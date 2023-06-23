Sharpen your gardening IQ and share with the community

Apply to be a Master Gardener

The UC Cooperative Extension will be accepting applications for its Master Gardener training program starting July 1.

Program organizers are looking for people who want to learn about science-based horticultural practices and share them with people in the community on a volunteer basis.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The study program is rigorous and covers many aspects of horticulture. Master Gardeners take their knowledge out into the community in a variety of capacities and programs.

Applications will be accepted starting July 1 and through Sept. 15.

For more information about the training and the program, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School holds plant sale

The spring planting season is over, but there is another chance to land some deals at the Willowside School on Saturday.

The student-supported nursery has drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and abutilons and many plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into the garden.

One-gallon plants are $6. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. For more information or to make a donation to the nursery, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

