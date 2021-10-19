French Scrambled Eggs

Makes 4 servings

8 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt, or to your taste

Freshly ground pepper (preferably white), to your taste

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon or 3 tablespoons finely chopped chives

3 tablespoons creme fraiche or natural cream cheese (without stabilizers)

Add an inch or so of water to a large saucepan and bring it to a simmer over medium heat. In a stainless mixing bowl that will fit on top of the pan but not touch the water, whisk the eggs, salt and pepper until very smooth. Stir in the tarragon and creme fraiche and place bowl over the simmering water.

With a rubber spatula, constantly stir the mixture, scraping over the bottom and sides of the bowl so the eggs cook very slowly. The idea here is to take at least 5 minutes to cook the eggs, so regulate (lower) the heat accordingly. Cook the eggs until they are soft, custardy and will hold their shape on a spoon but are still very soft. Remove the bowl from the heat and continue to stir for another 30 seconds or so.

Serve on warm plates, as is. If desired, you can top with whatever sauce, grated cheese or sauteed vegetable you like.

_____

Every cook has their own variation on egg salad. I wouldn’t want to argue with your Mom or Grandma about which is best. Here’s my version. Egg salad is best served freshly made, but it can be refrigerated up to a day in advance. It’s great for a sandwich, on crostini or in crisp romaine leaves.

Classic Egg Salad and Variations

Makes about 2 cups

7 large eggs

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

A few shakes (about ⅛ teaspoon total) your favorite hot sauce, or to taste

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish, or to your taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Fill a mixing bowl with cold water.

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Use a slotted spoon to gently lower in the eggs; cook for 7 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat; use the slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to the bowl of cold water.

Place the bowl of eggs in the sink and run cold water into the bowl for a couple of minutes. Crack the eggs all around. Under a very gentle stream of cold water, peel them. The running water helps separate the shell from the egg.

Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard and hot sauce in a small nonreactive bowl. Stir in the pickle relish, then season with pepper, to your taste.

Place the eggs in a mixing bowl. Use a potato masher to break them into small chunks. Fold in the mayonnaise mixture, including any of the variations below. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Variations: Any of the following ingredients would be a tasty addition: 4 teaspoons snipped fresh dill; 4 teaspoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley; ⅔ cup diced smoked ham; ⅔ cup diced steamed shrimp; ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika (pimenton; whisk it into the mayonnaise mixture); or 3 tablespoons diced roasted red pepper.

_____

This is a recipe adapted from Jacques Pépin. Maman in French means “mother.” Pépin noted that unlike traditional French souffles that call for separating the eggs, adding the yolks to the white sauce, beating the egg whites until stiff and gently folding them in, this recipe has you beat the eggs straight into the sauce. When his mother was newly married at 17, no one told her the eggs needed to be separated, but it worked! The results are less airy but every bit as delicious and easier.

You also can make the whole thing well ahead of time. As the Washington Post noted when they printed this recipe, “Let the mixture hang out at room temperature for a couple hours or in the fridge for a day. When you’re ready to bake, heat your oven and go.” Pépin's daughter Claudine wrote, “We usually serve it as a first course, but we love it for brunch and meatless dinners as well.”

Maman’s Easy Cheese Souffle

Makes 4 servings

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more to coat a 5- to 6-cup gratin dish

¼ cup finely and freshly grated Parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk, cold

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 large eggs

2 ½ cups grated Swiss cheese, preferably Gruyère (about 6 ounces), plus three more optional slices for garnish (roughly 2-inch-by-3-inch)

3 tablespoons minced chives

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 5- to 6-cup gratin dish; sprinkle the bottom and sides with half the Parmesan to lightly coat. Set it aside. Melt the 6 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan, then add the flour and mix it in well with a whisk. Cook for 10 seconds, add the cold milk in one stroke and mix it in with a whisk. Keep stirring with the whisk until the mixture thickens and comes to a strong boil, about 2 minutes. It should be thick and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the salt and pepper.