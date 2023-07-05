Owner of Sebastopol’s Duckworth Family Farm shares ideas on what to do with your blueberry haul

If Lorri Duckworth had her way, everyone in Sonoma County would know blueberry bliss.|
We’ve all heard blueberries are a “superfood,” packed with antioxidants and a bunch of other good stuff that we can’t remember. We just know we should be eating more of them.

But what if their real superpower was to help us be more present, heal a world rife with division and just generally create more joy?

It’s a big ask for a little berry, but Lorri Duckworth, with the help of her idyllic 82-acre Sebastopol farm, is out to prove it’s possible.

On an unusually warm and sunny day during an otherwise gloomy June, Duckworth handed me a small white bucket with an adjustable black strap. We put them on like fanny packs, lined the buckets with paper bags and set out with her daughters Snazzy and Lauren and son-in-law Jack Lundholm to a field of blueberry bushes.

“These are Duke,” said Duckworth, introducing me to the early-ripening variety we were picking that day.

At a bush dripping with berries, Duckworth demonstrated how to cup a cluster with one hand gently roll the ripe berries off with the thumb of the other hand, leaving any still-green fruit behind to ripen.

She named other varieties planted among 10 acres of berries: Meadowlark, Suziblue, Titanium. Each is chosen not only for flavor, but for the time it takes them to ripen, allowing the season to run as long as possible.

At the mention of the Bluegold variety, Lauren offered a tasting note.

“Their flavor is like jazz, with smoky, low notes,” she said.

As we picked and talked, time melted away. For a moment, I forgot I was there for a story. Deadlines disappeared.

I was experiencing what we dubbed that day as “blueberry flow,” a transcendental, almost meditative state that overtakes you while you rhythmically roll off the berries and drop them — plunk, plunk, plunk — into the bucket.

Ahead of us, Snazzy plopped down on the ground to feast straight out of her bucket, like Pooh with his honey pot.

If Duckworth had her way, everyone in Sonoma County would know this state of blueberry bliss.

Slow start to the season

This month, Duckworth Family Farm will kick off its fifth u-pick season. They plan to welcome 500 to 800 people each weekend to pick their fill of organic blueberries for $6 a pound.

The season is off to a late start, but so far promises to last longer than in years past. Duckworth estimated it may run through mid-August. But in farming, as Duckworth pointed out, there are no guarantees.

To say the farm’s u-pick weekends are popular is an understatement. In 2020, their second season, they opened thinking pandemic precautions would keep crowds away.

“I had people waiting in line,” Duckworth said. “We shut down the roads. We had to close the farm.”

They decided to start a reservation system. Duckworth told of one friend who was thrilled to get in.

“He says, ‘This is harder to get than the front-row seat of the (Rolling) Stones,” she recalled. “I hear that a lot, that people set their clocks because it goes so quickly.”

Those who subscribe to the Duckworth Family Farm newsletter get a heads-up about when the reservation system will open. Spots typically fill in a matter of minutes.

It’s a good problem to have in some respects, but it does have its complications.

“We set out to be just for Sonoma County, but some people are driving two or three hours to get here and that really wasn’t our intention,” Duckworth said. “If they’re truly local and they can’t get in, they just have to contact us and we get them in. If their kids have been here before, we want them back.”

Once guests arrive, they’re welcome to stay as long as they like. In addition to berry picking, people can bring food and have a picnic lunch at one of the tables scattered around the property while soaking up the ambience of this bucolic spot hemmed in by nearby Canfield and Blucher creeks.

Kids are invited to climb on farm trucks or hop on the carousel that someone in the community donated quarters for so it’s always free to ride. Duckworth wants to give children a taste of what it’s like to spend summers on Grandma and Grandpa’s farm, if only for a few hours.

“You can get in here and enjoy freedom,” Lauren said, clearly appreciative of the upbringing she experienced on this farm and that her mother is passing on that feeling far beyond their family.

Looking at her mother, she continued, “You made this place how you see the world.”

Birth of the blues

When Duckworth and her family moved to the property 21 years ago, it was suffering from years of neglect. The roof of the century-old yellow clapboard farmhouse was full of holes, so they lived in their camper for a year.

They cut through a 27-foot thicket of blackberries and discovered a long-lost well house they’d heard was on the property.

The farm is constantly a work in progress. They now grow organic hay, blueberries and indigo, which Duckworth uses to dye wool from their sheep so she can teach people to use a loom to make rugs, an art she was introduced to as a child.

Blueberries weren’t always the plan. Duckworth originally planted strawberries and told the story of an older man who visited her farm and began crying after tasting one because it reminded him of eating berries from his mother’s apron as a child.

