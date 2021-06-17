Subscribe

See the entries into the 2021 Father’s Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes

CLAIRE WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2021, 2:20PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Each year, we ask fathers to send us photos of themselves with their children for our Father’s Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes. This year, we wanted to know what similarities Sonoma County dads have with their children, whether it’s their love of sports and baking or their curly hair and smiles.

Cotati residents Derek J. Bell and DJ Bell said they share the same sense of humor, while Sonoma residents Danny and Vaughan Campbell both love golf and pizza.

“It’s only a matter of time before Vaughan will be a pro with his Dad’s karaoke machine, and I’m sure will love to belt out Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ ” wife/mom Chelsea Campbell said.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the entries into this year’s sweepstakes.

