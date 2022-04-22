Send us your best mom-child photos for Mother’s Day

Moms, to celebrate your bond with your children, whether they’re toddlers, teens or already-grown adults, send us your best photo of you with your kiddo (or kiddos). You could be the winner of our annual Mother-Child Celebration sweepstakes.

The winner of our random sweepstakes drawing will receive a $250 gift card to a local Sonoma county business.

To enter, email us a high-resolution jpeg photo of you and your child (or children) together and answer the following questions:

1. What is your favorite thing about being a mom?

2. What have you passed down to your child? A love of country music or rain storms? Your magnetic smile or sly sense of humor?

2. Your full name and your child’s full name, as well as the city where each of you lives currently.

3. What’s the best way to contact you?

Send your submission to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Last day to enter and send a photo is Monday, May 2.

One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper. The winners will be published in the print version of the Press Democrat on Mother’s Day, May 8, and a gallery of entries will be published on pressdemocrat.com on May 5.