A light went off. She knew then she wanted more children to have memories of how good food can taste when it’s perfectly ripe and sun-warmed.

“We have neural pathways that are meant to remember that (taste),” she said. “How it made us feel, where we found it, how good it was. That sets the bar for everything else.”

Strawberries presented a few problems for u-pick, though. Children will accidentally step on them. Tending and picking them, Duckworth quickly learned, is back-breaking work.

“I needed something that’s more child-friendly. And so I thought, blueberries! There’s no thorns; they can eat them. They’re so good for you. And so we started with blueberries,” she said.

It was only after making that decision that she learned the farm actually had ideal soil for growing them.

Her berries were so good that Oliver’s Markets began buying them. But having a u-pick operation was always the goal and is now the only way for people to get Duckworth farm blueberries.

Food at the farm

U-pick etiquette dictates that you’re not supposed to eat as you pick, but it’s almost impossible not to nibble a few. Duckworth shrugs it off.

“We’re not really in this for the money. It’s more the lifestyle and change-the-world sort of stuff,” she said.

Those who visit the farm should save room to enjoy the berries in scoops of Duckworth’s award-winning ice cream and sorbet, a product she sees as a natural outcome of what grows on her farm.

“It’s kind of a full-circle thing,” she explained. “Our hay gets bought by the local dairies, who in turn make local products which we use. We try to use only local, so we use Clover and we use Strauss (dairy products).”

It’s clearly a winning formula. Her lime-blueberry cheesecake crumble ice cream was awarded double gold at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair.

Duckworth doesn’t just make ice cream, though.

Mornings on the farm often start with some of her blueberry-filled biscuits. Her blueberry focaccia made with rosemary from her herb garden and pesto is nearly legendary.

She loves to cook and, despite being busy with farm work, she finds time to cook almost every day. Blueberries are almost always on the menu as she freezes about 1,000 pounds for her own use each year.

In the winter, frozen berries get added to a bowl and topped with hot oatmeal or combined in a blender with banana and orange for a smoothie.

She’s turned the farm’s former goat barn into a cook house, a building she calls her happy place. It’s a commercial-grade kitchen where she hosts cooking classes for visitors and makes homemade pasta and pizza dough for dinners with the family, friends and neighbors who work the weekends of the blueberry harvest.

“Almost every neighbor I can see comes over and helps me. It’s like a big family gathering, and I think it’s because of the food. It’s just a sense of community,” she said.

Blueberry tips

Lorri Duckworth offers these tips for blueberries:

Blueberries with a little pink at the stem will be more tart and better for making jam and sauces.

Never wash blueberries before freezing. Leave the whitish bloom on them and freeze directly in a container or freezer bag.

Don’t buy shiny berries. It indicates they were picked a while ago.

On a mission

You get a sense that Duckworth sees her role as a steward of the farm rather than an owner.

“This is an open-space property,” she said of the county’s Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, which permanently protects farms like hers and other open-space lands. The program gives tax benefits to land owners.

U-Pick blueberries

Reservations for u-pick days fill up quickly. To find out when reservation slots open, subscribe to Duckworth Family Farm email list at duckworthfarmblueberries.com or blueberries@sonic.net.

“I feel like the people of Sonoma County have paid to keep this in agriculture, and as someone that’s been a recipient of the largesse and the long-(term) thinking of the good people of Sonoma County, our feeling is we need to open our doors because we’ve been given a gift.”

She pays it forward, not only with the u-pick, but by hosting groups from Santa Rosa City Schools with large numbers of socioeconomically disadvantaged children who may not have access to experiences like the ones she offers.

Her farm also recently partnered with LandPaths in an effort to get more kids on the farm.

Duckworth would like to see more owners of open space properties do what she’s doing and open their farms and land to schools or the public.

To that end, she’s helping her neighbor, Brooke Hazen, owner of Gold Ridge Organic Farms across the road, make plans to host more family-focused events, which will introduce more children to the delight of farm-fresh food.

“I’m one drop in the water,” she said. “I’m a raindrop and they’re a raindrop and pretty soon we’re a storm, and storms effect change.”

Blueberry Rosemary Focaccia

Makes 12-16 pieces

Lorri Duckworth makes this focaccia to sell during u-pick weekends. She said it’s so good, some people return to buy second and third helpings. She uses Meyer lemon olive oil from her neighbor, Gold Ridge Organic Farms.

1 package (2 ¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

1 cup milk, at room temperature

¼ cup Meyer lemon olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced, for dough

5 - 6 cups all-purpose flour

1-2 tablespoons regular olive oil, to oil baking sheet

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, coarsely chopped, for topping

2 cups fresh blueberries

Maldon sea salt or other flaky sea salt

Put yeast in bowl of stand mixer. Pour in 1 cup warm water. Let yeast dissolve, 5 to 6 minutes.

