Seasonal Pantry: Potato salads that can be a main dish

Ahh, summer. I can almost hear the tomatoes ripening on their vines. Peaches are so ready they are throwing themselves off their branches. Watermelons are starting to swell.

This means, among other things, it’s time to revisit potato salad, a topic I’ve seen on social media threads quite a bit lately. Most discussion has focused on traditional American potato salads, with mayonnaise-based dressing, with a few nods to vinaigrette-based versions.

I prefer fully savory potato salads and find those with sweet pickle relish or Miracle Whip inedible, no matter what else they include. The worst recipe I’ve seen for this dish calls for mashed potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, sugar, sweet pickle relish and Miracle Whip. And no, it isn’t dessert.

Today’s recipes focus on potato salads with some protein as a primary ingredient. These are closer to main-dish salads, not side dishes (that’s coming next week in Seasonal Pantry).

When shopping for potatoes for salad, a farmers market or farm stand is your best bet. If you can find dry-farmed potatoes, get them. They tend to have more concentrated flavors and nuance that other potatoes.

By cooking potatoes in water that has been used to cook artichokes, you infuse those potatoes with another layer of earthy savoriness. It’s delicious without the salt cod but even better with it.

Salt Cod, Potato & Artichoke Salad

Serves 6 to 8

¾ pound salt cod, soaked in cold water for 1 or 2 days (change the water twice daily)

4 large or 6 medium artichokes, preferably Green Globe variety

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 Yukon Gold potatoes (or other waxy-flesh variety), each about 3 inches long

¼ cup sherry vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves, minced

1 teaspoon fresh chervil leaves, minced

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 large eggs, hard-cooked and peeled

1 bunch (about 10) radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

¾ cup cracked green olives, pitted and sliced lengthwise

2 tablespoons capers, drained

Remove the cod from its final cold-water bath, place it in a large saute pan, cover with cold water and set over medium heat. When the water boils, remove the pan from the heat and cover it. Let sit for 15 minutes, drain thoroughly and cool. Break the cod into bite-size pieces and pick out any bits of bone. Set aside or cover and refrigerate.

Place the artichokes in a large pot of water, add 3 teaspoons of the kosher salt and drizzle a little of the olive oil on each artichoke. Bring to a boil, cover and cook until tender, from 20 to 40 minutes depending on the size and type of artichoke. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the artichokes to a strainer or colander to cool. Keep the cooking liquid in the pot.

Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, then cut each half into slices about ⅜ inch wide; do not make them too narrow. Put the potatoes in the artichoke cooking water, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Drain thoroughly and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, the remaining teaspoon of kosher salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the herbs and whisk in the olive oil. Taste the dressing, correct the seasoning and set aside.

When the artichokes are cool enough to handle, separate the leaves from the hearts and scoop out and discard the thistle-like choke in the center. Cut the meat from the base of each artichoke into thin julienne (on the outer leaves, you will get just one strip; the inner leaves will be tender enough for you to make 2 or 3 strips). Cut the hearts crosswise into ¼-inch crosswise slices.

Cut 4 of the eggs into quarters. To assemble the salad, put the potatoes, artichokes, radishes, salt cod, quartered eggs and olives in a large bowl. Add half the dressing and toss together gently. Transfer the salad to a serving platter and spoon the remaining dressing over it. Using an egg slicer, cut the remaining egg into round slices and set them on top of the salad. Scatter the capers and grind some pepper over the salad and serve immediately.

Mussels have an earthy dimension that pairs beautifully with potatoes, especially if you use dry-farmed ones, which blossom with earthy savoriness. It makes an excellent addition to a buffet and is great with grilled ribs and grilled chicken.

Potato and Mussel Salad

Makes 6 to 10 servings

3 pounds small new potatoes, scrubbed and sliced into ⅛-inch rounds

Kosher salt

Juice of 2 lemons

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed