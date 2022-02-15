Subscribe

Beyond ketchup: 4 simple sauces to brighten dishes

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2022, 10:09AM
Updated 1 hour ago

When you compare the cuisines of the world, one of the biggest variations is in the condiments.

In the U.S., we top everything from scrambled eggs to meatloaf with ketchup. I’ve known people from India who carried their own cayenne because they found foods other than their own too bland. And I confess I’ve carried a tiny wooden salt box to a restaurant where asking for salt could get you a look of complete disdain.

Major ingredients may be ubiquitous, but many condiments and their uses are unique to specific areas. In addition to the commercial ones we rely on — local olive oils (the 2021 vintage is being released now), Dijon mustard, hot sauces, soy sauce and others — there are many very versatile, simple sauces that also fit under the condiment umbrella. I usually pair a specific condiment with a larger recipe, but I’m focusing this column on condiments alone, because they have so many uses beyond a single recipe.

Adding easy condiments can transform your cooking, especially as we emerge from our cold-weather COVID-19 rut. The right condiment makes a dish blossom.

Chimichurri is a classic condiment from Argentina, where it is served alongside steak. There are countless variations, some with more olive oil than in this version, some with just parsley or cilantro instead of both. All are good. If you like rib-eye steak grilled rare, try this; the combination is extraordinary. Suggestions for other uses follow the main recipe.

Chimichurri

Makes about 1½ cups

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

4 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar, such as O or B.R. Cohn

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Red pepper flakes

⅓ - ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the scallions, garlic, parsley, cilantro, thyme, oregano and paprika in a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and vinegar and toss gently but thoroughly. Season with salt, several turns of black pepper and a pinch or two of red pepper flakes and toss again.

Stir in the olive oil, cover and let rest 15 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and acid balance and enjoy right away. This will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to two days.

Suggested uses: With grain and seed salads (farro, barley, quinoa, rice, etc.); grilled vegetables, especially asparagus, eggplant and zucchini; tomato salads; roasted chicken; grilled meats, especially rare beef; roasted leg of lamb; whole roasted goat; or hard-boiled eggs.

When avocados are abundant, as they are now, I love making this simple sauce. It can be difficult to find brined green peppercorns, but they are in nearly all supermarkets. Most often, you’ll find them on a high shelf next to capers, though sometimes they are in the spice section. The most common brand is Reese.

Avocado and Green Peppercorn Cream

Makes about 1 ½ cups

1 large or two medium Haas avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

½ serrano chile

1 teaspoon brined green peppercorns

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons water, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Put the avocado in the work bowl of a food processor (preferably a small work bowl) fitted with the metal blade. Add the serrano, green peppercorns, lime juice, water, salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Pulse several times and then process continuously until the mixture is quite smooth.

Taste the cream, correct for salt and, if necessary, adjust for texture by adding another tablespoon or two of water if it seems too thick.

Transfer to a small bowl, fold in the cilantro and use right away. The sauce will keep for a couple days, covered tightly and refrigerated.

Suggested uses: Little gem or iceberg lettuce wedges topped with diced celery or julienned radishes, crumbled bacon and bay shrimp; salad greens with grilled shrimp; tacos; tostadas; chilled cucumber soup; omelets; or as a dip for seasonal vegetables and tortilla chips.

I typically make this quick sauce with just the first two ingredients and use it to dip toasted nori for a delicious snack. It has many other uses, as mentioned following the recipe.

Soy-Lime Dressing

Makes about ½ cup

6 tablespoons sushi-quality soy sauce

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, optional

1 tablespoon lightly toasted sesame seeds, optional

Put the soy sauce in a small serving bowl, add the lime juice and stir. If using any or all of the additional ingredients, add them, stir again and enjoy.

Suggested uses: Grilled skirt steak salad; seaweed and rice noodle salads; grilled shrimp over thinly sliced cucumber; oven-roasted winter squash; roasted spaghetti squash; or steamed rice.

Harissa is the name of both a paste and the sauce made from that paste. It’s absolutely essential in Moroccan cuisine. You can use commercial harissa paste for the sauce instead of making your own if you are pressed for time. The most common brand is DEA; it comes in a yellow tube inside a yellow, red and blue box.

Harissa Sauce

Makes about ½ cup

2 tablespoons Harissa Paste (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Warm water or chicken stock, as needed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Kosher salt, as needed

Put the Harissa Paste in a small bowl and stir in the lemon juice and olive oil. Taste and correct for acid, olive oil and heat, adding more paste to boost the heat if you like.

Thin to your preferred consistency with a little warm water or warm chicken stock. Stir in the cilantro and parsley, taste and correct for salt (usually, the salt in the paste is sufficient). The sauce is best used the day it is made.

Suggested uses: Couscous salads; farro salads; barley salads; grilled zucchini and carrots; seafood salads; leafy greens with grilled lamb; roasted sweet and hot peppers, with or without fresh chèvre or burrata; grilled eggplant; grilled tofu; roasted beet salads; Moroccan soups and tagines; scrambled eggs or omelets.

Harissa Paste

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 ½ ounces dried red chiles, preferably ancho

1 tablespoon cumin seed, lightly toasted

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

6 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

½ cup olive oil

Heat a heavy pan — cast-iron is ideal — over high heat. Add the chiles and toast, turning frequently, until they puff up with fragrant steam. Transfer to a work surface to cool. When they’re cool enough to handle, remove the stems and seed cores. Use a sharp knife to scrape the meat from the skin, but don’t worry if you can’t remove it all. Set aside.

Grind the cumin, coriander and caraway seeds in an electric spice grinder or in a suribachi.

Put the chiles, ground seeds, garlic, salt and olive oil in the work bowl of a food processor and pulse until the ingredients form a very thick, smooth paste. Taste, and if the paste tastes flat, add a little more salt and pulse again. Transfer to a small, wide-mouthed Mason jar and store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings,” from which these recipes have been adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette