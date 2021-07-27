Subscribe

How to use green papaya in a salad

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 2:22PM
If you have ever had green papaya salad, which can be found on restaurant menus throughout Sonoma County, you know its appeal. One bite turned me into an exuberant fan.

At the Paradise Farmers Market, 20 minutes south of Hilo on the island of Hawaii, a steady stream of customers keeps demand up at the stall run by an Asian woman who makes the salad on the spot.

“Spicy?” she asks each customer. If you say yes, be prepared. She means it.

The “green” in green papaya salad refers to the stage of ripeness, not the color, of the fruit. A green papaya is not yet sweet and its texture is more like that of a raw potato than of the fruit when it is ripe.

Most Asian markets have green papaya on hand, along with most of the other ingredients you’ll need to make the salad.

It is helpful to have a mandoline, too. For home cooks, I recommend using an inexpensive one designed for the home cook, such as Benriner, a Japanese brand. Progressive and OXO also make inexpensive, easy-to-use models. I do not recommend a professional mandoline unless you are a chef or an accomplished home cook who will use it frequently. The professional versions are pricey and often complicated and can be murder on your fingers until you get the hang of them.

When it comes to green papaya salad, you will use the mandoline to cut the papaya into small julienne after you have peeled it. If you try to julienne the papaya by hand, you will be cursing me before you get through the first quarter.

Green papaya salad makes a delicious and refreshing addition to a luau, as it is a great counterpoint to kalua pig, which is rich and luscious, as are many of the other traditional accompaniments such as chicken long rice, potato salad, potato-mac salad and poi. The second of the two versions I offer today is a meal in itself, with earthy and briny elements complemented by gently poached pork and shrimp.

Because of the salad’s heat, you’ll want something to drink that will refresh your palate. I like homemade limeade with a generous pinch of salt, a popular drink throughout the tropics. For an alcoholic beverage, a low-alcohol, mildly effervescent wine such as Portugal’s vinho verde (“veen-ho vaird”) is a great option, as is dry cider, unhopped sour beer and pilsner from a small producer.

The best vessel for making this salad is a clay mortar from Thailand. It is the right shape and has the right capacity and includes a large pestle perfect for pounding. They are inexpensive and available at Asian markets that sell cookware and tableware. If you do not have one, a large Japanese suribachi will work, but you’ll likely need to make the salad in two batches. If you do not care for cilantro or are making the salad to share with someone who doesn’t, use Thai basil instead.

Thai Green Papaya Salad

Serves 4

6 - 8 Thai chiles or 2 - 3 serranos, chopped

8 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped

2 tablespoons small dried shrimp, available at Asian markets

1 cup cut (1 ½-inch pieces) long beans or green beans

12 - 15 small cherry tomatoes, halved

4 cups julienned green papaya

⅓ cup fresh lime juice, plus more to taste

2 - 3 tablespoons fish sauce, plus more to taste

2 - 3 tablespoons palm sugar, thinned with 1 tablespoon water

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Put the chiles and garlic into a large mortar, preferably one made of clay, and pound into a paste. If the mortar is small, work in two batches.

Add the shrimp and beans and pound with the pestle to bruise them. Stir well so the shrimp and beans absorb the flavors of the garlic and chiles.

Add the cherry tomatoes and pound lightly. Add the papaya, pound lightly and stir thoroughly.

Add the lime juice, fish sauce and palm sugar and toss the ingredients together, pounding a bit with the pestle as well.

Taste and adjust the acid and salt with more lime juice and more fish sauce as needed.

Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts and serve.

_____

This salad is not as spicy as the Thai version, although if you want to make it hotter, simply add a few more chiles.

Vietnamese-inspired Green Papaya Salad with Pork and Shrimp

Serves 4 to 6

For the dressing:

¼ cup fresh lime juice, from 3 - 4 limes

2 ½ tablespoons fish sauce

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 or 2 Thai chiles or 1 small serrano, minced

For the salad:

1 green papaya, about 2 pounds

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ pound fresh medium wild shrimp

1 boneless pork chop, about 4 - 6 ounces

1 carrot, cut into small (matchstick-size) julienne

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped or torn basil, preferably Thai basil

To make the dressing, put the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, garlic and chiles in a small bowl and stir until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.

To make the salad: Peel the papaya with a vegetable peeler. Cut off the stem and cut the papaya in half lengthwise. Scoop out and discard the seeds. Cut each half in half and use a sharp knife to peel away the thin white layer lining the cavity.

Cut the papaya into thin julienne, preferably using a mandoline or a Japanese Benriner slicer (see Note below). Strands should be about ⅟₁₆ of an inch thick and 2 ½ to 3 inches long

Put the cut papaya in a colander, sprinkle with the sugar and half the salt and use both hands to massage the sugar and salt vigorously into the papaya. After a few minutes, the papaya will be a little slick and limp yet still firm. At that point, rinse it thoroughly under cool running water.

Working in batches, wring out excess moisture from the papaya in a smooth tea towel: Position a mound of papaya in the center of a towel, roll it up and twist the ends in opposite directions to force out the liquid. Do this three or four times per batch. You want to extract enough water from the papaya yet not completely crush it. Transfer the papaya to a large serving bowl and fluff it with a fork. Set the papaya aside.

Fill a small saucepan half full with water, add the remaining salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp, remove from the heat and let stand 3 minutes or until the shrimp are nicely curled. Transfer to a plate to cool. Return the saucepan to the heat and when the water begins to boil, set the pork chop in it and remove the saucepan from the heat. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.

While the pork is in the water and the shrimp are cool enough to handle, remove the shells and tail and devein as necessary. Uses your fingers to gently tear the shrimp into small pieces; set aside.

Remove the pork from the water, cool slightly and cut into matchstick-sized pieces. Cool to room temperature. Put the carrots into the water, set over medium-high heat and simmer until the carrots lose their raw texture, about 4 minutes. Drain and cool.

To finish the salad: Toss the cooled shrimp, pork and carrots with the papaya. Drizzle the dressing over and toss thoroughly. Add the cilantro and basil, toss again and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

