When Marian McDonald needs a refreshing nature bath she heads to a nearby Eden that few people know about, a storybook forest of rhododendrons, azaleas, primeval looking ferns and spreading magnolias.

She can walk through acres of trails hugged by redwoods, oak and cherry trees in spring bloom. Tucked within is a gazebo and other places to pause and just be within this forest garden, hearing only the birds or the breeze scuffling through the leaves.

“I’m a lover of the forest and I love to sit in it for the serenity. You could slice it and spread it on bread, it’s just that marvelous,” she said in the kind of hushed voice reserved for a church sanctuary.

Its name is the Hidden Forest, a botanical garden and nursery tucked away at the end of a rural lane in Hessel, outside Sebastopol.

Founded nearly 60 years ago and long known as Sonoma Horticultural Nursery, Hidden Forest, mature display gardens spreading over more than 7 acres, is legendary among old time garden lovers. It has some plants and cultivars found nowhere else.

”There’s nothing like this in Sonoma County.“ Bill McNamara

But the Hidden Forest is in peril, its future uncertain.

Mike Boss, a landscape contractor who bought the nursery in 2017 with several investors, got financially in over his head. He knew it wouldn’t be easy. But he didn’t anticipate that wildfires, a prolonged drought and a global pandemic would conspire to kill his dream.

He is preparing for the possibility of putting the property on the market in the next few weeks.

Boss nonetheless, is hoping a plant loving buyer will step forward who will be committed at least to preserving the forest garden — ideally for some kind of public use.

“This is the Hail Mary pass,” he said on a recent afternoon, as the azaleas ringing the pond were showing their colors and rhododendrons as large as many trees were starting to burst into bloom. “Everybody is telling me there are people with a lot of money in this county who would love this place. It’s unique. And it’s special.”

Among the regulars is Sharon McDaniel, who has been visiting for nine years, starting back when it was still owned by the late Polo De Lorenzo, who had been tending it with love and devotion since 1978.

“I ding this to be the most beautiful place in Sonoma County. And there is a lot of beauty here. As far as the flowers go, in the springtime it is beautiful beyond belief. There are so many varieties and colors,” she said as she stood on a boardwalk built over a small marsh, filled with bluebells.

“I lived in Hawaii and the bloom here is more fantastic, and that says a lot. I love to come during the spring a couple times every week to see different things coming in,” McDaniel said.

The nursery goes back to 1965, when Stewart and Audrey Barber turned part of an old cattle ranch into the Azalea Farm and Garden and built themselves a house on the site.

Eleven years later De Lorenzo, a native of the Canary Islands, and his life partner Warren Smith, took it over and renamed it Sonoma Horticultural Nursery.

They filled it in with acres of azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, magnolias, aviaries of canaries that reminded De Lorenzo of home and many rare and unusual plants and trees, including a large collection of Dawn redwoods. It now is probably one of the most mature groves in this country.

The Dawn redwood, a deciduous member of the same family as the Giant Sequoia and the Coast redwoods of California, was thought to be extinct when a Japanese paleobotanist found a few small populations still alive in central China in the 1940s.

When China opened up to the world, botanists brought the first seeds of Dawn redwood to the U.S., to Harvard University and UC Berkeley, in the winter of 1947-48.

Boss tried diversifying his stock, turning it into a nursery that specialized in shade plants and adding things like Japanese maples.