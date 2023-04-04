If social media posts are any indication, it felt like half of Sonoma County headed to Hawaii for spring break while the rest of us were left here to wallow in yet another atmospheric river (or two) and live vicariously through their photos of sunny beaches, surf god statues and sandy toes.

Whether you’re wishing you were one of the lucky ones on the beaches of Waikiki or you’re longing to return to Lahaina, it’s possible to channel those island vibes here on the mainland with a brunch that captures the flavors of a tropical getaway.

At the Lazeaway Club in Santa Rosa’s renovated Flamingo Hotel, chef Chris Ricketts oversees a menu that pulls from culinary traditions all around the Pacific Rim and beyond, with influences from Korea, Japan, the Philippines and more, much like you’d find in Hawaii.

“We’re going for that vacation-staycation (feeling), like you’re-transported-out-of-here kind of vibe, so we want the food to reflect that,” Ricketts said.

But, he’s quick to add, they use local ingredients as much as possible to achieve that vacation feeling. For example, they get their greens from County Line Farm in Petaluma and make their own hoisin sauce with dried plums.

“I don’t want to order lychee from a thousand miles away that has a horrible carbon footprint,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts took over the reins at the Lazeaway Club late last summer. The Oakland-area native has spent time in kitchens all around the Bay Area, including at the Michelin-starred Lord Stanley in San Francisco and the now-closed Manresa in Los Gatos.

He also worked in the kitchens of tech giants Twitch and Pinterest, cooking for up to 1,000 people a day. The people he served came from all over the globe, which required him to come up with ever-changing, diverse menus.

“You can’t say, ‘Oh, I don’t really know that cuisine.’ You have to figure it out. It forced me to expand my horizons a little bit,” he said.

Ricketts and his wife, Elizabeth, a chef who Ricketts said is “honestly more talented than me,” spent six months before they married traveling and cooking around Europe, including in Spain and on a goat cheese farm in Tuscany.

The couple moved early last year with their now 18-month-old daughter to Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood. He was still commuting to San Francisco when the opportunity at the Flamingo arose and he jumped at the chance.

By comparison, the 10-minute commute from his home to the restaurant is its own kind of paradise, and Ricketts is enjoying using the time he previously spent driving back and forth to get acquainted with life in Sonoma County.

“It’s the first time in forever that I actually know my neighbors,” he said. “We hang out and barbecue in each other’s backyards on the weekends, and I haven’t gotten to do that in ages.”

Hawaiian vibes

Hawaii has become a home away from home for Ricketts, whose parents now live there. The island state is also the birthplace of one of his favorite things to eat.

“I love Hawaiian plate lunch,” he said. “It’s one of my top five favorite meals ever. The rice and seaweed, macaroni salad and whatever the protein is.”

One popular type of plate lunch is loco moco: a heaping scoop of rice topped with a ground-beef patty and fried egg, all smothered in gravy. It was created for some voracious teenage boys in the late 1940s at a restaurant called Lincoln Grill in Hilo. It’s fame spread all over Hawaii, and it’s cherished by locals and tourists alike.

“It’s one of the most popular cheap, blue-collar foods you can get in Hawaii. There’s a place on Oahu called Rainbow Drive-In, and it’s one of my absolute favorite places to go,” Ricketts said.

His version on the Flamingo’s brunch menu doesn’t stray too far from the basic formula, but it does include special touches such as pickled seaweed and sauteed mushrooms mixed with the rice, plus a drizzle of housemade chile crunch sauce over the entire dish.

“I try to do a version that’s not quite so ‘I need to take a nap after this.’ I want you to be able to go on with your day,” he said.

Healthy and fresh

The Aloha Waffle, topped with a tropical fruit salad, is more than just a catchy name. Ricketts’ version truly seems to capture the “aloha spirit” — compassion or mutual understanding and respect for others. He created it as a menu option that’s automatically gluten-free — no special requests required.

“There’s not that awkward ‘Hey, can you do this for me? (conversation).’ Putting someone in that position is not hospitality,” Ricketts said of creating a menu that’s more inclusive of various dietary needs.