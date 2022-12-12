Subscribe

Share with us your Christmas heirlooms

Share with us that one special thing that comes out every Christmas.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 12, 2022, 3:41PM

Is there a special decoration, tablecloth, set of china, or tree ornament, that has been in your family for years? We would love readers to share with us their cherished Christmas heirlooms. It may be modest, purchased at the dime store or made by a relative. But it carries a special place in your heart for the holidays. Where and when did you get it or inherit it and tell us any special stories behind it. Why is it so special to you? Please include your complete name, town you live in and daytime phone number if we have more questions. Send submissions to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com no later than Dec. 17.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette