimming vigorously, which develops that thick muscle. Farmed salmon do not get to do this; their flesh is soft, a bit mushy and has fewer nutrients.

Today’s recipes are some of my favorite ways to enjoy salmon.

Here is one of my preferred ways to enjoy wild salmon; it is also one of the easiest ways to prepare it.

Grilled Salmon with Chipotle & Lime

Makes 4 servings

1 to 1½ pounds wild Pacific king salmon fillet, scaled and boned, in 4 equal pieces

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons chipotle powder

Black pepper in a mill

1 lime, cut in wedges

Prepare a charcoal fire in an outdoor grill or heat a stovetop grill to medium.

Mix together the salt and chipotle powder and rub it over the cut surfaces of the fish.

When the coals are ready, set the fillets on the grill rack, cut side down. Cook for about seven minutes, rotating it once to mark the fish. Turn over the salmon, and grill until it is just cooked through, about two to three minutes for a 1-inch fillet, longer if the fish is thicker.

Transfer to individual plates, season with black pepper, garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy right away

Variation:

If you do not want to fire up a grill, saute the salmon over medium-high heat, allowing about five minutes per side for a 1-inch fillet. You can also cook it in a 250-degree oven for 20 minutes.

I like to serve salmon teriyaki with steamed rice and glazed carrots or grilled zucchini.

Slow-Cooked Salmon Teriyaki

Makes 4 servings

For the sauce:

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup dry sherry

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

5 to 6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon julienned orange zest

1 tablespoon butter

For the salmon:

4 wild Pacific king salmon fillets, about 5 to 6 ounces each, scaled and pin bones removed

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 orange wedges

First, make the sauce. Pour the soy sauce, sherry and orange juice into a medium saucepan and stir in the sugar, garlic, ginger, pepper flakes and orange zest. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer for five minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

Season the salmon all over with salt and pepper. Set the fillets on a baking sheet, preferably nonstick, and bake for 20 minutes. Brush the salmon with the sauce several times during the last 10 minutes.

Remove the salmon from the oven and brush with more sauce. Transfer to warm plates, garnish with orange wedges and enjoy right away.

If you cannot get banana leaves, wrap the salmon in corn husks that have been soaked in hot water for about 30 minutes. For a side dish, I recommend fresh corn and steamed rice.

Salmon Penang

Makes 4 servings

4 jalapeños or serranos, stemmed and coarsely chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 large garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

2 stalks lemongrass (thick white part only), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

¼ cup peanut oil or mildly flavored olive oil

5 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 fresh kaffir lime leaves, cut into thin julienne

Four 4-to-5-ounce wild Pacific king salmon fillets

4 banana leaves, available at Asian of Mexican markets

Put the chiles, onion, garlic, lemon grass and ginger into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse several times, until smooth.

Pour the oil into a saute pan set over medium-high heat; add the chile mixture and saute, stirring continuously, until fragrant, three to four minutes. Stir in the sugar, salt and kaffir lime leaves; reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for five minutes. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Set the banana leaves on a work surface and wipe them clean with a damp cloth. Place a fillet in the middle of each leaf, cover with some sauce and fold the sides and ends of the leaf over the salmon, securing them with toothpicks. Set each wrapped fillet on a baking sheet, set baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest five minutes before serving.

Rillette is a method of preserving meat, poultry or fish in its own fat or another type of fat. Unlike certain methods of preserving, this one is not difficult to master.

Wild Salmon Rillette

(Wild Salmon Poached in Olive Oil)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed (see Note below)

1 fennel bulb, fronds removed and reserved, cut into small dice

1 sweet onion, cut into small dice

2 cups aromatic dry white wine, such as riesling or dry muscat

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 salmon fillet, about 4 pounds, skinned and boned

2 bay leaves

1 small orange, thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 dried red chile pod

Put the 2 tablespoons olive oil into a medium saute pan set over very low heat, add the diced fennel and onion and sweat until they are very soft, about 30 minutes. Do not let them brown.

Add 1 cup of the white wine, increase the heat to low and cook until the wine is completely evaporated, leaving just a glaze on the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat to cool.

Chop the fennel fronds, discarding the larger stems.

Season the salmon generously with salt and pepper and set it in a fish poacher or other container that will hold it flat. Add the bay leaves, orange, lemon, chile pod and fennel fronds. Pour in enough of the olive oil to completely cover all the ingredients.

Set over low heat and cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes, until the salmon is just barely done. Remove from the heat, add the remaining cup of wine and let cool until easy to handle.

Gently remove the salmon from the oil, break it into chunks and transfer to a large bowl. Break the salmon into smaller pieces, searching for any bones that may remain.

Add the cooled fennel-onion mixture to the salmon. Strain ¼ to ⅓ cup of the cooking oil over the salmon and use a rubber spatula to fold the mixture together. Taste and correct the seasoning.

The salmon can be served as an appetizer, with sliced and toasted baguettes; as a salad, with greens and vinaigrette; as a sandwich spread on lightly toasted hearth bread; and as a filling for omelettes. It also can be used as a filling for ravioli, which should then be finished with a light cream sauce.

Rillette will keep in the refrigerator for quite some time. To store it, put it in a container and top with enough of the strained cooking oil to cover it by about ⅓ inch.

Note: Depending on the type of pan you use, you may need as much as 6 cups or even a bit more of olive oil.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette