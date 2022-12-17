Subscribe

Share with us your Christmas, Hanukkah heirlooms

Share with us that one special thing that comes out every Christmas.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2022, 4:40PM

Is there a special decoration, tablecloth, set of china or tree ornament that has been in your family for years? We would love readers to share with us their cherished Christmas or Hanukkah heirlooms. They may be modest, purchased at a dime store or made by a relative. But they have a special place in your heart for the holidays. Where and when did you get or inherit it? Why is it so special to you? Tell us those stories. Please include your complete name, town you live in and daytime phone number where we can reach you if we have more questions. Send submissions to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com no later than Sunday, Dec. 18.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette