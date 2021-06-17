See the entries into the 2021 Father’s Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes

Each year, we ask fathers to send us photos of themselves with their children for our Father’s Day Mini-Me Sweepstakes. This year, we wanted to know what similarities Sonoma County dads have with their children, whether it’s their love of sports and baking or their curly hair and smiles.

Cotati residents Derek J. Bell and DJ Bell said they share the same sense of humor, while Sonoma residents Danny and Vaughan Campbell both love golf and pizza.

“It’s only a matter of time before Vaughan will be a pro with his Dad’s karaoke machine, and I’m sure will love to belt out Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ ” wife/mom Chelsea Campbell said.

