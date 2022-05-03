A brief, personal history of the taco for Cinco de Mayo

If you have been following “Seasonal Pantry” for long, you understand that I put very few foods above tacos. A proper taco is my favorite comfort food, and it is rare that a day goes by when I don’t have at least one, be it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or midnight snack.

The exact type of taco has evolved. The tacos my mother made bear little resemblance to any other taco I have ever seen. She used those precooked tortilla shells sold in a box. The meat was unseasoned ground beef, the lettuce was chopped iceberg and the cheese, well, it was the kind that comes in a green cardboard shaker. “Salsa” was ketchup, which I ignored.

Next came brown rice and avocado tacos, approved by advocates of the once-popular-and-now-mostly-forgotten macrobiotic diet. Tomatoes were on the verboten list so traditional salsa was not allowed. Brown rice was considered the perfect food, and avocados were one of the few fruits you could eat without violating the rules.

Shortly after the misguided macrobiotic rabbit hole, I moved a few miles west to Lakeville, i.e., dairy country east of Petaluma, making my life’s dream of making Sonoma County my home come true.

At some point, I stumbled upon La Chapala, a taqueria in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, which was a pretty dicey area at the time, in the mid-1970s.

My meals at La Chapala were transformative, as I discovered traditional chile verde, chili Colorado, authentic refried beans, tamales that didn’t come out of a can and, best of all, tacos lengua. I ate there frequently and cried when they closed.

For years after the closure the best tacos were not readily at hand locally. More than once, friends and I would head to San Francisco’s Mission District, sometimes as late as midnight, to El Farolito at 25th and Mission, home of the best tacos in the Bay Area for many years. I added things to my favorites, including grilled green onions and tacos cabeza, my other favorite. Translated as “head,” cabeza is cheek meat, which has a luscious texture and rich flavor.

For much of the 1990s and 2000s, traditional tacos were everywhere, with taco trucks from Guerneville to Sonoma serving up tacos lengua, tacos cabeza, tacos al pastore, tacos carnitas and carne asada tacos, the basics that I consider essential.

And then, suddenly tacos became “a thing.” I was watching the Rachel Maddow Show when I realized we had gone over a taco watershed moment.

“You can’t please everyone,” Maddow said, “You are not a taco.”

Midrange fine dining restaurants began adding tacos to their menus; “boutique” taquerias opened and multicultural tacos such as sushi tacos and Korean tacos began to appear.

A taco is, at its essence, a simple affair: two corn tortillas, cooked until hot, soft and pliable, are set on top of each other. A simple filling — it can be meat, seafood, a vegetable, or even tofu — goes onto the taco and is topped by a bit of salsa, chopped white onion and chopped cilantro. Most are served with a lime wedge or two and a couple of radishes. When the filling is prepared properly and the salsa is tart and spicy, it is a thing of flawless delicious beauty.

You can say, I suppose, that I am a taco purist, though I suspect a few people might suggest that taco pedant is more accurate. Perhaps I am both.

It is easy to make great tacos at home. Here is how I do it.

Happy Cinco de Mayo.

Tacos at home

First, you must choose your tortillas. These days, there are several options. La Tortilla Factory has a line of handmade-style tacos that are very popular. If you like them, use them. A few taquerias, markets and restaurants offer true handmade tortillas.

Next comes the essential condiments. If you are feeding just yourself, use the salsa or hot sauce you like. If you are also feeding others, consider a selection. I always have Tapatio, Cholulu (green), and Valentina hot sauces on hand. You’ll need limes, radishes, white onion and cilantro.

For fillings, you want to keep things simple and focused. In addition to the fillings I mention above, I also enjoy such fillings as sauteed radishes with avocado salsa, diced avocado with radish salsa, sauteed mushrooms with epazote and crumbled Cotija, chorizo with scrambled eggs, and albondigas (Mexican meatballs) with julienned poblanos. When I have leftover Hawaiian kalua pig, I often enjoy it in tacos as it is not all that different from carnitas. It is essential to season whatever filling you choose properly, with salt, pepper, and, with some ingredients, a spritz of lemon or lime. (No, I’m not adding beans; they belong in burritos, not in tacos.)

Finally, salsa. It is, in a way, optional, should you prefer just hot sauce. For me, it depends on the time of year. When tomatoes are in season locally, I make fresh salsas. When they are not, I make avocado salsa, radish salsa, cilantro sauce, green onion salsa and, every now and then, spicy pineapple salsa, which is excellent when the filling is grilled shrimp. But mostly, I just shake on plenty of green Cholula.

For many years, my default taco filling at home has been skirt steak. I love the texture and the concentrated flavor. Sadly, it has now become too expensive, more than ribeye steak, more than filet mignon.Now I use hanger steak, flank steak, or even ground beef, to which I add smoked serranos and lemon.

Tacos al Carbon

Makes 8 tacos

1 pound beef, such as skirt steak, hanger steak, flank steak or beef for carne asada, in 8 pieces

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

16 cocktail-size white corn tortillas, or other tortillas of choice

Radishes, cleaned, trimmed

Bottled Mexican hot sauce of choice

3 tablespoons minced white onion

3 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

Salsa of choice, optional

Heat a stovetop grill or grilled pan.

Season the meat on both sides with salt and pepper. When the grill is sufficiently hot, cook the meat on one side for two minutes, turn and grill two minutes more for skirt steak or carne asada.(Hanger steak and flank steak will take a bit longer.) The meat should remain rare. Transfer to a work surface.

Heat the tortillas on a hot griddle or in a hot, cast iron pan. Turn them frequently and do not let them get crisp. Keep hot between the folds of a tea towel.

Working quickly, use a sharp chef’s knife, cut the meat into thin strips.

Cut four of the lime wedges in half and put into a small bowl; put the radishes alongside.

Set the hot tortillas on individual plates, four per person, two sets of two, set side by side. Divide the meat among the tortillas and squeeze each portion with a bit of lime and a generous splash of hot sauce. Scatter onions and cilantro on top and serve immediately, with the lime wedges, radishes, and salsa, if using, alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.