Add milk, olive oil, kosher salt and the tablespoon of minced rosemary. Mix until combined.

Attach dough hook. Slowly add flour until you use 5 cups.

Mix on medium-low until dough is soft and elastic, adding more flour if dough is too sticky.

Continue kneading with dough hook for 10 to 12 minutes. Dough should be slightly tacky.

Cover dough in bowl with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size, 60 to 90 minutes.

Generously oil rimmed 12-inch-17-inch baking pan with plain olive oil.

Punch down dough and transfer to baking pan.

With your hands, gently press and stretch dough into an even layer to the edges of the pan. If the dough springs back, allow it to rest a few minutes, then continue stretching it until it reaches the edges of the pan.

Cover pan loosely with a dish towel or plastic wrap and let rise until it’s even with the rim of the baking sheet. It should look slightly puffy.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Use your fingers to create dimples over the entire dough surface. Scatter blueberries in holes. Drizzle or brush dough with more of the Meyer lemon olive oil and sprinkle with chopped rosemary.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes and check to see if it is golden brown on top. If not, bake another 3 to 5 minutes and check again.

Remove from oven and brush or drizzle more olive oil over bread, then sprinkle sea salt over it.

Allow to cool a few minutes, then cut into pieces. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Makes approximately 16-20 biscuits

Mornings during u-pick season at Duckworth Family Farm usually include these homemade biscuits with blueberry sauce for everyone who comes to work.

4 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup butter (2 sticks), cold and cut into pieces

1¼ - 1½ cups cold buttermilk

In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and powdered sugar.

With a pastry blender or your fingers, cut or rub in butter until pieces are slightly larger than peas.

Add buttermilk starting with 1 cup and, using a fork, stir to combine until mixture forms a loose dough, stirring in more buttermilk if it is too dry.

Preheat oven to 425.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour and place dough on it, kneading it lightly a couple of times just to bring the dough together. Do not overwork the dough or you will have a dry, tough biscuit.

Pat or lightly roll the dough out into a rectangle, approximately 12 inches by 8 inches, about the size of a sheet of paper. Holding onto one short end of the dough, fold the dough in half, like you would a sheet of paper. Roll out again into a rectangle approximately ¾ inch thick.

Use a large sharp knife to cut biscuits into even 2- to 2½-inch squares, or to your desired size.

Place on ungreased baking sheet. If you like brown sides, place the biscuits far apart from each other. For soft biscuit sides, place the biscuits close together.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve hot with Jammy Blueberry Sauce (recipe follows).

Jammy Blueberry Sauce

Makes about 1½ cups

Lorri Duckworth uses this sauce for her biscuits she serves to friends and neighbors who come to help out during blueberry harvest. It’s also great over ice cream. Plum is added for its bright flavor and natural pectin, which helps the sauce set.

2 cups blueberries, plus a handful more

½ cup sugar, or to taste

1 fresh plum, pit removed, chopped in small pieces

Squeeze of lemon

In a saucepan, combine all ingredients except the final handful of berries and cook on low until blueberries and plums release their liquids. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often to prevent the sauce from burning.

Remove from heat, allow to cool a bit, then stir in the remaining fresh blueberries. Serve warm over biscuits or ice cream. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to a week, or freeze.

Wild Rice, Blueberry and Chickpea Salad with Ruby Vinaigrette

Makes 4 - 6 servings

This salad, developed by Michele Anna Jordan using Duckworth Family Farm blueberries, makes a lovely side dish, especially with rare duck breast or grilled quail. It also works beautifully as a bed for grilled sausage or poached eggs.

1 cup wild rice, rinsed

Kosher salt

Ruby Vinaigrette, recipe follows

1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained

1 cup fresh blueberries

3 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

⅓ cup pecans, walnuts or pine nuts, lightly toasted

⅓ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

12 spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

Spearmint sprigs, for garnish, optional

Put the wild rice into a medium saucepan, add 3 ½ cups water and a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes, until the rice is tender and has begun to split. Remove from the heat, drain off any water that has not been absorbed and tip into a wide shallow bowl.

While the wild rice cooks, made the vinaigrette.

When the rice is done, pour about half the dressing over it and toss gently.

Add the chickpeas, blueberries, green onions, nuts and parsley to the wild rice. Add the rest of the dressing, toss well, add the spearmint leaves and toss again, briefly and gently. Garnish with spearmint sprigs, if using, and enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Ruby Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

6 - 8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the shallot into a small bowl, season with salt and pepper, add the vinegar and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Add the garlic and lemon juice, stir well and mix in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid balance. Set aside until ready to use.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

