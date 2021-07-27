How to use green papaya in a salad

If you have ever had green papaya salad, which can be found on restaurant menus throughout Sonoma County, you know its appeal. One bite turned me into an exuberant fan.

At the Paradise Farmers Market, 20 minutes south of Hilo on the island of Hawaii, a steady stream of customers keeps demand up at the stall run by an Asian woman who makes the salad on the spot.

“Spicy?” she asks each customer. If you say yes, be prepared. She means it.

The “green” in green papaya salad refers to the stage of ripeness, not the color, of the fruit. A green papaya is not yet sweet and its texture is more like that of a raw potato than of the fruit when it is ripe.

Most Asian markets have green papaya on hand, along with most of the other ingredients you’ll need to make the salad.

It is helpful to have a mandoline, too. For home cooks, I recommend using an inexpensive one designed for the home cook, such as Benriner, a Japanese brand. Progressive and OXO also make inexpensive, easy-to-use models. I do not recommend a professional mandoline unless you are a chef or an accomplished home cook who will use it frequently. The professional versions are pricey and often complicated and can be murder on your fingers until you get the hang of them.

When it comes to green papaya salad, you will use the mandoline to cut the papaya into small julienne after you have peeled it. If you try to julienne the papaya by hand, you will be cursing me before you get through the first quarter.

Green papaya salad makes a delicious and refreshing addition to a luau, as it is a great counterpoint to kalua pig, which is rich and luscious, as are many of the other traditional accompaniments such as chicken long rice, potato salad, potato-mac salad and poi. The second of the two versions I offer today is a meal in itself, with earthy and briny elements complemented by gently poached pork and shrimp.

Because of the salad’s heat, you’ll want something to drink that will refresh your palate. I like homemade limeade with a generous pinch of salt, a popular drink throughout the tropics. For an alcoholic beverage, a low-alcohol, mildly effervescent wine such as Portugal’s vinho verde (“veen-ho vaird”) is a great option, as is dry cider, unhopped sour beer and pilsner from a small producer.

The best vessel for making this salad is a clay mortar from Thailand. It is the right shape and has the right capacity and includes a large pestle perfect for pounding. They are inexpensive and available at Asian markets that sell cookware and tableware. If you do not have one, a large Japanese suribachi will work, but you’ll likely need to make the salad in two batches. If you do not care for cilantro or are making the salad to share with someone who doesn’t, use Thai basil instead.

Thai Green Papaya Salad

Serves 4

6 - 8 Thai chiles or 2 - 3 serranos, chopped

8 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped

2 tablespoons small dried shrimp, available at Asian markets

1 cup cut (1 ½-inch pieces) long beans or green beans

12 - 15 small cherry tomatoes, halved

4 cups julienned green papaya

⅓ cup fresh lime juice, plus more to taste

2 - 3 tablespoons fish sauce, plus more to taste

2 - 3 tablespoons palm sugar, thinned with 1 tablespoon water

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Put the chiles and garlic into a large mortar, preferably one made of clay, and pound into a paste. If the mortar is small, work in two batches.

Add the shrimp and beans and pound with the pestle to bruise them. Stir well so the shrimp and beans absorb the flavors of the garlic and chiles.

Add the cherry tomatoes and pound lightly. Add the papaya, pound lightly and stir thoroughly.

Add the lime juice, fish sauce and palm sugar and toss the ingredients together, pounding a bit with the pestle as well.

Taste and adjust the acid and salt with more lime juice and more fish sauce as needed.

Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts and serve.

_____

This salad is not as spicy as the Thai version, although if you want to make it hotter, simply add a few more chiles.

Vietnamese-inspired Green Papaya Salad with Pork and Shrimp

Serves 4 to 6

For the dressing:

¼ cup fresh lime juice, from 3 - 4 limes

2 ½ tablespoons fish sauce

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 or 2 Thai chiles or 1 small serrano, minced

For the salad:

1 green papaya, about 2 pounds

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ pound fresh medium wild shrimp

1 boneless pork chop, about 4 - 6 ounces

1 carrot, cut into small (matchstick-size) julienne

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped or torn basil, preferably Thai basil

To make the dressing, put the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, garlic and chiles in a small bowl and stir until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.