Seafood & Eat in Windsor serves up delicious fish you can count on

With outdoor dining finally open again, and my ever-increasing urge to get out of the dang house, visiting our many Wine Country destination restaurants has become a favorite escape. A little road trip, a change of scenery and great food tastes even better.

Lately, Bodega Bay has been on my frequent travel list, for its picturesque setting and superb seafood restaurants. It seems like I’m always craving fish and chips, clam chowder and winter’s Dungeness crab, the delicacy caught fresh from the Sonoma Coast.

The other day, though, an errand found me in Windsor, and it struck me that it had been quite awhile since I had visited another, more convenient shrine to our local catch: the aptly named Seafood & Eat. The casual spot comes from Chris Ball, a former chef at Sausalito’s acclaimed Fish Restaurant.

I’ve enjoyed my earlier meals here, since Ball revamped his former Down to Earth Café space last summer. Yet on this day, the fish flopped.

Still, stick with me on this one, please.

I admit it feels mean to criticize during these crazy times. Restaurants have been forced to navigate insane closings, sudden re-openings, severe staff restrictions and the difficult quality control that can come with being limited to takeout that has to survive a drive home.

Ball has had to trim his menu quite a bit to manage inventory during this last year’s unpredictable economy. He lowered his prices in the fall and even offered 25% to 50% discounts for online ordering during the latest outdoor dining ban. Through the often-lucrative holidays, Ball couldn’t get local Dungeness crab either, first because the season was delayed due to whales feeding in the fishing grounds, then because of the pricing dispute between commercial fisherpeople and wholesale buyers.

So what’s a restaurateur to do to keep things consistent in chaos, especially when working with fragile ingredients like seafood?

I get it. Except our local, abundant rock cod should always be perfect, no excuses, and this takeout fish and chips order wasn’t ($13.95 for two pieces). Patio dining wasn’t open then, so I ate in my car in the restaurant parking lot, to ensure the freshest, hot-from-the-fryer experience. Even so, the fish was flabby, dark-hued and strong-smelling, under a thin, dry, bland batter. After a few bites from various sections of the fillets, I quit and instead ate only the crisp-crusty, beer-battered fries and slaw laced with pineapple, jalapeño, carrot and green and purple cabbage.

But I’m going to chalk it up to a bad day for the kitchen. Because when I returned for another lunch after the patio reopened and local crab was available again, things improved. This time, the fish and chips were fine, the cod clean and slightly sweet, the beer batter crisp and the whole was satisfying spritzed with lemon and dunked in a choice of tartar rémoulade or charred tomato cocktail sauce.

Such an occurrence is why I always visit a restaurant more than once before writing an official review. It’s also why I recommend that any guest who has a negative experience with a restaurant let management know right away, especially these days. It’s a fair bet that if I had let the Seafood & Eat team know of my disappointment right then and there, they would have remade my order and made things right (in my job, however, I’ve got to take dishes as they come, with no do-overs).

Point proven: for this latest visit, I was happy with all my other dishes, too. Seafood Louie salad, in particular, is a standout, stocked with a good amount of sweet Dungeness crab, tiny bay shrimp and bay scallops atop butter lettuce alongside creamy-yolk hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled bread and lemon, with rémoulade dressing ($22). It’s a cozy classic.

A fritto misto combo gets points, too, for its crab hush puppies amid the toss of fried rock cod chunks, gulf shrimp and fries ($19.75). The little nubbins don’t skimp on the seafood. Lots more Dungeness arrives in the crab roll, overstuffed to 5.5 ounces of meat in the garlic butter griddled country roll, the plate rounded out with fries and slaw ($24).

An order of homemade clam chowder is equally generous, at 16 ounces ($9). There are plenty of good, chewy diced clams in this mix, the thinnish broth tasting of rich cream and dotted with crunchy celery, red potato and bacon. With toast for dipping, this is a satisfying meal and lovely with a Lost Coast Brewery Blonde ale from Eureka ($6).

It’s true I prefer the fish and chips at Bodega Bay spots like The Boathouse, The Birds Café and Fishetarian Fish Market. I do also understand that part of their appeal is being able to dine at those places on rustic decks just steps from the water, serenaded by sea gulls.

Seafood & Eat sits in an Oliver’s Market shopping mall, the covered patio chic with ceiling fans and modern bistro tables. There’s no helping that, for now, we order at the cashier station then come back inside to get our order when our name is called. We’re allowed in just one person at a time, and the mood doesn’t feel very special.

Still, when in Windsor, when that coastal craving hits, Seafood & Eat can be counted on.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.