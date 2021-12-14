Seasonal chanterelles pair well with Decoy chardonnay

Our wine of the week, Decoy, 2020 California Chardonnay ($20), makes a great addition to your winter party pantry. It’s a lovely quaffer, won’t break the bank and pairs beautifully with the foods of the season.

On the palate, the wine is round, full and luscious, with a creamy depth punctuated by bursts of lemon, orange and subtle green spice suggestive of cardamom. Flavors of vanilla and honeysuckle are buoyed by the wine’s pleasing acidity, a brightness evocative of green apple that keeps the palate engaged and eager for another sip.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with voluptuous dishes, such as risottos, gratins, vegetable strudels and creamy seafood stews. It is a good companion with winter’s vegetables, especially parsnips, carrots, bacon, sweet potatoes and winter squash.

Pumpkin fettuccine with roasted garlic cream sauce is a phenomenal match; if you have any end-of-season zucchini left, saute some in butter and black pepper, serve it alongside and the match will soar.

For today’s recipes, I’m inspired by the chanterelles we are just starting to see. If you do not forage yourself, check the Sebastopol Farmers Market, where Jill Adams, perhaps best-known for her Crescent Moon Farm in the 2000s, is offering several species of wild mushrooms. If you can’t get golden chanterelles, use black trumpets, yellowfoot chanterelles or any oyster mushroom.

Chicken and Chanterelles with Pasta, Madeira & Cream

Makes 2 servings

4 ounces strozzapreti or similar medium-length pasta

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

¼ pound golden chanterelles, brushed and broken into pieces

3 chicken thighs, boned

½ cup medium-dry Madeira, preferably Rainwater

½ cup heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Fill a saucepan half full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to package directions until just done; drain and keep warm.

Meanwhile, put the butter into a saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallots and cook gently until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes.

Season with salt, add the chanterelles and cook until they begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

While the mushrooms cook, slice the chicken into inch-wide strips.

Add the chicken to the pan and cook, turning it now and then, until it loses its raw look, about 5 to 6 minutes. Season with salt.

Add the Madeira, increase the heat and simmer until the liquid is reduced to about 2 tablespoons. Add the cream, cover the pan and cook until the cream thickens and the chicken is cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes more.

Uncover the pan, tip in the pasta, turn gently and heat through. Taste the sauce, season with several turns of black pepper and correct for salt.

Transfer to individual plates, sprinkle with chives and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.