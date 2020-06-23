Meet the winner of our Father's Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes

From the looks of it, there are lots of Mini-Me’s out there!

We asked local fathers to send in photos of them with their children for a chance to win The Press Democrat's Father's Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes and they did not disappoint!

Congratulations to the winner of our sweepstakes drawing, Rohnert Park’s Matt Valkovic and son Tommy (above). Both are sweet but also stubborn, says Tommy’s mom, Stephanie.

“Both love travel and all kinds of aircraft.

Tommy is displaying signs of a budding engineer while dad loves history, politics and geography,” Stephanie says. The pair will receive a $250 gift certificate to On Fire in Santa Rosa.