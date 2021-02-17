Savory onion pie with bacon perfect for wet, wintry weather

Saying the word pie out loud will garner the same sort of response as “cookie.” It makes people feel good, makes us think of our favorite versions and, almost always, makes us a little bit hungry.

Most of us think first of sweet pies, of apples, pumpkin, peaches, strawberries or lemon curd tucked into a flaky crust. But savory pies have a long and delicious history, too. Not a summer goes by that I don’t make my tomato pie at least once, and whenever I read an English novel or watch a period drama from BBC, my thoughts turn to steak and kidney pie, shepherd’s pie and onion pie, the focus of today’s column.

Winter weather will be with us for a while, and onion pie makes a delicious meal when it is wet and cold outside.

If the recipes seem like a lot of work, make the pie or tart in stages. Make the dough a day or two early. Prepare the onions a day or two early, too; just be sure to bring them up to room temperature before building the pie or tart.

For onions and leeks, you’ll find the best ones at your local farmers market or a farm stand or farm store, such as Green String Farm Store (3571 Old Adobe Road, Petaluma).

Onion pie is a classic dish. Its roots are likely in Great Britain, though English versions would use different cheeses. It is a working-class dish, as the ingredients are relatively inexpensive. If you’re a fan of the 19th-century British author Thomas Hardy (“Mayor of Casterbridge”), it is easy to imagine the families of his fictional dairy region, Wessex County, enjoying this for afternoon tea or evening supper. Serve it alongside a big green salad; romaine lettuce with a red wine vinaigrette is perfect.

Tangy Onion and Bacon Pie

Makes about 6 servings

Dough for Savory Tart, recipe follows

4 or 5 slices of bacon

2 tablespoons butter

3 pounds red onions or other sweet onions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

Kosher salt

1 cup dry red wine

Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons minced sage

3 large eggs

¾ cup crème fraîche

4 ounces feta cheese, fresh chévre, farmers cheese, fromage blanc or Bellwether Farms ricotta

Flour

6 small sage sprigs, for garnish

First, make the pastry and chill it.

Fry the bacon in a large sauté pan set over medium heat, and, when it is crisp, transfer it to absorbent paper to drain. Pour off all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Add the butter to the pan. When it is melted, add the onions. Use tongs to turn them in the fat so they are coated well. Season with salt, add the wine and minced sage and simmer until the wine is nearly evaporated.

Turn the heat to low and cook the onions gently until they are limp and very fragrant, about 15 minutes more. Remove from the heat and season with several very generous turns of black pepper. Let the onions cool.

Meanwhile, break the eggs, one at a time, into a small dish and tip into a medium mixing bowl. Using a whisk or electric mixer, beat the eggs until they are smooth and creamy. Add the crème fraîche and cheese and mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator, cut it in half and set it on a clean, floured work surface. Roll out half the dough into an 11-inch circle and set it into a 9-inch pie pan, pressing so it sits flat. Spoon the cooled onion mixture into the pie shell and pour the egg mixture over it. Agitate the pan gently to distribute everything evenly.

Chop or crumble the bacon and scatter it on top of the pie.

If you prefer a double-crusted pie, roll out the remaining dough into a 10-inch circle. Set it on top of the pie, crimp the edges and make a few slits in the top, doing so decoratively if you like.

If you prefer a single-crust pie, wrap the remaining dough tightly and refrigerate it for 2 hours to 2 days or freeze it for up to 3 months.

Set a sheet pan on the middle rack of the oven and set the pie on top of it.

Cook for 15 minutes. Lower the heat to 300 degrees and bake for about 30 minutes more or a bit longer, until the crust is golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Cut into wedges, garnish each wedge with a sage sprig and enjoy hot.

Variations:

Use leeks (white and pale green parts only), thoroughly cleaned and cut into very thin rounds. Omit the sage and add 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon freshly snipped chives to the egg mixture. Garnish with fresh chives.

Replace the crème fraîche with sour cream and use Cheddar cheese instead of any of those recommended in the main recipe. Increase the sage to 1 tablespoon.

Dough for Savory Tarts and Pies

Makes 1 double crust or 2 single crusts

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt