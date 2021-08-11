Seafood, tomatoes and barbecue in store for late summer
HEALDSBURG
Seafood Sundays offered at Spoonbar through August
Spoonbar will bring back its Seafood Sundays for the month of August, featuring rotating three-course meals and by-the-glass wine pairings.
This Sunday, Aug. 15, the prix fixe menu will feature a Local Heirloom Tomato Salad or Chilled Prawns; Fish and Chips with halibut tempura, Jo Jo potatoes, pickle salad and malt vinegar aioli; and a choice of any menu dessert. Wine pairing is the Roederer Estate, Brut, Anderson Valley NV for $15 a glass.
Cost of the seafood dinners is $49 per person. To reserve: spoonbar.com
NORTH BAY
Tomato season at Gott’s Roadside
Gott’s Roadside eateries in St. Helena, Napa and Greenbrae are offering heirloom tomato specials as part of a fleeting summer menu through Sept. 15.
Specials include an Heirloom Tomato BLT topped with six pieces of Zoe’s bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado and housemade lemon mayonnaise on a toasted country roll; and an Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta, featuring grilled country bread topped with tomatoes, Bellwether Farms ricotta, olive oil and basil.
For more information, go to gotts.com
ALEXANDER VALLEY
Taste Destination 128 hosts barbecue cook-off
The wineries of Taste Destination 128 invite the public to a Wine and Barbecue Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Each of the six participating wineries will offer a barbecue dish that pairs with their wine. Guests will vote on the best pairing, and all voters will be entered into a raffle to take home a gift basket featuring items from all the wineries.
Participating wineries include Alexander Valley Vineyards, deLorimier Winery, HANNA Winery, Soda Rock Winery, Stuhlmuller Vineyards and Trentadue Winery.
Tickets are $65, which includes a wine glass and a tasting of wine and barbecue at each winery. To view the menu and reserve: tastedestination128.com
SONOMA COUNTY
Black Pig Meat food truck on discovery+
Black Pig Meat Co. food truck owners Duskie Estes and John Stewart and their daughter, Mackenzie Estes Stewart, will be featured in an episode of the new discovery+ series “Burger Truck Brawl.”
In their episode, available to stream Aug. 28, they will compete against The Billionaire Burger Boyz of Los Angeles to see who has the chops to call themselves the best food truck in the region.
Six episodes of “Burger Truck Brawl'' will be available to stream starting Aug. 21 on the discovery+ platform. The series is produced by Guy Fieri’s Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment.
