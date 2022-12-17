Share with us your Christmas, Hanukkah heirlooms
Is there a special decoration, tablecloth, set of china or tree ornament that has been in your family for years? We would love readers to share with us their cherished Christmas or Hanukkah heirlooms. They may be modest, purchased at a dime store or made by a relative. But they have a special place in your heart for the holidays. Where and when did you get or inherit it? Why is it so special to you? Tell us those stories. Please include your complete name, town you live in and daytime phone number where we can reach you if we have more questions. Send submissions to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com no later than Sunday, Dec. 18.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
