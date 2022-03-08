4 delicious ways to use healthy, affordable beans

Most of us are feeling quite a financial pinch when we shop for groceries these days. After we get over both sticker shock and the absence of certain staples we have long relied on, it can be fun and deliciously rewarding to focus on some foods we may ignore during more flush times.

Beans come to mind. They’re a good source of protein and lend themselves to many styles of preparation.

Today I focus on white beans, specifically the Italian cannellini bean, which is rich and velvety with a seductive earthy flavor. It’s one of the best beans for cassoulet and is also delicious in soups and salads and as a puree slathered on toast.

In the U.S., beans on toast have long been considered the food of poverty, something we eat when the cupboard is nearly bare. But it doesn’t need to be that way, as the first recipe here demonstrates.

When shopping for beans, consider local sources, such as Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa and Rancho Gordo in Napa. Tierra Vegetables grows marrowfats, the most delicious white bean I have ever tasted, but the supply isn’t endless. Rancho Gordo has several varieties of white beans, including some that sell out quickly.

If you can’t get these heirloom beans, you easily can find canned and dried cannellini beans in most local markets. When you can’t find them, Great Northerns and navy beans can be used in these dishes.

Most Americans think of bruschetta as toasted bread rubbed with garlic and topped with chopped tomatoes and olive oil. It’s certainly a delicious summer and fall dish, when tomatoes are in season, but there are tasty options at other times that don’t involve out-of-season tomatoes, which are usually nearly tasteless. This is one of my favorite winter versions.

Bruschetta with Cannellini Bean Puree and Sage

Makes about 4 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2 cups cooked cannellini beans (see note below)

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 - 6 thick slices of country-style bread, toasted or grilled

Several fresh sage leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil

Red pepper flakes, in a jar

Pour 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into a medium saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the minced garlic and saute for 1 minute. Add the beans and cook for 5 minutes, using a fork to stir and mash most of the beans into a puree. As the beans cook, they may need a splash or two of water so they don’t dry out. The texture should be smooth and creamy, with just a few whole beans. Taste the beans, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

Spread the hot bean puree over the bread, top with a couple sage leaves and set on a serving platter or individual plates. Drizzle with a little extra-virgin olive oil and serve immediately, with the red pepper flakes alongside.

Variation: Before topping the bruschetta with the sage leaves, fry them in a bit of hot olive oil for about 30 seconds.

Note: Cook cannellini beans in plenty of salted water until they are very tender and let them cool in their cooking liquid; it typically takes about 45 minutes but can take as long as 75 to 90 minutes, depending on the age of the beans. It’s best to soak the beans overnight before cooking them. If you are pinched for time, you can make this dish with canned beans. If you do, drain and rinse them first.

Many white bean soups include a lot of other ingredients, from carrots and celery to sausage and tomatoes. Those soups can be good, but I love the velvety texture and focused flavor of a soup where the beans are the main ingredient. If you like, you also can scatter homemade toasted breadcrumbs made from good sourdough bread over the top just before serving.

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound dried cannellini beans, soaked in water overnight and drained

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

8 large cloves garlic, peeled

1 teaspoon kosher salt, as needed

6 ounces (1 ½ cups) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Italian parsley leaves

Rinse the beans under cool water and put them in a heavy pot; cover with water by 1 inch. Simmer gently for 30 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and a generous teaspoon of salt. Stir and cook until the beans are fully tender, adding more water as needed to keep them from sticking to the pot. Stir occasionally and be sure to stir all the way to the bottom of the pot.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until it is smooth and creamy, adding water as needed to achieve the right consistency. Stir in the cheese and the pepper. Taste and correct for salt.

Ladle into soup bowls or soup plates, drizzle with olive oil, add a few parsley leaves and enjoy right away.