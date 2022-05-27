Sebastopol restaurant La Bodega rolls out impressive all-vegetarian menu

Summary: The tiny but impressive Mediterranean restaurant-wine shop has gone entirely vegetarian-vegan, and the results are ravishing.

Entrepreneurs Meekk Shelef and Bryan Cooper have an interesting approach to running their La Bodega restaurant in Sebastopol.

They have only six tables outside on the garden patio, and they are open only for dinner Thursdays through Sundays. Customers not only need reservations to dine but are asked to call in their meal choices in advance.

That’s because Shelef and Cooper prioritize keeping their staff happy, and themselves having fun.

“Reservations mean it’s calmer for cooks. We don’t want them under pressure, because you can taste stress in food,” Shelef said. “And preordering means less food waste.”

This past month, Shelef and Cooper made a bold change, morphing their Mediterranean-Middle Eastern menu to a completely vegetarian and vegan concept. They did so despite the fact that most of their regular customers aren’t vegetarian, the Israeli-born Shelef said.

Their aim is to help protect the Earth, and to show people how terrific plant-based food can be when it’s prepared with the premium ingredients and lots of herbs and spices that La Bodega has been known for since opening in 2008.

“We don’t make money on the food, anyway,” Shelef said, as if this makes obvious financial sense. “We just try to break even, and make money on the wine.”

Somehow, the cheerful approach has succeeded. Credit the accomplishment to their first business, Sonoma Wine Shop on the Sonoma Plaza, which Cooper bought in 2001 as a tasting room, a hangout for his wine club members and an eventual home for his Harvest View Wine brand. La Bodega includes a second Sonoma Wine Shop, and many of the restaurant customers are loyal wine club members who also come for nondenominational holiday celebrations such as Passover and Easter.

But there’s more to the madness, enough to drive an accountant crazy. Entrees are already a bargain, ranging between $14 and $29, while the 600-plus choices of boutique California wines are sold at retail. And if you sign up as a wine club member (at no cost and with no purchase commitment), you get food discounts and nearly wholesale wine pricing. At current count, there are some 4,500 members across the U.S., Europe and Japan.

I’m not going to strain my brain trying to figure out how it all works. Because then there’s the chef, too — Rick Vargas, who has been with the team since 2004, back when he and his then-wife, Shelef, were running the place as the French-fusion Bistro V.

“He uses only the most expensive ingredients from local, organic farmers; dairies; cheesemakers; mushroom foragers; and beekeepers,” Shelef said, as if this also makes sense for the bottom line.

That turns out to be lots and lots of ingredients, in complicated dishes. Vargas dominates the kitchen as if he were still working at his previous jobs at the Michelin three-star Au Crocodile in France and the former Masa’s and Aqua in San Francisco. His weekly menu usually features a dozen appetizers, four elaborate salads, more than a dozen entrees and nearly two dozen desserts and pastries crafted by a staff baker.

I counted the ingredients in the green lentil soup ($12). It came out to 10 items for the base vegetable stock and eight for the double stock (another stock added to intensify and deepen the flavor of the first stock). For the soup body, tally 15 more ingredients, another three for a finishing drizzle and three more for garnish.

At the heart of the sumptuous soup are elegant French puy lentils, San Marzano tomatoes, porcinis, dozens of roasted vegetables, Champagne vinegar, dry white wine and dozens of hand-toasted spices bringing the intoxicating fragrance of cardamom, allspice, coriander, cumin, Szechuan peppercorns, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, fenugreek, turmeric and ginger.

To finish, the masterpiece is dolloped with thick Mexican crema blended with fiery-spicy zhug, a Yemenite mix that Petaluma and Napa’s Whole Spice makes with chiles, garlic, coriander, cilantro, sea salt, cumin, green cardamom and cloves. And yes, the soup tastes absolutely magical.

For another starter, the chef arranges a mezze platter with milk and honey pita, hummus, Israeli red pepper matbucha, housemade goat milk labne, olives and caramelized eggplant spread with pomegranate molasses. Every item is housemade, and flavors sparkle.

Handmade pastas are a signature, also available as gluten- or grain-free. Feather-light and lacy, ravioli arrive with wild morel mushrooms and caramelized artichoke hearts bathed in rich mushroom cream ($29); or with chard, spinach, basil, caramelized onion, ricotta, Fiscalini cheddar and Napoletana sauce sweet with Clover Sonoma butter and zipped with preserved lemon ($24). Not only is meat unnecessary in these dishes, but it would get in the way of their delicate beauty.