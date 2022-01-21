Sebastopol class teaches tricks to trim fruit trees

Sebastopol

Free class on best ways to trim fruit trees

Tree expert Fred Frey will demystify fruit tree pruning during a free hands-on class at Harmony Farm Supply in Sebastopol on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Frey has more than 25 years of experience in arboriculture, with specialized training in fruit tree care and structural pruning. He will teach basic tree anatomy and how it relates to tree structure, weight management and fruitwood distribution in different species. He also will cover how to handle pruning tools and ladders. 9-11 a.m. Registration is required because space is limited. Participants must follow COVID-19 safety protocols and wear a face mask and maintain a 6-foot distance regardless of vaccination status. To register, call 707-823-9125. 3244 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol.

Santa Rosa

Luther Burbank garden curator to speak

Rachel Spaeth, curator of the historic gardens at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa, will give a talk about the pioneering horticulturalist before the Santa Rosa Garden Club on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center.

Spaeth, who describes herself as a “mad grafter,” enjoys putting as many cultivars on one tree as possible. She has worked at the gardens for more than a decade and is pursuing her doctorate degree in the genetic structure of Prunus, the genus of trees and shrubs that includes plums, cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots and almonds. Spaeth also is an adjunct professor at Santa Rosa Junior College and enjoys collecting insects, propagating plants and pulling weeds. Non-members are welcome to attend the talk. 1:30 p.m. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Santarosagardenclub.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.