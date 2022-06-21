Subscribe

Potato salads that comfort in the summer

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2022, 3:00PM
Potato salad is one of the great comfort foods of summer, ubiquitous at barbecues and picnics. Friends swap family recipes, and some of us enjoy it for dinner. Or breakfast. It’s flexible, with countless variations.

When making any kind of potato salad, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, get the best potatoes you can. Look close to home, at farm stands and farmers markets or your own garden. Understand there are two basic types of potatoes, waxy and starchy.

The Burbank Russet is the most familiar of the starchy potatoes, which tend to fall apart when cooked, creating a lush salad that can seem as if it’s made from mashed potatoes.

The most familiar waxy potatoes are the new reds we see in pretty much every grocery store. These potatoes, cooked long enough, will also fall apart, but they retain their shape and silken texture longer than the starchy varieties.

Whether or not to peel potatoes depends on the potato and on the specific salad you will be making. Sometimes I peel, sometimes I don’t, a decision I typically make intuitively.

If you marinate warm potatoes in a flavorful vinaigrette, as in this recipe, you’ll get a depth of flavor that make other potato salads seem bland by comparison. Variations highlighting summer’s harvest follow the basic recipe.

Warm Potato Salad with Summer Variations

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 pounds small new potatoes, scrubbed, peeled and cut into ⅜-inch-thick slices

2 shallots, minced

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons dry white wine

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup loosely packed Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Put the sliced potatoes into the basket of a steamer set over boiling water. Cover and cook until tender but not mushy or falling apart, about 18 minutes.

While the potatoes steam, make the vinaigrette. Put the shallots into a medium bowl, season with salt, add the vinegar and let rest 10 to 12 minutes. Add the lemon juice, white wine and several turns of black pepper. Stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt.

When the potatoes are tender, put them into a medium bowl, drizzle with half the vinaigrette and toss very gently. Let rest for at least 30 minutes so the potatoes can absorb the dressing.

To finish the salad, toss the potatoes with the remaining dressing, half the parsley and half the chives. Toss, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter.

Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and herbs and either serve immediately or use as a base for a more complex salad.

Summer variations

With edamame: Peel 2 cups or so of cooked edamame and fold the beans into the salad before adding the last of the vinaigrette.

With green beans: When green beans are in season, add some to the salad. Cut about a pound of Blue Lakes, Romanos, Spanish Musica or other green beans into 1½-inch lengths (leave haricots verts whole). Cook in boiling salted water until just tender, drain, cool slightly and fold into the potatoes after they have marinated and before adding the last of the vinaigrette. This version is also quite good with halved or quartered cherry tomatoes and thinly sliced radishes. Replace the parsley and chives with fresh basil.

With cherry tomatoes and cucumber: Cut a pint of cherry tomatoes in half if they’re small and in quarters if large. Cut a medium cucumber, preferably Armenian, into medium dice. Fold the tomatoes and cucumbers into the potatoes before adding the last of the vinaigrette.

With cherry tomatoes and bacon: Halve the vinaigrette recipe and set it aside for finishing the salad. Fry 4 or 5 slices of bacon until crisp, set on absorbent paper to drain and put 4 tablespoons of the bacon fat in a small bowl. Add a tablespoon of good white or red wine vinegar, season with salt and pepper and pour over the warm potatoes. Let the potatoes rest while you cut a pint of cherry tomatoes in half or quarters and chop or crumble the bacon. Fold the tomatoes into the potatoes, add the vinaigrette and transfer to a serving bowl. Top with the parsley, chives and crumbled bacon.

With red wine vinegar: Use a robust red wine vinegar for the vinaigrette, from DaVero, Vivo, B.R. Cohn, O or another local producer, in place of the white wine vinegar. Use a dry red wine in place of the white wine. Taste carefully and adjust as needed for salt and acid balance. Use just 3 tablespoons parsley and use a mix of fresh oregano and thyme instead of the chives. To gild the lily, fry 3 or 4 sausages, fold half into the salad and top with the rest.

For creamy potato salad: Marinate the salad as directed in the main recipe and omit the remaining vinaigrette and parsley. Then add 2 quartered or sliced hard-cooked eggs, 3 or 4 celery stalks cut into small dice and a handful of very thinly sliced radishes to the marinated potatoes. Combine 1 cup homemade or Best Foods mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 3 tablespoons minced Italian parsley. Taste the mixture, season with salt and pepper and fold into the salad.

I share this recipe in “Seasonal Pantry” every few years — it’s still popular nearly three decades after the Santa Rosa restaurant that served it closed. Axel Roelz served his signature salad at the Marshall House to delighted guests, many who asked for the recipe and made it at home, though without the bacon. Then they complained their version wasn’t as good as Roelz’s. Don’t leave out the bacon; it’s essential to the salad’s alchemy.

Marshall House Potato Salad

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 pounds potatoes (medium Yukon Gold or russets)

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

8 ounces bacon, diced

2 tablespoons stoneground mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

⅓ cup olive oil

6 ounces beef stock

½ cup distilled vinegar

1 medium yellow onion, cut into small dice

3 tablespoons minced parsley

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

2 or 3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and cut into wedges

Tomato wedges, for garnish

Sprigs of Italian parsley, for garnish

Put the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water, add 1 tablespoon of the salt and the caraway seeds and bring to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, from 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the potatoes. Drain the water from the potatoes and let them sit until cool enough to handle. Peel, cut into very thin slices and set aside.

Meanwhile, fry the bacon until crisp, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to absorbent paper and pour the drippings over the warm potatoes.

Combine the mustard and mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Add the olive oil, stock, vinegar, onions, parsley, remaining 2 teaspoons of salt, white pepper and sugar and stir well. Add the bacon and stir again.

Set aside about 1 tablespoon of the dressing and fold the rest into the potatoes. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with eggs and tomatoes. Drizzle with the reserved tablespoon of dressing and enjoy right away.

Potato-Mac salad is commonly part of a plate lunch, popular in Hawaii. It’s one of those things that is clearly not extraordinary on its own, but it has that almost indescribable taste of place, an authenticity that will evoke Hawaii and the sound of the sea and ukulele music. Serve it with kalua pig, Korean-style ribs and grilled chicken.

Potato-Mac Salad

Makes 10 to 12 servings

Kosher salt

1 pound elbow macaroni

3 large (about 2½ pounds) potatoes, washed, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 white or yellow onion, cut into small dice

4 celery stalks, cut into small dice

1 cup California black olives, chopped

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and cut into quarters

3 cups Best Foods mayonnaise, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

Fill a large saucepan ⅔ full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta, stir until the water returns to a boil, reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the pasta is tender. Drain and rinse thoroughly under cool water. Drain thoroughly and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, put the diced potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water by 2 inches, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a bamboo skewer; don’t overcook. Drain, rinse and spread on a baking sheet to cool.

To finish the salad, toss the macaroni and potatoes together in a large salad bowl. Add the onion, celery and olives and toss again. Add the eggs and the mayonnaise and mix thoroughly. The salad should be very moist. If it seems dry, add more mayonnaise. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste.

Cover and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

