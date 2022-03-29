Subscribe

Shakshuka and other delicious ways to use fresh spring eggs

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 29, 2022, 2:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Although we have had a bit of winter — temperatures, not that long ago, were in the mid-20s in Sebastopol — there hasn’t been a dearth of local eggs this year. All the small flocks I know of have produced throughout the winter, without an obvious slowdown. There are plenty of eggs at our farmers markets, too.

Even so, even without missing fresh local eggs, spring brings a delight in eggs, from the diminutive Bantam hen eggs to big chocolate brown eggs from several breeds, along with quail, duck and turkey eggs. There are even ostrich eggs in Sonoma County; one equals about two dozen chicken eggs.

One thing I love about living in west Sebastopol is the opportunity to know the chickens my eggs come from. I get most from two farms, though I sometimes stop when I see an “Eggs for Sale” sign at the edge of a dirt road. This is the sort of magic that originally drew me here and that keeps me here.

There are such signs throughout the county, but first you have to get off the freeway and onto back roads. When you pay attention, you’ll likely be surprised at the number of options we have for eggs from happy hens who roam free, peck the ground for bugs and hop into their laying boxes whenever they feel the next egg coming, which is about every 28 hours.

Many people writing and broadcasting on the national stage have said in recent years that with buying eggs from small flocks, there is zero difference in taste versus store-bought eggs, that the only thing that motivates us is a belief, based on something we’ve read, that it’s better for the chickens.

I disagree, but not with the part about it being better for the chickens. Of course it is. No living thing should be forced to sit in a cage throughout its short life under 24/7 light. That’s reason enough to choose eggs from small farms. But the taste and the nutritional value are different: Eggs from happy chickens are richer, with bolder flavors and more deeply colored yolks. Supermarket eggs, by comparison, taste flat and dull and their yolks are quite pale. A number of studies confirm the nutritional differences, too, that there are higher amounts of vitamins A an E in pastured hens.

Today’s recipes are three favorites I enjoy several times during our tender season, spring in Sonoma County.

Here is a dish that is more than the sum of its parts. It’s almost impossible to describe how delicious and deeply satisfying this dish is. I first came across it in a newsletter from Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant. It is not breakfast, the newsletter insisted, and it should be served with Beaujolais, though I usually enjoy a glass of Russian River Valley pinot noir with it. Over the years, this has been one of my most requested recipes.

Eggs in Butter and Vinegar

Makes 1 serving, easily doubled

Butter

2 large eggs from pastured chickens

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Hearth bread, hot

Put a nubbin of butter into a heavy skillet or saute pan set over medium-low heat; there should be enough butter to coat the bottom of the pan generously. Carefully break the eggs into the pan, cover and cook very gently until the whites are set and the yolks are hot but still liquid, about 3 minutes or a tad longer.

Season the eggs with salt and pepper and slip onto a plate.

Working quickly, increase the heat to high, add the vinegar and swirl the pan to pick up all the juices. Simmer until the vinegar is reduced by half, add another nubbin of butter, swirl until it just melts and pour over the eggs.

Enjoy right away, using the hot bread to sop up the delicious juices.

In this dish, I expand on vinegar eggs by adding bacon and frisée. It isn’t exactly a salad Lyonnaise, though in spirit the dish is linked to the classic French salad, which consists of frisée bacon, poached eggs and vinaigrette.

Vinegar Eggs with Bacon and Frisée

Serves 2

6 thick rashers bacon, cut into ½-inch crosswise strips

2 large handfuls of frisée, rinsed, dried and trimmed into bite-size pieces

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 tablespoons local butter

4 extra-large farm eggs

6 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

4 thick slices of local hearth bread, lightly toasted

Cook the bacon in a heavy pan until it is almost but not quite crisp. Transfer it to absorbent paper, poor off the bacon fat and wipe the pan clean.

While the bacon cooks, put the frisée in a bowl, season it with salt and pepper and set it aside.

Warm 2 plates in a slow (200 degrees) oven.

Set the pan over medium-low heat, add all but 2 tablespoons of the butter and, when it is completely melted, slip in the eggs one at a time. Cover the pan and cook gently until the whites are set and the yolks still liquid, about 3 minutes or a bit longer.

Slide the eggs onto the warmed plates.

Quickly return the pan to high heat, add the vinegar and swirl to deglaze the pan. Reduce the vinegar to 2 tablespoons. Add the remaining butter and swirl the pan gently until it is melted; do not let it boil. Remove from the heat, taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the eggs.

Divide the frisée between the plates, top with bacon and some of the bacon drippings and serve right away, with the toast alongside.

In recent years, shakshuka has become increasingly popular in the U.S., as well it should. In its simplest form, eggs are simmered gently in a moderately spicy tomato sauce until the whites are set and the yolks hot. From November through about June, it is best to make it with canned tomatoes. Once tomatoes are in season locally, it can be made with fresh tomatoes instead of canned. This makes an excellent spring dinner.

Shakshuka (Eggs Baked in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Serves 2

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ small yellow onion, cut into small dice

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon hot Spanish paprika, to taste

1 teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika, to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen brand

1 poblano, seared, peeled, seeded and cut into medium julienne

4 farm eggs, at room temperature

3 ounces feta cheese, broken into pieces (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley or cilantro

Black pepper in a mill

Hot hearth bread or hot pita

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees (I use a toaster oven when I make this).

Put the olive oil into a small saute pan set over medium heat, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes more, season with salt and stir in the paprikas and cumin. Stir in the tomatoes and poblano and simmer gently until the mixture is bubbling hot. Taste, carefully, and correct for salt.

Pour the sauce into an ovenproof container such as a soufflé dish or clay pot that is just big enough to hold the sauce and the eggs; about 8 inches across and 2 ½ inches deep is ideal.

Working quickly, break one of the eggs into a small bowl, gently slip it into the sauce and repeat with the remaining three eggs, positioning them around the outer edges of the bowl. Set in the oven and cook just until the whites set. Switch the heat to broil and cook 2 minutes more. Carefully remove the vessel from the oven and set it on a protected surface.

Scatter with feta and either parsley or cilantro, season with several turns of black pepper, sprinkle a little salt on the egg yolks and serve right away, with hot bread alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette