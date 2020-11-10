Serve this striking cabernet with braised lamb shanks

Rombauer Vineyards 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($68), our Wine of the Week, is bold and generous, with a full range of fruit that begins with red raspberries and continues through Bing cherries, blackberries and black raspberries. You’ll notice hints of allspice, a subtle smokiness and a flourish of sage, making it a lovely fall wine.

The texture is juicy, luscious and rich, with firm tannins and a reverberating finish that lingers until your next sip.

The wine is excellent with carrots and winter squash. Carrots braised in red wine, winter squash purée with sage and black pepper, carrot risotto, winter squash risotto and pumpkin raviolis with Gorgonzola cream sauce all encourage this wine to soar.

Red meats are a superb pairing with this wine as well. Steak au poivre rouge is a classic companion as are braised short ribs and leg of lamb with a garlic-black peppercorn crust.

Braised lamb shanks, although not a truly traditional pairing, flatter this wine, especially when you add notes reflected in the wine itself. In this version, I’ve added sage, bay and allspice. Serve this as it is, with a green salad alongside, or enjoy it over creamy polenta.

Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Carrots and Potatoes

Serves 4

4 lamb shanks

Kosher salt

Olive oil

1 large or 2 medium yellow onions, peeled and cut into ¼-inch rounds

10 garlic cloves (unpeeled)

1 teaspoon white peppercorns, optional

½ teaspoon allspice berries

2 cups dry red wine

3 cups beef, duck or lamb stock

1 sprig each of Italian parsley, sage and rosemary, tied together with kitchen twine

3 strips of orange zest, each about 1 inch square

2 bay leaves

1 pound very small carrots, trimmed (see Note below)

1 pound very small potatoes, such as marble potatoes or creamers

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons butter, chilled

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Set the lamb shanks on a clean work surface and season them all over with salt.

Set a large skillet or braiser over medium heat, pour enough olive oil into the pan to coat its surface and add the shanks. Cook the shanks without moving them until they are lightly browned; when they are, they will be easy to turn. Turn and continue cooking until the shanks are evenly browned all over. Transfer to a plate and set aside briefly.

Add the onions to the pan and cook over low heat until they begin to soften, about 7 to 8 minutes. Season with a little salt, add the garlic and cook, turning the garlic every 20 seconds or so, until it is lightly browned all over.

Return the shanks and any juices they have released to the pan and add the peppercorns, if using, allspice, wine, stock, herbs, orange zest and bay leaves. Increase the heat to high and when the liquid boils, remove the pot from the heat.

Cover the pot, set it on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 1½ hours.

Carefully uncover the pot and add the carrots and potatoes, scattering them around the shanks so they sink into the cooking liquid. If liquid is getting low, add a cup or two of water. Most of the ingredients should be submerged.

Continue to cook for another 1 to 1½ hours, until the meat is so tender it falls apart when pressed. Transfer the pot to the top of the stove.

Use tongs to transfer the shanks, carrots and potatoes to a serving platter; cover with a lid or a sheet of aluminum foil. Remove and discard the herbs, zest and bay leaves.

Use the tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the whole cloves of garlic to a clean work surface and use a wooden spoon to press the garlic, now quite soft, out of its skin. Use a knife to scoop up the garlic and stir it into the cooking liquid.

Simmer the cooking liquid until it is reduced by about half to two-thirds and has begun to thicken. Strain the sauce into a small saucepan set over low heat and use the back of a spoon to press as much liquid through the strainer as possible. Add half the butter and swirl the pan until it just melts. Add the remaining butter and, as soon as it melts, taste and correct for salt. Season generously with black pepper, and spoon a little of the sauce over the lamb and vegetables. Pour the remaining sauce into a small pitcher or bowl.

Enjoy right away, with extra sauce alongside.

Note: Armstrong Valley Farm has very small carrots, some nearly bite-sized. These are the best type of carrots to use in this dish. Those uniform “baby” carrots sold in supermarkets are not actually baby carrots; they are processed from larger carrots and lack the full range of flavor and texture that naturally grown small carrots have.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com