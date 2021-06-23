Light, easy meals for hot summer days

As I write, it is about 100 degrees. I’m sipping New Orleans-style iced coffee and thinking about the wedge salad that is currently on the menu at K & L Bistro, about a mile from my home in Sebastopol. It is the perfect hot weather meal, though the distance between my office and car might be more of a challenge than I’m up for today. Heat waves wear me out and wear me down.

June is a sort of shoulder season, a time when spring crops have, for the most part, wound down, but summer crops have not yet hit their stride. There are no local melons yet, it’s early for tomatoes and chiles and Santa Rosa plums are still a few weeks off. We’ve got a month until Dry Creek Peach and Produce harvests their Arctic Gem peaches.

But there is plenty to enjoy right now. Blueberries are just starting to come on and the garlic harvest is underway. If you like garlic scapes, which are delicious in stir-fries, now is the time. There is outstanding wild Pacific King salmon, too, if you can afford it. I’ve seen it as high as $33 a pound, but it is possible to find it at a better price; check the ads of your local markets, ask your friends or head to the coast.

Today’s recipes are dishes I have been making for many years and all are things I enjoy in hot weather. By the time you read this, it will likely have cooled off considerably, though there is one thing we can count on: There will be more heat waves before we make it to the cold and, we hope, rainy season.

Salmon belly is one of summer’s most delicious treats. You’ll recognize it as the thin part of a fillet of wild Pacific King salmon, with white lines of fat running through it. It is the most succulent part of the fish. For even cooking it is best to remove it before preparing the fillet, as the flap will be overcooked if you leave it attached. I suggest reserving the belly to enjoy on its own

To remove the belly from the fillet, use a very sharp knife to cut it at the point where the salmon goes from thick to thin and shows more ripples of fat. The salmon should be scaled, too, which is easier to do before separating the fillet and the belly.

Salmon Belly Sandwich

Serves 1, easily doubled

4 ounces wild Pacific King salmon belly, preferably in one piece, skinned

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons olive tapenade of choice

2 tablespoons best-quality or homemade mayonnaise

1 fresh, soft round roll from your favorite local bakery

3 whole fresh basil leaves

Season the salmon all over with salt and pepper.

Set a nonstick pan over medium high heat.

Working quickly, combine the tapenade and mayonnaise in a small bowl and mix until smooth.

Toast the bread very lightly, until it is thoroughly heated but has picked up no color.

Put the salmon in the hot pan, cook for 45 seconds, turn and cook 45 to 60 seconds more. Remove from the pan immediately.

Spread the tapenade mayonnaise over the bread and set the basil leaves on the bottom piece. Add the salmon, top with the other piece of bread and enjoy.

There are wonderful sweet onions at the farmers market right now, and they’re perfect for sandwiches. If you aren’t impressed by the idea of an onion sandwich, let me assure you that it is not ordinary, not simply like, say, a hamburger with the meat left off. The onion itself should be sliced so thinly that it is translucent, at most 1/16th of an inch thick. The quality of the feta is important, too; choose one that is creamy and still in its liquid. Mint leaves must be very fresh, of course; if you don’t have any, use Italian parsley, cilantro, or basil. If using homemade mayonnaise with plenty of lemon, skip the first step.

Sweet Onion Sandwich with Feta & Mint

Serves 1, easily doubled

2 to 3 tablespoons homemade mayonnaise

Kosher salt

1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon olive oil

8 to 10 very fresh spearmint leaves

2 slices hearth bread, such as Acme Bakery’s Pain au Levain

4 to 5 very thin sweet onion slices, cut crosswise, not lengthwise

1 ounce (¼ cup) feta cheese, crumbled

Put the mayonnaise in a small bowl, add a generous pinch of salt and pour the lemon juice on top of the salt to dissolve it. Add the olive oil and stir until smooth.

Set aside three of the mint leaves. Mince the rest and fold into the mayonnaise. Set aside.

Toast the bread lightly, so that it is hot but has not begun to color.

Spread the mayonnaise over one side of both pieces of bread and set the whole mint leaves on one piece. Arrange the onions on top of the mint, overlapping them as you set them down. Put the feta on top of the onion, top with the second piece of bread and enjoy.

Chilled cucumber soup is an ideal elixir on a hot night. In this version, I’ve added a generous swirl of avocado cream for its richness and as a vehicle for two other cooling ingredients, lime juice and chiles. If you make the base of the soup early in the morning before the temperature rises or the night before, you won’t have to use the stove later in the day.