Beyond ketchup: 4 simple sauces to brighten dishes

When you compare the cuisines of the world, one of the biggest variations is in the condiments.

In the U.S., we top everything from scrambled eggs to meatloaf with ketchup. I’ve known people from India who carried their own cayenne because they found foods other than their own too bland. And I confess I’ve carried a tiny wooden salt box to a restaurant where asking for salt could get you a look of complete disdain.

Major ingredients may be ubiquitous, but many condiments and their uses are unique to specific areas. In addition to the commercial ones we rely on — local olive oils (the 2021 vintage is being released now), Dijon mustard, hot sauces, soy sauce and others — there are many very versatile, simple sauces that also fit under the condiment umbrella. I usually pair a specific condiment with a larger recipe, but I’m focusing this column on condiments alone, because they have so many uses beyond a single recipe.

Adding easy condiments can transform your cooking, especially as we emerge from our cold-weather COVID-19 rut. The right condiment makes a dish blossom.

Chimichurri is a classic condiment from Argentina, where it is served alongside steak. There are countless variations, some with more olive oil than in this version, some with just parsley or cilantro instead of both. All are good. If you like rib-eye steak grilled rare, try this; the combination is extraordinary. Suggestions for other uses follow the main recipe.

Chimichurri

Makes about 1½ cups

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

4 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar, such as O or B.R. Cohn

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Red pepper flakes

⅓ - ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the scallions, garlic, parsley, cilantro, thyme, oregano and paprika in a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and vinegar and toss gently but thoroughly. Season with salt, several turns of black pepper and a pinch or two of red pepper flakes and toss again.

Stir in the olive oil, cover and let rest 15 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and acid balance and enjoy right away. This will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to two days.

Suggested uses: With grain and seed salads (farro, barley, quinoa, rice, etc.); grilled vegetables, especially asparagus, eggplant and zucchini; tomato salads; roasted chicken; grilled meats, especially rare beef; roasted leg of lamb; whole roasted goat; or hard-boiled eggs.

When avocados are abundant, as they are now, I love making this simple sauce. It can be difficult to find brined green peppercorns, but they are in nearly all supermarkets. Most often, you’ll find them on a high shelf next to capers, though sometimes they are in the spice section. The most common brand is Reese.

Avocado and Green Peppercorn Cream

Makes about 1 ½ cups

1 large or two medium Haas avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

½ serrano chile

1 teaspoon brined green peppercorns

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons water, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Put the avocado in the work bowl of a food processor (preferably a small work bowl) fitted with the metal blade. Add the serrano, green peppercorns, lime juice, water, salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Pulse several times and then process continuously until the mixture is quite smooth.

Taste the cream, correct for salt and, if necessary, adjust for texture by adding another tablespoon or two of water if it seems too thick.

Transfer to a small bowl, fold in the cilantro and use right away. The sauce will keep for a couple days, covered tightly and refrigerated.

Suggested uses: Little gem or iceberg lettuce wedges topped with diced celery or julienned radishes, crumbled bacon and bay shrimp; salad greens with grilled shrimp; tacos; tostadas; chilled cucumber soup; omelets; or as a dip for seasonal vegetables and tortilla chips.

I typically make this quick sauce with just the first two ingredients and use it to dip toasted nori for a delicious snack. It has many other uses, as mentioned following the recipe.

Soy-Lime Dressing

Makes about ½ cup

6 tablespoons sushi-quality soy sauce

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, optional

1 tablespoon lightly toasted sesame seeds, optional

Put the soy sauce in a small serving bowl, add the lime juice and stir. If using any or all of the additional ingredients, add them, stir again and enjoy.