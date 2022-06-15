Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Potato salads that can be a main dish

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2022, 12:39PM

Ahh, summer. I can almost hear the tomatoes ripening on their vines. Peaches are so ready they are throwing themselves off their branches. Watermelons are starting to swell.

This means, among other things, it’s time to revisit potato salad, a topic I’ve seen on social media threads quite a bit lately. Most discussion has focused on traditional American potato salads, with mayonnaise-based dressing, with a few nods to vinaigrette-based versions.

I prefer fully savory potato salads and find those with sweet pickle relish or Miracle Whip inedible, no matter what else they include. The worst recipe I’ve seen for this dish calls for mashed potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, sugar, sweet pickle relish and Miracle Whip. And no, it isn’t dessert.

Today’s recipes focus on potato salads with some protein as a primary ingredient. These are closer to main-dish salads, not side dishes (that’s coming next week in Seasonal Pantry).

When shopping for potatoes for salad, a farmers market or farm stand is your best bet. If you can find dry-farmed potatoes, get them. They tend to have more concentrated flavors and nuance that other potatoes.

By cooking potatoes in water that has been used to cook artichokes, you infuse those potatoes with another layer of earthy savoriness. It’s delicious without the salt cod but even better with it.

Salt Cod, Potato & Artichoke Salad

Serves 6 to 8

¾ pound salt cod, soaked in cold water for 1 or 2 days (change the water twice daily)

4 large or 6 medium artichokes, preferably Green Globe variety

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 Yukon Gold potatoes (or other waxy-flesh variety), each about 3 inches long

¼ cup sherry vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves, minced

1 teaspoon fresh chervil leaves, minced

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 large eggs, hard-cooked and peeled

1 bunch (about 10) radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

¾ cup cracked green olives, pitted and sliced lengthwise

2 tablespoons capers, drained

Remove the cod from its final cold-water bath, place it in a large saute pan, cover with cold water and set over medium heat. When the water boils, remove the pan from the heat and cover it. Let sit for 15 minutes, drain thoroughly and cool. Break the cod into bite-size pieces and pick out any bits of bone. Set aside or cover and refrigerate.

Place the artichokes in a large pot of water, add 3 teaspoons of the kosher salt and drizzle a little of the olive oil on each artichoke. Bring to a boil, cover and cook until tender, from 20 to 40 minutes depending on the size and type of artichoke. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the artichokes to a strainer or colander to cool. Keep the cooking liquid in the pot.

Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, then cut each half into slices about ⅜ inch wide; do not make them too narrow. Put the potatoes in the artichoke cooking water, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Drain thoroughly and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, the remaining teaspoon of kosher salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the herbs and whisk in the olive oil. Taste the dressing, correct the seasoning and set aside.

When the artichokes are cool enough to handle, separate the leaves from the hearts and scoop out and discard the thistle-like choke in the center. Cut the meat from the base of each artichoke into thin julienne (on the outer leaves, you will get just one strip; the inner leaves will be tender enough for you to make 2 or 3 strips). Cut the hearts crosswise into ¼-inch crosswise slices.

Cut 4 of the eggs into quarters. To assemble the salad, put the potatoes, artichokes, radishes, salt cod, quartered eggs and olives in a large bowl. Add half the dressing and toss together gently. Transfer the salad to a serving platter and spoon the remaining dressing over it. Using an egg slicer, cut the remaining egg into round slices and set them on top of the salad. Scatter the capers and grind some pepper over the salad and serve immediately.

Mussels have an earthy dimension that pairs beautifully with potatoes, especially if you use dry-farmed ones, which blossom with earthy savoriness. It makes an excellent addition to a buffet and is great with grilled ribs and grilled chicken.

Potato and Mussel Salad

Makes 6 to 10 servings

3 pounds small new potatoes, scrubbed and sliced into ⅛-inch rounds

Kosher salt

Juice of 2 lemons

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

5 to 6 pounds PEI mussels, scrubbed

Black pepper in a mill

3 shallots or 1 red onion, cut into small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar, such as Banyuls

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

Put the potatoes into a medium saucepan, cover with water by at least 2 inches, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are tender but not mushy, about 7 minutes, depending on exact size.

Drain thoroughly and transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Reserve a tablespoon of lemon juice and drizzle the rest over the potatoes, along with half the olive oil. Set aside.

Meanwhile, set a large heavy skillet or a stovetop griddle over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with a little water and if it sizzles immediately, it is ready. If not, heat another minute or so and test again.

When the pan or griddle is very hot, add a single layer of mussels, which will begin to pop open almost immediately. Agitate the pan or gently move the mussels on the griddle until all have opened. Transfer to a large bowl and continue until all the mussels have been cooked. Let cool until they’re easy to handle, then remove the mussels from their shells. If any juices have collected in the bowl, pour them through a strainer onto the potatoes.

Season the mussels with several turns of black pepper.

Put the shallots or onion into a small bowl, add the reserved lemon juice and the vinegar and season with salt. Let rest a few minutes, add the remaining olive oil, taste and correct for acid and salt.

Add the mussels to the potatoes, along with the dressing and the parsley. Toss gently and serve.

This warm potato salad is a full meal, not a side dish. If you don’t have skirt steak — which has been pretty pricey lately — you can use hangar steak or flank steak instead.

Potato Salad with Grilled Skirt Steak and Radish Vinaigrette

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed but not peeled

Kosher salt

1 shallot, minced

4 or 5 radishes, trimmed and minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Black pepper in a mill

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 pound skirt steak, cut into 3 or 4 crosswise pieces

1 bunch French breakfast radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

8 ounces very small Blue Lake green beans, blanched for 60 seconds and drained

3 tablespoons Italian parsley

Put the potatoes into a large saucepan, cover with water by at least 2 inches and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are tender but not mushy. Drain and transfer to a wide, shallow bowl to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Put the shallot, minced radishes and garlic into a bowl; season with salt; add the vinegar and lemon juice; and set aside for a few minutes. Add the chives, season with several turns of black pepper and stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for acid and salt. Set aside.

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice them thinly and put them in a wide, shallow serving bowl. Spoon about half the dressing over the potatoes and set aside.

Prepare a charcoal fire or heat a stove-top or propane grill.

Season the steak all over with salt and pepper. Set it on the grill, cook for 2 minutes, turn and cook for 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate, cover with a loose-fitting lid or a sheet of aluminum foil and let rest 3 to 4 minutes.

While the meat rests, add the radishes, radish leaves and green beans to the potatoes and toss gently.

Cut the steak into thin strips, slicing with the grain. Arrange on top of the potatoes and spoon the remaining dressing over the salad. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with Italian parsley and serve immediately.

Alternately, you can serve the salad on individual plates. You also can toss the meat with the vegetables before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

