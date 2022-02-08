5 ways to enjoy the sharp flavor of mustard

Of all our local harbingers of spring, the most vivid may be mustard, with vast fields of tiny flowers spread over the landscape like a bright yellow fever, shimmering through the gray fog of chilly winter mornings.

Mustard expresses the season in other ways, too. Mustard greens are at their most tender and delicious at this time of year. And when the seeds are ground into flour and blended with other ingredients to make the condiment we call mustard, they are a perfect complement to early-spring crops: artichokes with mustard cream; asparagus with mustard vinaigrette; Italian rice and peas topped with a dollop of mustard butter; and leek, fava bean and mustard strudel.

I could go on. Many a spring feast is a mustard feast, too.

What began as an experiment has become one of my favorite condiments, and it couldn’t be simpler or quicker to make. Unlike many mustards, it doesn’t need aging. Enjoy this fiery mixture with grilled sausages, grilled poultry, meatballs, meatloaf and hot dogs topped with grilled onions.

The Devil’s Mustard

Makes about ½ to ¾ cup

3 ounces (¾ cup) hot mustard flour or Colman’s Dry Mustard

2 tablespoons cold water

2 tablespoons Tabasco sauce

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Put the mustard flour in a small bowl, add the water, stir and set aside for 20 minutes. To finish, stir in the Tabasco sauce, garlic and salt.

Serve right away or cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days.

This simple sauce is light, bright and delicate. I prefer it made with Dijon, but you can make it with almost any type of prepared mustard, as long as you taste and adjust for salt, pepper, acid and sugar balance. It’s excellent with steamed or roasted vegetables, especially Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and tiny potatoes.

Mustard Yogurt Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

¾ cup plain whole milk yogurt, Straus or Bellwether

¼ cup Dijon mustard or other mustard of choice

Kosher salt, as needed

Black pepper in a mill

Put the yogurt in a small bowl, add the mustard and stir well. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Use right away or keep in the refrigerator, covered, for up to a week.

Here’s a fine example of the power of mustard; this simple dish contributes bold flavors without adding a lot of calories, fat, gluten, animal protein or artificial ingredients. A tablespoon of traditional Dijon mustard contains fewer than 15 calories.

Celeri Remoulade

Makes 3 to 4 servings

¾ cup crème fraîche

¼ cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 medium celery root, about 1 pound

In a small bowl, whisk together the crème fraîche, mustard and Italian parsley. Season with salt and a generous amount of black pepper, taste and correct the seasoning. Set aside.

Use a large, sharp knife to cut off the stem end of the celery root and to peel it completely. Cut the peeled celery root into matchstick-size julienne, place it in a medium bowl and fold in the dressing. Taste, correct the seasoning and let rest 15 minutes before serving.

Although this dish is delicious anytime, it will definitely wake you up when you have it at breakfast. It is just the thing to shake off the shroud of winter.

Scrambled Eggs & Mustard Greens Toast with The Devil’s Mustard

Makes 4 servings

Devil’s Mustard (see recipe above)

3 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, pressed

4 or 5 large mustard green leaves, chopped

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 to 8 pastured eggs, beaten well

4 thick slices sourdough hearth bread, lightly toasted

Make the mustard and set it aside. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy saute pan set over medium heat. Add the mustard, garlic and mustard greens, along with a small splash of water. Cover and cook until the greens are wilted, about 7 to 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and tip into a small bowl; cover and keep warm.

Increase the heat to high and add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the saute pan. While the butter melts, add 2 tablespoons of water to the eggs, season generously with salt and pepper and mix well.

When the butter is very hot and foamy, tip in the eggs and let them cook for 90 seconds, without stirring. Break up the eggs with a fork, turning them so they cook evenly. Pull the pan off the heat the moment the eggs lose their raw look; don’t let them become too dry.

Working quickly, set the toast on individual plates. Fold the wilted greens into the eggs and mound on top of the toast. Add a generous dollop of Devil’s Mustard and enjoy right away.

Certain greens, when cooked, tend to turn an unappetizing gray. Adding fresh spinach and fresh Italian parsley keeps colors bright and adds delicious layers of flavor, too.