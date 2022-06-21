Potato salads that comfort in the summer

Potato salad is one of the great comfort foods of summer, ubiquitous at barbecues and picnics. Friends swap family recipes, and some of us enjoy it for dinner. Or breakfast. It’s flexible, with countless variations.

When making any kind of potato salad, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, get the best potatoes you can. Look close to home, at farm stands and farmers markets or your own garden. Understand there are two basic types of potatoes, waxy and starchy.

The Burbank Russet is the most familiar of the starchy potatoes, which tend to fall apart when cooked, creating a lush salad that can seem as if it’s made from mashed potatoes.

The most familiar waxy potatoes are the new reds we see in pretty much every grocery store. These potatoes, cooked long enough, will also fall apart, but they retain their shape and silken texture longer than the starchy varieties.

Whether or not to peel potatoes depends on the potato and on the specific salad you will be making. Sometimes I peel, sometimes I don’t, a decision I typically make intuitively.

If you marinate warm potatoes in a flavorful vinaigrette, as in this recipe, you’ll get a depth of flavor that make other potato salads seem bland by comparison. Variations highlighting summer’s harvest follow the basic recipe.

Warm Potato Salad with Summer Variations

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 pounds small new potatoes, scrubbed, peeled and cut into ⅜-inch-thick slices

2 shallots, minced

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons dry white wine

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup loosely packed Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Put the sliced potatoes into the basket of a steamer set over boiling water. Cover and cook until tender but not mushy or falling apart, about 18 minutes.

While the potatoes steam, make the vinaigrette. Put the shallots into a medium bowl, season with salt, add the vinegar and let rest 10 to 12 minutes. Add the lemon juice, white wine and several turns of black pepper. Stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt.

When the potatoes are tender, put them into a medium bowl, drizzle with half the vinaigrette and toss very gently. Let rest for at least 30 minutes so the potatoes can absorb the dressing.

To finish the salad, toss the potatoes with the remaining dressing, half the parsley and half the chives. Toss, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter.

Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and herbs and either serve immediately or use as a base for a more complex salad.

Summer variations

With edamame: Peel 2 cups or so of cooked edamame and fold the beans into the salad before adding the last of the vinaigrette.

With green beans: When green beans are in season, add some to the salad. Cut about a pound of Blue Lakes, Romanos, Spanish Musica or other green beans into 1½-inch lengths (leave haricots verts whole). Cook in boiling salted water until just tender, drain, cool slightly and fold into the potatoes after they have marinated and before adding the last of the vinaigrette. This version is also quite good with halved or quartered cherry tomatoes and thinly sliced radishes. Replace the parsley and chives with fresh basil.

With cherry tomatoes and cucumber: Cut a pint of cherry tomatoes in half if they’re small and in quarters if large. Cut a medium cucumber, preferably Armenian, into medium dice. Fold the tomatoes and cucumbers into the potatoes before adding the last of the vinaigrette.

With cherry tomatoes and bacon: Halve the vinaigrette recipe and set it aside for finishing the salad. Fry 4 or 5 slices of bacon until crisp, set on absorbent paper to drain and put 4 tablespoons of the bacon fat in a small bowl. Add a tablespoon of good white or red wine vinegar, season with salt and pepper and pour over the warm potatoes. Let the potatoes rest while you cut a pint of cherry tomatoes in half or quarters and chop or crumble the bacon. Fold the tomatoes into the potatoes, add the vinaigrette and transfer to a serving bowl. Top with the parsley, chives and crumbled bacon.

With red wine vinegar: Use a robust red wine vinegar for the vinaigrette, from DaVero, Vivo, B.R. Cohn, O or another local producer, in place of the white wine vinegar. Use a dry red wine in place of the white wine. Taste carefully and adjust as needed for salt and acid balance. Use just 3 tablespoons parsley and use a mix of fresh oregano and thyme instead of the chives. To gild the lily, fry 3 or 4 sausages, fold half into the salad and top with the rest.

For creamy potato salad: Marinate the salad as directed in the main recipe and omit the remaining vinaigrette and parsley. Then add 2 quartered or sliced hard-cooked eggs, 3 or 4 celery stalks cut into small dice and a handful of very thinly sliced radishes to the marinated potatoes. Combine 1 cup homemade or Best Foods mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 3 tablespoons minced Italian parsley. Taste the mixture, season with salt and pepper and fold into the salad.