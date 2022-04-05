Spring herbs bring fresh flavors to salads, soups, flavored butters

As spring unfolds, some of the first plants to respond to the sun’s increasing warmth are herbs. One day you’re wrapping your little lemon tree to protect it from frost, and the next, you’re nibbling on little brave shoots of chives that seemed to appear overnight. Soon there is chervil, cilantro, tarragon, sorrel, savory and borage, with its pretty blue flowers.

Thyme and oregano, which typically handle winter weather well, are waking up, too, as is mint, parsley and arugula. Rosemary is hearty year-round in Northern California.

Some of these herbs will thrive until the next heavy rain or freeze, but others will fade with summer’s heat. Chervil needs cool temperatures and shade. Cilantro bolts in the heat. Tarragon becomes tough in hot weather and sorrel wilts.

With such a lovely abundance of herbs in spring, why do we see traditional basil pesto on menus throughout the county all year?

Basil is a summer herb. It should not be planted until the ground is quite warm. Planted at the right moment, basil is often ready right about the same time as the year’s first tomatoes. They are summer’s soul mates and best enjoyed in their true time, from late June to mid-November in most years.

If you truly want to make the most of the season and the remarkably fertile land we all treasure, focus on spring herbs now.

You can use just some of the herbs and other greens listed here, based on what is available and what you like. When I make it for myself, I use more cilantro than in this recipe and often add a spoonful of brined green peppercorns. Sometimes I add thinly sliced French breakfast radishes and, when they’re ripe, a generous handful of quartered cherry tomatoes. The salad is an excellent accompaniment to almost any grilled meat or seafood and is especially delightful with marrow bones.

Spring Herb Salad

Makes about 4 servings

Generous handful of wild (not hydroponic) watercress

2 tablespoons tarragon leaves

¼ cup fresh snipped chives

¼ cup fresh chervil leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

½ cup spearmint leaves

½ cup radish sprouts

1 cup Italian parsley leaves

Kosher salt

Best-quality olive oil

½ lemon, lime or blood orange

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup fresh mustard flowers or borage flowers

Put the watercress, tarragon, chives, chervil, cilantro, spearmint, radish sprouts and parsley in a large bowl.

Sprinkle very lightly with salt and toss gently.

Drizzle with just enough olive oil to lightly coat the leaves. Squeeze the citrus over the salad, toss again and season with several generous turns of black pepper. Scatter flowers, if using, over the salad and enjoy right away.

This broth can be a tonic, something to restore us after a cold or flu. But you also can enjoy it throughout spring and again in fall and winter.

Thai-Inspired Beef and Mint Broth

Makes about 6 servings

3 pounds beef shin bones or oxtails, meat and marrow intact

6 slices fresh ginger, smashed lightly with the flat side of a knife

6 whole scallions, ends trimmed, smashed lightly with the flat side of a knife

1 serrano, cut lengthwise from tip to end but not through the stem

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole star anise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups fresh sprouts or shoots, such as sunflower or pea

1 cup fresh spearmint leaves, very thinly sliced

2 whole eggs, lightly beaten with 2 tablespoons water

Lemon or lime wedges

Hot sauce of choice, optional

Put the beef bones, ginger, scallions, serrano, cinnamon, star anise, vinegar and 12 cups of water in a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 ½ hours, skimming the surface to remove fat, foam and any impurities that rise to the surface.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bones to a large bowl and let cool briefly. Use your fingers to pull the meat from the bones and slice the meat into small pieces. Pull out any marrow from the bones and discard the bones.

Remove and discard the seasonings. Add the fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar and black pepper and return the meat and marrow to the broth. Add the sprouts and mint and increase the heat to high. When the soup almost boils, remove it from the heat.

Slowly pour the eggs in a thin stream around the outer edge of the soup and carefully stir the soup in a circular motion so the eggs form thin streamers. Taste, correct the seasoning, ladle into warm bowls or mugs and enjoy, with a squeeze of citrus and a shake or two of hot sauce, if you like a bit of heat.

Store, covered, in the refrigerator, for 3 to 4 days.

