Secrets of seed starting

Question: I would like to get a head start on my veggie garden this year and plant some seeds indoors. How soon can I get started? I’ve had some seeds in my garage for a few years, with no use-by date on the package. How do I know if they are still usable?

Answer: It is always tempting to get seeds planted as soon as the seed catalogs start to arrive in the mail, but take time to think about which seeds you want to start and to gather your seed starting supplies.

Timing is one of the most important things to consider when planning any garden. Before planting your seeds, consider how long it will take for the plants to get big enough to transplant outside. If you start seeds too soon and plant them outdoors before it’s warm enough for them to thrive, your plants could suffer. Plant them too late and they won’t mature before the growing season is over.

Knowing your last spring frost date is key to determining the best time to start seeds. In Sonoma County, we have a number of micro-climates, each with a different last spring frost date. Taking an average from these areas, the last spring frost day we typically use is April 15. Count back from that date the number of weeks the plant needs to grow indoors to determine the date for starting your seeds. Be aware that as climate change continues to modify local weather patterns, this date may change.

Once you have decided which seeds to start, check your seed packets. Is your seed old? How well has it been stored? A seed packet normally has a date stamp that indicates when it was packed. If your date stamp is three years old or more, or if the seed hasn’t been stored in cool, dark and dry conditions, you can do a germination test to reveal if your seeds are viable.

To perform a germination test, wrap 10 seeds in a moist paper towel and put in a plastic bag left open at the top. Place the bag in a warm spot, about 70 degrees. After three days, check for sprouted seeds. Some seeds, such as carrots and peppers, can take longer to sprout. If eight seeds sprouted, you have a germination rate of 80% and your seed will likely be good to use. But if only four seeds sprouted, you have a 40% germination rate. For those seeds, you can either double the number of seeds you had planned to plant to increase the chances of having enough seeds germinate, or you can choose to buy new, fresher seed.

Some seeds naturally have a shorter life span than others. Onion seeds, for instance, are usually viable for one year, while tomato seeds are generally viable for five years or longer. You can extend viability by providing good storage conditions, such as in a moisture-proof container in a refrigerator or freezer.

To plant your seeds, you need a growing medium, ideally a sterile, peat-free, commercial, seed-starting mix. If you choose to make a growing medium yourself, combine equal parts of sand, perlite or vermiculite and coir. Additionally, you need small pots or cell trays, labels and a warm place with plenty of sunlight. Be prepared to transfer your plants to larger pots filled with a potting mix amended with compost once they have two sets of true leaves — the second set of leaves to emerge.

Plant slow-growing vegetables such as onions, leeks and scallions first. They need eight to 10 weeks of growth indoors before they can be transplanted in the garden.

The next group to start includes summer vegetables such as peppers, eggplants and tomatoes. They need between six and eight weeks to attain transplant size. Many gardeners in Sonoma County wait until May to transplant these crops, when the weather is usually warmer. In fact, tomatoes prefer nighttime temperatures of 50 degrees and above. If you must plant tomatoes before these temperatures are reached, provide them with protective row covers or frost blankets until the nights warm up.

If summer crops are big enough to go out and the weather is still cold, hold them back indoors or in a greenhouse. If it doesn’t warm up within a few weeks, pot them up into larger containers so the plants don’t become root-bound.

Brassicas, like kale and broccoli, and leafy vegetables, like lettuce, are fast growers and need less time to be garden-ready, between four and six weeks. Unlike peppers, eggplants and tomatoes, brassicas can tolerate a light frost and can be planted two to three weeks before the last frost date.

Flowers have a wide range of growing rates and need between four and 10 weeks to be ready for the garden. Check the seed packets for growing times of each variety.

For more information:

First and last frost dates for Sonoma County: bit.ly/3gzN3KX

“Home Germination Testing” from Seed Savers’ Exchange, Decorah, Iowa: bit.ly/34vvVUm