Sea scallops a standout alongside chardonnay

It’s always a pleasure to discover an acid-driven chardonnay, such as our Wine of the Week, Argyle 2018 Nuthouse Eola-Amity Hills Chardonnay ($45). The wine is a beauty, with engaging aromas suggesting an apple orchard in the spring. On the palate, you’ll notice apple, pear, green melon and plenty of minerality.

The crispness from start to finish makes this wine a standout. It comes in at under 14% alcohol, which means there is no suggestion of sweetness or heat, two qualities that can interfere with successful pairings.

This chardonnay is a lovely wine for autumn, delicious paired with both end-of-summer and early-fall crops. You can enjoy it with dead-ripe tomatoes, eggplant, corn and sweet peppers. It’s also a great match with winter squash, as its beautiful acidity cuts right through the rich sweetness of the squash, leaving you eager for another bite and another sip. Ravioli filled with winter squash purée and topped with a walnut cream sauce is a transcendent match.

But the wine’s soul mate might just be sea scallops. Chardonnay is almost always a good match with this shellfish, but the acidity of this wine soars when juxtaposed with sweet scallops and sweet corn. If you are longing for a very special dish with this very special wine, this is it. As you begin to savor it all, be sure to raise a glass to Oregon, the wine’s home, which needs as many good thoughts as we can send it right now.

Grilled Scallops with Fresh Corn Porridge

Makes 6 to 9 sea scallops, serves 2 to 3

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons butter

4 to 5 cups fresh corn kernels

1/4 cup heavy cream, plus more as needed

½ lemon

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Season the scallops all over with salt and pepper, set on a plate, cover and refrigerate.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the corn and 6 tablespoons water and heat through. Use an immersion blender to puree about half the mixture. (If you do not have an immersion blender, pass half the mixture through a food mill or puree it in a food processor and return it to the saucepan.)

Season with salt and pepper, stir in the cream and reduce the heat to low. Cook gently until thick, about 10 to 15 minutes, stirring every few minutes. If the porridge seems too thick, thin with a bit more cream.

Remove the scallops from the refrigerator.

When the porridge has thickened, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in a heavy saucepan. When the butter is completely melted, saute the scallops until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. When you turn the scallops over, squeeze lemon juice over them, carefully. Do not overcook the scallops.

To serve, spoon corn porridge onto soup plates. Top each portion with 3 scallops, sprinkle with some of the Italian parsley and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood” (Ten Speed Press). Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com