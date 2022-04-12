Seasonal pantry: Chicken Biryani for Easter dinner

On April 3, I hosted the final episode of my radio show, “Mouthful: Smart Talk About Food, Wine & Farming,” which has aired on KRCB-FM since Nov. 2, 1995. With more than 1,250 episodes, I have rich archives to mine, which I’ll start with now and continue with over next few weeks.

As we head into the spring holidays, with both Easter and Passover nearly upon us, the episode I recall most vividly is one in which we explored the similarities and differences between kosher and halal.

Kosher, of course, refers to Jewish culinary traditions and requirements. Halal is the Muslim equivalent. There is a great deal of overlap between the two, but halal adds a few more requirements. For example, for a restaurant to receive halal status, it must not only follow all dietary requirements but also demonstrate fair employment practices and not offer alcohol. Details could fill a book and have, many times, so please be gentle with my brevity.

Rabbi Stephanie Kramer, at the time with Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa, and Imam Ali Siddiqui, who has long worked on social justice and fair employment practices, joined me in the studio for one of the liveliest and most informative shows in all of “Mouthful’s” run.

Part of what made the episode so special was that Imam Siddiqui cooked, and cooked well. Shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, I reached out to our local Muslim community and did a show about the traditional cooking of the community. Because tensions were so high at that time, men joined me in the studio, without their wives, mothers or daughters.

One of the things I learned that evening was that most activities connected to feeding one’s family are the domain of women, with men entering the picture when the meal is served and rarely before. Much of the information I wanted — how they shopped for ingredients, what spices were essential — was not forthcoming, as the men simply did not know. They loved what the women in their lives fed them, but they couldn’t deconstruct the ingredients or the techniques.

Imam Siddiqui was different. He grew up in Pakistan and learned to cook at his mother’s side. His grandfather was the first person in the country to refuse military service for reasons of conscience; he was a pacifist. Gandi was a guest at their family table. This heritage seemed to surround the Imam like a halo. I will always remember him as one of the kindest and, for lack of a better word, most holy men I have ever encountered. He radiated something so deeply compelling and compassionate. And when I asked him about foods from his childhood, his eyes lit up and he promised to send me one of his mother’s finest dishes, chicken biryani.

Mouthful was not and was never intended to be a cooking show. We talked about cooking at times, but rarely recited recipes on air. I always thought of the show as a conversation around a dinner table, albeit most frequently without a meal. I find it interesting that what comes back to me most vividly, as I adjust to no longer hosting the show, is a recipe; I think it is so memorable because Imam Siddiqui radiated such love as he spoke of it.

Unlike most Muslim men I’ve met, Imam Siddiqui cooks, a lot, and well. During our conversation, he praised the fragrant chicken and rice dish his mother made when he was a boy growing up in Pakistan. Luckily for us all, now he cooks it himself and was happy to share the recipe.

Chicken Biryani

Serves 4 to 6

1 large chicken, rinsed and cut into pieces, or 6 medium chicken leg-thigh pieces

Kosher salt

1 large yellow onion, cut into 8 wedges

1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and quartered

4 garlic cloves, peeled

8 bay leaves

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

¼ cup coconut oil or mild olive oil

1 large yellow onion, trimmed and very thinly sliced

2 cups basmati rice, soaked in water for 1 hour and drained

1 teaspoon green cardamom pods

¼ teaspoon ground mace

Generous pinch saffron threads

¼ cup milk

1 cup whole milk yogurt

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons thinly sliced spearmint mint leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground cayenne, plus more to taste, optional

First, prepare the chicken. To do so, put the chicken into a large pot and season very generously with salt. Add the onion wedges, ginger, 4 of the bay leaves, the fennel seeds, the coriander seeds, half the cloves and half the peppercorns.

Pour in enough water to cover the chicken. Set over medium-high heat and, as soon as the water boils, reduce the heat to very low and cover the pot. Simmer for 20 minutes, remove from the heat and let sit for 40 minutes.

Uncover and use tongs to transfer the chicken to a large bowl or plate. Return the liquid to medium heat and simmer until it is reduced to about 6 cups. Strain the liquid into a clean bowl and discard the spices and aromatics.

When the chicken is cool enough to handle, pull the meat off the bones and tear or chop it into small pieces. Toss the bones back into the simmering cooking liquid.

Set a wide, deep saute pan over medium heat; add the coconut oil or olive oil and the sliced onion; and saute until the onion is limp and begins to take on a little color, about 15 minutes. Add the drained rice and saute for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring all the while. Add the chicken and any juices that have collected, along with the remaining bay leaves, strained stock, cardamom pods, ground mace and remaining cloves and peppercorns.

When the liquid simmers, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the saffron threads into a small bowl, pour the milk over them and set aside.

Uncover, check the rice for doneness and, if it is nearly tender, sprinkle with the saffron milk. Cover, remove from the heat and let rest 10 minutes. Check to be certain the rice is fully tender and, when it is, fluff it with a fork. (At this point, you can pull out and discard the bay leaves, if you prefer. I leave them in, as I like their fragrance and appearance.)

Mix together the yogurt, cilantro, mint, ground cumin and cayenne, to taste. Taste and season with salt if it tastes flat. Put into a small serving bowl.

Enjoy right away, with the yogurt alongside to use as a condiment.

Variations: Indian biryanis typically have more vegetables than this Pakistani version. In the spring, I sometimes add shelled English peas or fresh fava beans that have been blanched and peeled. Diced carrots, broccoli florets, diced sweet potato, raisins and pistachios that have been shelled and roasted make excellent additions, too.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.