Say ‘not yet’ to tomatoes and ‘yes’ to potatoes

As soon as the skies begin to clear and temperatures inch toward the 70s, many overeager gardeners succumb to red dreams filled with panzanella, caprese, pomodoro and salsa. Lusting for the sweet Sun Golds and juicy Brandywines of summer, they hopefully plant their tomato starts in March, thinking that will somehow speed up time and deliver tomatoes in May.

Unless you’re growing in a greenhouse, that’s unlikely to happen.

The air may be warming, but the ground hasn’t caught up. Early-morning temperatures may still be in the 30s and tomatoes need warm soil of at least 60 degrees to flourish. If it’s too cold, they will founder.

So instead of investing in broken dreams during this seasonal shift, focus your taste buds on potatoes, not tomatoes. Members of the same Solanum genus as tomatoes and with the same South American roots, potatoes, unlike their distant cousins, can be planted safely in March. Redirect your thoughts to hearty baked potatoes with a sprinkling of spring chives, creamy gratins, potato salads and savory potatoes roasted with rosemary.

If you plant now, some early varieties may even deliver a crop by May, giving you enough time to harvest them and plant some heat-loving tomatoes in their place.

Fionuala Campion of Cottage Gardens of Petaluma always plants her crop of potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day as a nod to her native Ireland, where the potato is still a staple. Whichever relative was cooking whatever meal, potatoes, she said, were always on the table.

It seems everyone in Ireland somehow finds a place in their garden, however small, for some nutrient-packed potatoes. She remembers seeing even the hardy souls who inhabit the rocky, windswept Aran Islands off the west of Ireland, where there is no naturally occurring topsoil, determinedly defying nature to grow potatoes.

Here, in Luther Burbank country, where the great horticulturist landed after developing and selling to another seed company what would become the most popular potato in the world — the Russet Burbank, the gold standard of American fries everywhere — it isn’t hard to grow good potatoes.

“They’re super-easy to grow,” said Angie Albini, inventory control manager for Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery in Sebastopol.

The resident potato maven for Harmony, Albini said she always plants her potatoes in March, finding it an ideal time, when soil is still easy to work and the probability of hard frost diminishes. (If a rare cold night happens, protect them with row cover.) Potatoes can be grown directly in the ground, in big deep pots and even in bags.

Interesting varieties are available

Some home gardeners may pass on growing potatoes because they are relatively cheap to buy at the grocery store. But there are so many beautiful and interesting new varieties beyond the ubiquitous russet, or even the delicious but not-hard-to-find Yukon Gold, that make it worth growing them yourself.

The starchy root vegetable Solanum tuberosum is indigenous to the Andes, where some 4,000 varieties have been identified. Not all are edible, but a sampling of the vast world of seed potatoes, those developed for cultivation rather than cooking, can be found at area nurseries.

Tobi Brown of Santa Rosa said she loves shopping local nurseries and each year picks out a few new varieties of potatoes to try. Brown said she was excited last year to score some Bodega Reds for the Harvest for the Hungry Garden, a community garden for those in need for which she serves as a volunteer and member of the board.

But this Sonoma County heirloom variety, which had been functionally extinct until about 20 years ago, is still hard to find for backyard growers, although it has been embraced by Slow Food Sonoma County and is being cultivated by several local farms.

“Adding compost is pretty important to start with,” said Brown, who also is a Sonoma County Master Gardener. “I don’t use synthetic fertilizer, and I cover them with a lot of mulch.

“The fun thing is it’s pretty easy to tell when they’re done,” Brown said. “Once they flower and the vines all die back, the potatoes underground won’t grow much. But you can also go through and sneak a few for dinner while the tops are nice and green.”

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma has eight seed potatoes from which to choose. Besides the ever-popular Yukon Gold and a fingerling mix, they have a russet variation called Russet Norkotah, which is similar in flavor to the Russet Burbank but better for mashing and roasting. It also has a little more water base to produce fluffier baked potatoes.

Harmony carries 14 varieties of seed potatoes.

While the poor russet became a synonym for drab in color, it doesn’t speak for all potatoes when it comes to looks.