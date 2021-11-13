Scenes from the Sonoma Coast: A day with crab fishermen

Although the start of the commercial crab fishing season has been delayed past the traditional Nov. 15 opening date, recreational crabbing opened on Nov. 6, with fishing charters like North Bay Charters in Bodega Bay taking fishermen and women out on the ocean in search of the crustaceans.

For at least the next few weeks, under new rules for sports fishing, standard crab traps are prohibited off the Sonoma Coast, from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line south to Lopez Point on the Big Sur coast, for both commercial and recreational crabbing.

The restriction is aimed at protecting whales and rare marine turtles in the area from becoming entangled in the long lines that stretch through the water from crab pots on the ocean floor to buoys on the surface.

Instead, for now, crabbers are required to use hoop nets or snares, which aren’t left in the ocean for hours or days to collect crabs before being removed, as standard crab traps are.

– Staff reports