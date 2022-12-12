Share with us your Christmas heirlooms
Is there a special decoration, tablecloth, set of china, or tree ornament, that has been in your family for years? We would love readers to share with us their cherished Christmas heirlooms. It may be modest, purchased at the dime store or made by a relative. But it carries a special place in your heart for the holidays. Where and when did you get it or inherit it and tell us any special stories behind it. Why is it so special to you? Please include your complete name, town you live in and daytime phone number if we have more questions. Send submissions to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com no later than Dec. 17.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
