Serve this spaghettini with a refreshing glass of rosé

Our wine of the week, Balletto, 2020 Russian River Valley, Rosé of Pinot Noir ($20), is light, bright, balanced and pleasantly delicate, with integrated fruit flavors and beautiful acidity that ties it all together. It’s as refreshing as early morning fog.

Flavors range from lime zest and watermelon rind to hints of red raspberries and cooling minerals. There is a weighty blossoming mid-palate, with just a touch of buttery voluptuousness that quickly resolves into a crisp, lingering finish. It is crafted as flawlessly as wines twice its price.

At the table, the wine has broad appeal, but don’t pair it with too much spice, as the heat of chiles or raw garlic will turn it a tad bitter. Shellfish, especially oysters and clams; summer’s green vegetables — green beans, shishito chiles and zucchini; and simple pasta dishes are among the best matches. Blanched green beans with fresh tomato vinaigrette, grilled zucchini strips with a spritz of Eureka lemon and summery risotto with lemon and zucchini will encourage the wine to soar.

Salumi and charcuterie are good pairings, especially in the afternoon with some Marcona almonds, green olives and an aged goat cheese. Add some firm-ripe pears alongside and you have a delightful meal on a hot night. In cooler weather, zucchini noodles — raw zucchini cut into thin ribbons — tossed with bacon, egg yolks, grated cheese and black pepper make a fabulous pairing.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the delicious simplicity of certain pasta dishes that are so welcome on busy weeknights and in hot weather, when we don’t want to spend much time at the stove.

Spaghettini with Olive Oil, Italian Parsley & Cheese

Serves 2, easily doubled

Kosher salt

6 ounces dried spaghetti (“thin spaghetti”), such as De Cecco brand

2 to 3 tablespoons best-quality Italian-style extra-virgin olive oil

2 ounces (½ cup grated) aged goat or goat-cow cheese (see Note below)

½ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

Fill a medium saucepan two-thirds full with water, season generously with about 2 tablespoons salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir gently until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to package directions until al dente.

Meanwhile, organize the remaining ingredients and warm two pasta bowls; set the bowls next to the stove.

When the pasta is properly cooked, use a pasta fork to lift it from its cooking water and transfer it to the two bowls with some of the water still clinging to it. Add the olive oil and the cheese and use the pasta fork to lift and drop the pasta several times, so it is evenly coated.

Scatter the parsley on top and enjoy right away.

Note: Use a cheese with a fair amount of tangy flavor, such as Bohemian Creamery’s Romeo or Caproncino, Achadinha’s Cowpricious or Laura Chenel’s Crottin. A Spanish Manchego also will work beautifully.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pastas with Sauces.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.