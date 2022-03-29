Shakshuka and other delicious ways to use fresh spring eggs

Although we have had a bit of winter — temperatures, not that long ago, were in the mid-20s in Sebastopol — there hasn’t been a dearth of local eggs this year. All the small flocks I know of have produced throughout the winter, without an obvious slowdown. There are plenty of eggs at our farmers markets, too.

Even so, even without missing fresh local eggs, spring brings a delight in eggs, from the diminutive Bantam hen eggs to big chocolate brown eggs from several breeds, along with quail, duck and turkey eggs. There are even ostrich eggs in Sonoma County; one equals about two dozen chicken eggs.

One thing I love about living in west Sebastopol is the opportunity to know the chickens my eggs come from. I get most from two farms, though I sometimes stop when I see an “Eggs for Sale” sign at the edge of a dirt road. This is the sort of magic that originally drew me here and that keeps me here.

There are such signs throughout the county, but first you have to get off the freeway and onto back roads. When you pay attention, you’ll likely be surprised at the number of options we have for eggs from happy hens who roam free, peck the ground for bugs and hop into their laying boxes whenever they feel the next egg coming, which is about every 28 hours.

Many people writing and broadcasting on the national stage have said in recent years that with buying eggs from small flocks, there is zero difference in taste versus store-bought eggs, that the only thing that motivates us is a belief, based on something we’ve read, that it’s better for the chickens.

I disagree, but not with the part about it being better for the chickens. Of course it is. No living thing should be forced to sit in a cage throughout its short life under 24/7 light. That’s reason enough to choose eggs from small farms. But the taste and the nutritional value are different: Eggs from happy chickens are richer, with bolder flavors and more deeply colored yolks. Supermarket eggs, by comparison, taste flat and dull and their yolks are quite pale. A number of studies confirm the nutritional differences, too, that there are higher amounts of vitamins A an E in pastured hens.

Today’s recipes are three favorites I enjoy several times during our tender season, spring in Sonoma County.

Here is a dish that is more than the sum of its parts. It’s almost impossible to describe how delicious and deeply satisfying this dish is. I first came across it in a newsletter from Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant. It is not breakfast, the newsletter insisted, and it should be served with Beaujolais, though I usually enjoy a glass of Russian River Valley pinot noir with it. Over the years, this has been one of my most requested recipes.

Eggs in Butter and Vinegar

Makes 1 serving, easily doubled

Butter

2 large eggs from pastured chickens

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Hearth bread, hot

Put a nubbin of butter into a heavy skillet or saute pan set over medium-low heat; there should be enough butter to coat the bottom of the pan generously. Carefully break the eggs into the pan, cover and cook very gently until the whites are set and the yolks are hot but still liquid, about 3 minutes or a tad longer.

Season the eggs with salt and pepper and slip onto a plate.

Working quickly, increase the heat to high, add the vinegar and swirl the pan to pick up all the juices. Simmer until the vinegar is reduced by half, add another nubbin of butter, swirl until it just melts and pour over the eggs.

Enjoy right away, using the hot bread to sop up the delicious juices.

In this dish, I expand on vinegar eggs by adding bacon and frisée. It isn’t exactly a salad Lyonnaise, though in spirit the dish is linked to the classic French salad, which consists of frisée bacon, poached eggs and vinaigrette.

Vinegar Eggs with Bacon and Frisée

Serves 2

6 thick rashers bacon, cut into ½-inch crosswise strips

2 large handfuls of frisée, rinsed, dried and trimmed into bite-size pieces

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 tablespoons local butter

4 extra-large farm eggs

6 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

4 thick slices of local hearth bread, lightly toasted

Cook the bacon in a heavy pan until it is almost but not quite crisp. Transfer it to absorbent paper, poor off the bacon fat and wipe the pan clean.

While the bacon cooks, put the frisée in a bowl, season it with salt and pepper and set it aside.

Warm 2 plates in a slow (200 degrees) oven.

Set the pan over medium-low heat, add all but 2 tablespoons of the butter and, when it is completely melted, slip in the eggs one at a time. Cover the pan and cook gently until the whites are set and the yolks still liquid, about 3 minutes or a bit longer.