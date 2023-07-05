We’ve all heard blueberries are a “superfood,” packed with antioxidants and a bunch of other good stuff that we can’t remember. We just know we should be eating more of them.

But what if their real superpower was to help us be more present, heal a world rife with division and just generally create more joy?

It’s a big ask for a little berry, but Lorri Duckworth, with the help of her idyllic 82-acre Sebastopol farm, is out to prove it’s possible.

On an unusually warm and sunny day during an otherwise gloomy June, Duckworth handed me a small white bucket with an adjustable black strap. We put them on like fanny packs, lined the buckets with paper bags and set out with her daughters Snazzy and Lauren and son-in-law Jack Lundholm to a field of blueberry bushes.

“These are Duke,” said Duckworth, introducing me to the early-ripening variety we were picking that day.

At a bush dripping with berries, Duckworth demonstrated how to cup a cluster with one hand gently roll the ripe berries off with the thumb of the other hand, leaving any still-green fruit behind to ripen.

She named other varieties planted among 10 acres of berries: Meadowlark, Suziblue, Titanium. Each is chosen not only for flavor, but for the time it takes them to ripen, allowing the season to run as long as possible.

At the mention of the Bluegold variety, Lauren offered a tasting note.

“Their flavor is like jazz, with smoky, low notes,” she said.

As we picked and talked, time melted away. For a moment, I forgot I was there for a story. Deadlines disappeared.

I was experiencing what we dubbed that day as “blueberry flow,” a transcendental, almost meditative state that overtakes you while you rhythmically roll off the berries and drop them — plunk, plunk, plunk — into the bucket.

Ahead of us, Snazzy plopped down on the ground to feast straight out of her bucket, like Pooh with his honey pot.

If Duckworth had her way, everyone in Sonoma County would know this state of blueberry bliss.

Slow start to the season

This month, Duckworth Family Farm will kick off its fifth u-pick season. They plan to welcome 500 to 800 people each weekend to pick their fill of organic blueberries for $6 a pound.

The season is off to a late start, but so far promises to last longer than in years past. Duckworth estimated it may run through mid-August. But in farming, as Duckworth pointed out, there are no guarantees.

To say the farm’s u-pick weekends are popular is an understatement. In 2020, their second season, they opened thinking pandemic precautions would keep crowds away.

“I had people waiting in line,” Duckworth said. “We shut down the roads. We had to close the farm.”

They decided to start a reservation system. Duckworth told of one friend who was thrilled to get in.

“He says, ‘This is harder to get than the front-row seat of the (Rolling) Stones,” she recalled. “I hear that a lot, that people set their clocks because it goes so quickly.”

Those who subscribe to the Duckworth Family Farm newsletter get a heads-up about when the reservation system will open. Spots typically fill in a matter of minutes.

It’s a good problem to have in some respects, but it does have its complications.

“We set out to be just for Sonoma County, but some people are driving two or three hours to get here and that really wasn’t our intention,” Duckworth said. “If they’re truly local and they can’t get in, they just have to contact us and we get them in. If their kids have been here before, we want them back.”

Once guests arrive, they’re welcome to stay as long as they like. In addition to berry picking, people can bring food and have a picnic lunch at one of the tables scattered around the property while soaking up the ambience of this bucolic spot hemmed in by nearby Canfield and Blucher creeks.

Kids are invited to climb on farm trucks or hop on the carousel that someone in the community donated quarters for so it’s always free to ride. Duckworth wants to give children a taste of what it’s like to spend summers on Grandma and Grandpa’s farm, if only for a few hours.

“You can get in here and enjoy freedom,” Lauren said, clearly appreciative of the upbringing she experienced on this farm and that her mother is passing on that feeling far beyond their family.

Looking at her mother, she continued, “You made this place how you see the world.”

Birth of the blues

When Duckworth and her family moved to the property 21 years ago, it was suffering from years of neglect. The roof of the century-old yellow clapboard farmhouse was full of holes, so they lived in their camper for a year.