Seductive garden succulents for sale on Saturday in Santa Rosa

Pretty gifts with pressed flowers

Flowers can have eternal life when pressed into service. Learn how to make lovely cards with nature’s ornaments during a class Sept. 25 at Riley Street Art Supply in Santa Rosa.

The class will be taught by Jan Lochner, a pressed flower hobbyist for 25 years. She uses color, shape and texture on fine-quality paper to make unique cards with flowers she collects from her garden and elsewhere.

She will demonstrate how to choose floral elements, how to use them in a simple and effective design and how to properly glue them to create a one-of-a-kind card or embellishment. She also makes bookmarks, refrigerator magnets, wall ornaments and more.

2-4 p.m. $25. 103 Maxwell Court, Santa Rosa. To register, email Lochner at freshpressedflowercards.com.

Succulent Saturday

After such a dry summer, it may be time for a garden refreshment. And a perfect plant to perk up appearances during a drought is a succulent.

Succulents encompass a wide variety of drought- and heat-tolerant plants. The Sonoma County Master Gardener Propagation for Education group has been cultivating a big selection of succulents in preparation for Succulent Saturday, a major sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

After working on the county’s Jail Industries’ property near the Sonoma County airport, the group has expanded their current succulent inventory to fill three greenhouses.

Shoppers will be able to browse greenhouses filled with succulents in 4-inch and 1-gallon pots starting at just $5, along with an array of container arrangements beginning at $15.

Customers also can shop in Jail Industries’ greenhouse, filled with a selection of California native and drought-tolerant plants. Revenue from sales of these plants fund the nursery’s vocational education program.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this sale will be open by appointment only. To schedule, send your name, the number of people in your party and desired appointment time to sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

The Jail Industries is at 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa.

Free watersmart workshop

Are you tired of your brown landscape and ready for something prettier that is also drought-tolerant?

Now is finally the time to start planting without feeling guilty. Learn how to take advantage of the coming rainy season to establish a healthy, water-wise landscape during a free workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday put on by the city of Santa Rosa and Our Water Our World. The webinar will cover how to retain rainwater, plan for deer and gophers, bring soil back to life and choose lawn alternatives.

To register for a link, visit srcity.org/3131/WaterSmart-Workshops.

Willowside School plant sale

Stock up on native and water-wise plants at the Willowside School Nursery plant sale Sept. 25.

They have a huge variety of perennials, roses, salvias, abutilons, grasses, succulents and more at $5 for a 1-gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. For information call 707-569-4724.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.