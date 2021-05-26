Serve this zinfandel alongside barbecue meats, veggies

Our Wine of the Week, Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 Heritage Vines, Sonoma County Zinfandel ($26), is a classic of its appellation, Dry Creek Valley. It is a nuanced beauty, both balanced and luxurious.

There is an earthy complexity in the wine’s bouquet, with hints of sweet berries warmed by the sun, suggestions of toast, flourishes of cedar and sweet spices, including white pepper and a whisper of milk chocolate.

On the palate, some of these qualities blossom, especially the white pepper and milk chocolate, joining deep berry flavors, forest brambles and just a bit of dried sage. Pretty acidity lends a refreshing brightness to the wine, and long, silken tannins contribute to its luxurious quality.

This zinfandel is an excellent picnic wine and ideal for barbecues, too. It is delightful, never ponderous. It shows itself just as beautifully with casual fare, including German-style potato salad, sandwiches of grilled sausages and caramelized onions and American-style pizza, as it does with more sophisticated dishes, such as grilled hangar steak with zinfandel vinaigrette, traditional lasagna and gnocchi with bacon in a rich cream sauce, a dish I had a couple of weeks ago at K & L Bistro that I am still savoring in my mind.

Today’s recipe is a simple one, based on a recipe by Lady Bird Johnson that I came across a few years ago. I’ve made a couple of adjustments, adding mustard and black pepper, which further the engagement with the wine. It takes just minutes to make.

Buttery Barbecue Sauce

Serves 4

1 tablespoon mustard flour (aka dry mustard, such as Colman’s)

4 ounces (1 stick or ½ cup) butter, preferably local

4 to 5 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup organic apple cider vinegar

¼ cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup ketchup

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

Tabasco Sauce or Crystal Hot Sauce

Put the mustard flour into a small bowl, add 1 tablespoon of water, stir and set aside for 20 minutes.

Put the butter into a small saucepan set over low heat. When it is fully melted, add the garlic and simmer very gently for about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup into a small bowl. Stir, add the pepper and season to taste with salt.

Carefully pour the mixture into the butter and garlic, add the mustard, stir and taste. Correct for salt as needed and add a few shakes of hot sauce.

Set aside and keep warm until ready to use. The sauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, for several days.

Suggested Uses: This sauce is excellent with grilled chicken, especially legs and thighs; pork spareribs; country-style pork ribs; smoked sausages; braised duck legs and game meat such as venison, bison and wild boar. Vegetarians will enjoy it with steamed carrots finished on the grill, grilled eggplant and grilled tofu.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.