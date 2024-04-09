Secret Supper, Russian River Valley Winegrowers leave dinner to the imagination

SONOMA COUNTY

An appetite for intrigue at summer Secret Supper

The details of this mid-summer dinner are largely a big secret, but the intrigue alone is enough to whet anyone’s appetite. What we do know is that a group called Secret Supper has paired with Russian River Valley Winegrowers for a dinner for 175 people on Saturday, Aug. 3. The location? Unknown, but certainly scenic. The chef and multi-course, seasonal menu served family-style is also under wraps, but prepare to be wowed. Wines from Russian River Valley are a guarantee. The first reveal will come in June when event shuttle details will be sent to guests. Then, 24 hours before the event, guests will learn the location. The rest is still a surprise until you show up. Is your curiosity piqued? Tickets are $325 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3VO1D7r.

SANTA ROSA

Hawker fare to delight Montgomery Village diners

If you prefer to have all the details in hand before you book a dinner, Pascaline has spilled the beans about its latest pop-up dinner on April 18. The French patisserie’s chef de cuisine, Lynn Chia, will prepare a dinner from her home country of Singapore. Chia will take diners on a journey through Singapore’s aroma-filled canals and street stalls with a four-course meal that includes tiger shrimp and chili crab fritters, five spice-braised short ribs and lightly sweet rice dumplings for dessert. Prepaid reservations, available between 6-8 p.m., are $105 per person and can be made at bit.ly/3U6r82z. 1021 Hahman Drive.

CLOVERDALE

Around the world in an afternoon

Go globetrotting among the wineries of Left Bank Alexander Valley for a day of international food and wine pairings from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 20. For $50, guests can visit four wineries in Cloverdale and Geyeserville along the Russian River’s “left bank” for wine tasting paired with a dish from a different country at each stop. Participating Cloverdale wineries are BobDog who will pair Chinese guotie — aka potstickers — with cabernet franc, Kelly & Young winery with a Morocaan lamb pastry paired with late harvest zinfandel and a J. Rickards mystery wine paired with Korean bo ssam. In Geyserville, Mercury Wine will offer a taste of France with jambon-beurre sandwiches and French onion soup paired with rosé. Tickets, which can be purchased at bit.ly/4cN1szc, include wine and food at each stop, plus a passport with $5 off wine purchases at each winery. Check in at any one of the four wineries to start the culinary world tour.

HEALDSBURG

Give peas a chance ... in your drink

Remember a few years ago when the internet lost its collective mind about a recipe the New York Times tweeted out about adding peas to guacamole? Well, the brave folks at Little Saint are going to tread a similar path with their “Your Drink is Trash” cocktail workshop, featuring — you guessed it — sugar snap peas as a “foundational ingredient.” Little Saint’s bar team invites guests to join them for this boundary-pushing mixology class from 3-5 p.m., April 21 as they lead them through making one non-alcoholic, one low-alcohol, and one fully spirited cocktail using peas and Batiste Rhum, a sustainable rum, aged and bottled in the Bay Area. The $65 class can be booked at bit.ly/3xxwzyB and includes three cocktails and a take home Little Saint cocktail mix. 25 North St.

SONOMA

CBD gives twist to high tea

High tea takes on a whole new meaning on April 20 or 4-20, a day dedicated to, well, getting high. It turns out that Sonoma County’s original cannabis tour, Happy Travelers Tours, also has a tearoom and offers an afternoon tea service at 4:30 p.m. daily. The tea includes three CBD-infused teas offered in a traditional British-style service, complete with a treat tower of sweet and savory snacks, some infused with edibles, some not. The tea includes transportation within the city of Sonoma so guests can relax and enjoy the elevated experience. Bookings can be made at bit.ly/43KlnLf and guests will be charged the $99 fee after the reservation is confirmed. 670 W. Spain St.

GEYSERVILLE

Cupping, tasting at Wolf Coffee

Whether you pour-over, percolate, or just do the drip, coffee lovers will find a coffee-cupping event at Wolf Coffee particularly stimulating. Join the experts from this long time Sonoma County coffee roaster from 10-11:30 a.m., April 27 to learn about sourcing and roasting to identify what kinds of coffee you like best. Taste coffees from around the world paired with a selection of sweet and savory foods to see how matching the right coffee to your meal can make it even better. Tickets are $115 and include a take home bag of their favorite Wolf Coffee. Purchase at bit.ly/3xm4o5P. Hassett Lane.

SANTA ROSA

Get a free Kona Ice on tax day

If tax season has you a bit hot under the collar, take a breather for what the folks at Kona Ice call National Chill Out Day. The tropical-themed treat truck will be parked at Courthouse Square at noon on Monday, April 15 giving out complimentary cups of shaved ice to any one who stops by — no strings attached. Fourth and D streets.