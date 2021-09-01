Tips for the perfect BLT

Not long ago, Labor Day signaled the end of carefree summertime and the beginning of the school year. On the East Coast, it signaled the time to put away white clothes until Memorial Day. The federal holiday began in 1882 as an acknowledgment of the contributions of workers, who had virtually no workplace protections at the time.

Some communities still hold Labor Day celebrations, though it’s increasingly observed as a day to cook outside, drink beer and gather with friends.

Locally, Labor Day has been turned on its head because of fires and, of course, the pandemic. For many years, two of our best-known chefs, Duskie Estes and John Stewart of the now-closed Zazu, hosted a BLT and Ice Cream Social for friends and colleagues. It was a lovely BYOT — Bring Your Own Tomato — fete, with mounds of their Black Pig bacon, scores of colorful tomatoes and breads from local bakeries.

Maybe it will return next year. For now, I’ll likely include a BLT or two in my observation of Labor Day, along with ice-cold watermelon, coming into season locally. The Crane Melon Barn (4934 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa; open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 707-795-6987) recently opened for its 2021 season. Soon, maybe even by Labor Day, their yellow watermelons will be ripe.

When it comes to the season’s first BLT, I am a purist. It must consist of just five ingredients: bread, mayonnaise, tomatoes that have ripened locally, bacon fried until crisp and the outer leaves of Iceberg lettuce, along with salt and pepper. But as fall begins to set in, I sometimes add fresh basil leaves, if I have some in my garden, to the last “official” BLT of the year.

Summer’s End BLT

Serves 4 to 6

1-pound loaf hearth bread (long style, not round), cut in half lengthwise

½ cup mayonnaise, Best Foods brand or homemade, to taste

12 fresh basil leaves, optional

5 ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored and cut into ¼-inch thick slices

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

12 to 16 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise, fried until crisp and drained (see Note below)

Inner leaves of two small heads of butter lettuce

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Set the bread in the oven, cut sides up, until it is heated through and the cut sides are just beginning to color. If you prefer your bread a bit darker, leave it in for another few minutes but do not toast it too much or you risk cutting the roof of your mouth when you take a bite.

Set the hot bread on a work surface. Lightly spread the mayonnaise, as much as you like, over the cut sides of the bread; do not rub it into the bread. Spread the basil leaves on the bottom half of the bread and arrange the tomatoes on top, overlapping them lightly. Season the tomatoes with salt and pepper.

Put the bacon on top of the tomatoes and top it with the lettuce. Season the lettuce lightly with salt, set the top half of the bread on top and press down gently to ensure the sandwich stays together.

Slice crosswise and enjoy right away. Alternately, wrap in parchment or wax paper followed by aluminum foil and enjoy within an hour or so.

Note: The thickness of sliced bacon varies considerably. Some of the best boutique bacon is quite thick, but this is not what I recommend for a BLT. It needs to be thin enough to become fully crisp, which creates that delightful “snap” between your teeth that some of us BLT lovers think is essential. I often choose the house brand at the butcher counters of locally owned markets such as Pacific and Oliver’s. And many local markets carry Black Pig brand.

This savory bread pudding combines all the elements of a BLT, in a different and delicious way. Leftovers can be gently reheated in a 300-degree oven.

BLT Pudding

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Olive oil

½ pound sliced bacon

4 cups hearth bread, torn into medium chunks

2 large beefsteak tomatoes, cored and chopped

3 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

3 ounces (¾ cup) Joe Matos St. George cheese, grated

2 large eggs, beaten

2 ¼ cups whole milk

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, finely minced or pressed

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Several handfuls (about 6 cups) fresh salad greens

½ cup mayonnaise, Best Foods brand or homemade

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Coat the inside of a 1½- to 2-quart baking dish with olive oil. Set it aside.

Put the bread in a large mixing bowl.

Fry the bacon until it is just crisp, then transfer to absorbent paper to drain.

Let the pan drippings cool briefly; pour them over the bread and toss gently but thoroughly. Add the tomatoes, parsley and cheese and toss again. Crumble the bacon, add it to the bread mixture and toss lightly. Tip the mixture into the baking dish.

Whisk together the eggs, milk, tomato paste and garlic. Season with a generous pinch of salt and several turns of black pepper and pour over the bread, agitating the dish gently so it is evenly distributed.

Cover lightly and let rest at least 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Set the pudding on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 35 minutes; increase the heat to 425 degrees and cook 10 to 15 minutes more, until the top of the pudding is lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let rest 15 minutes.

While the pudding rests, put the mayonnaise, extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice in a small bowl. Sprinkle a generous pinch of salt on top of the lemon juice. Whisk together until smooth, cover and set aside.

Divide the salad greens among individual plates. Add a generous spoonful of pudding alongside, drizzle some of the mayonnaise cream over everything and enjoy warm.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The BLT Cookbook,” from which these recipes are adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.