She keeps Jail Industries’ plants alive in the pandemic

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2022, 11:22AM
If You Go

What: Jail Industries holds an open house and plant sale, with drought-tolerant plants, California natives and veggie seedlings labeled with key descriptions and growing tips.

Where: 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Next open house: April 22 - 23

More info: You also can make an appointment to shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays year-round. Visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Sheriff/Jail-Industries or email sonomahorticulture@fivekeys.org.

_____

Other spring plant sales

Graton Community Club Spring Plant Sale: The club has canceled its traditional Spring Flower Show due to COVID-19, but not their plant sale. They will have tomato plants in 12 varieties and a range of other veggies, herbs, flowers, succulents, drought-tolerant plants, garden art, homemade jams, Easter baskets and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. 8996 Graton Road, Graton. 707-829-5314.

Willowside School: This public school with a student-supported nursery has regular plant sales throughout the season with a big selection of ornamentals at bargain prices. The next sale, on April 2, features California natives, perennials, succulents, grasses, abutilons and Japanese maples. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine. Other sales slated for May 14, June 4 and June 25. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724. Corner of Willowside and Hall roads, Santa Rosa.

Petaluma Bounty: This nonprofit community garden offers a big selection of spring and summer starts and plants. April 23 is reserved for shopping for CalFresh recipients, seniors 65 and older and immunocompromised people. The sale opens to all at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24. Customer sign-ups will be announced closer to the date. Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma. petalumabounty.org

Harvest for the Hungry Spring Plant Sale: The mother of all Sonoma County plant sales is this extravaganza, boasting more than 100 varieties of tomatoes, many of them heirlooms grown organically from seed, as well as peppers, eggplants, herbs and squash. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand to help shoppers select the best varieties for their tastes and gardens. Other vendors sell container plantings, seeds, garden crafts and more. Cash or check only. Proceeds support the Harvest for the Hungry food garden that supplies hunger programs in the county. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23. 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. harvestgarden.org

Santa Rosa Garden Club: This sale always dovetails with the Harvest for the Hungry Garden down the road, making it an easy twofer stop for plant shoppers. This year the club is coordinating their sale with the Redwood Empire Rose Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23. Both organizations are headquartered at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

A lot of people humanize their pets, but horticulturist Colleen Wheeler takes the interdependent connection to new levels. She unapologetically anthropomorphizes her plants.

Consider Sunchocola, a sensuous cherry tomato with a smokey flavor.

“If Sungold grew up and got class and threw dinner parties,” is how she describes the irresistible juicy tomato she never fails to grow season after season.

That’s not to say Sungold, everybody’s favorite pop-it-in-your-mouth garden candy, hasn’t also captured her tastes and a permanent spot in her summer garden, even if it doesn’t have the ravishing orange and “tawny shoulders” of Sunchocola.

“It falls into that group of tomatoes you could pretty much put in a blender and pour it out in a dark closet and you could still somehow manage to get fruit off of it,” she said. “It will take abuse like nobody else.”

Wheeler has firm and colorful opinions about her plants and has no tolerance for anything that rates only a “meh” on the taste meter. So if you visit the Nursery at Jail Industries — they’re holding their first open house and plant sale Saturday, March 19 — expect the best.

“Every year I go and talk to my plant-nerd friends, and there’s lot of us. I hear about what they’re growing,” said Wheeler, who for 18 months has been heading up the nursery located at the North County Detention Facility, an annex of the Sonoma County Jail that has been emptied during the pandemic.

“Sometimes it’s something as silly as a name that tickles me. I usually buy five to six new varieties I’ve never tried before. I’ll bring them home and trial them myself and make sure they’re something that does well.”

She also tries to stay in touch with some of the customers who take certain plants home. Wheeler is assessing more than taste — she wants to know which varieties are thriving, or not thriving, and where, in a county with so many microclimates. This is her market research.

“I’m making sure I’m asking a lot of questions of the people who have grown them. If they’re in a fog-belt area, I want to know how it does. Or if they’re in a really hot area,” she said. “There’s a lot of, let’s say, market research, bringing the customer into the trial process. Last year I brought in a variety that just sounded fantastic. It had a fun name. But it tasted like garbage water. So I’m not bringing it in this year.”

“Garbage water” is a term she throws out frequently to dismiss flavorless tomatoes that promise more in their appearance than they deliver in taste.

“I like feeling successful in the garden, and I feel like tomatoes are an excellent gateway. ... (C)lose to 85% of people who do home veggie gardens have tomatoes.” she said. “So they’re terribly popular. They’re fun to see out in the garden. Before they even get in the kitchen, they’re this lovely eyeful. I really like having the colorful and striped ones, only if they can also bring the flavor.”

With some 6,000 varieties of tomatoes in the world, Wheeler is forced to be picky. She winnows her selection for sale down to 50 by selecting varieties that not only are flavorful, but are early-fruiting, long-fruiting or disease-resistant.

She loves varieties that are no-fail, so even newbie gardeners or busy people who benignly neglect their gardens can experience success. Everything she grows is held to a high performance standard for Sonoma County gardens.

Keeping the garden going

Since the pandemic began, Wheeler has run the nursery alone, doing almost everything herself to keep it going until low-risk inmates can return.

“I’m a lone wolf,” she admitted with a grin. But she acknowledged getting essential help from the Sonoma County Master Gardeners and support from the sheriff’s department and Five Keys Schools & Programs, for whom she works.

The county contracts with Five Keys to operate a high school program in the main jail, as well as to oversee Jail Industries, a vocational program that for years was under the Sonoma County Office of Education. When the longtime instructor retired and it became difficult to find a replacement, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office put the program out to bid and awarded it to Five Keys, which provides educational and employment help and community support programs for underserved communities, including at 25 jails.

For some 30 years, the nursery at Jail Industries has served as a vocational program for low-risk inmates at the North County Detention Facility. But after the bail requirement for low-risk people was ended to reduce crowding during the pandemic two years ago, the nursery was closed and remains closed indefinitely, said Sgt. Brian Gallaway, inmate services coordinator.

Wheeler is operating under the assumption that the nursery eventually will reopen, though when that might happen is uncertain.

In the meantime, she would like to work toward teaching some horticulture and botany classes in the main jail, with a focus on science, which wouldn’t require working in the nursery.

When it was in operation, the vocational program had five to 10 inmates working at the nursery five days a week. Wheeler, who has a degree in horticulture from Cal Poly Pomona, has tried to efficiently consolidate greenhouses and re-evaluate plants to include more California natives, her passion. She’s hoping that when the inmates do return, they can expand into growing more trees, which require a lot more labor than she can manage on her own now.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners provide a lot of help. They grow a multitude of succulents at the site. On open-house days, they not only sell the plants they have cultivated but offer help and advice to people shopping both sales.

Master Gardner Jim Luedza, a project leader, said they currently have around 100 types of succulents, which are perfect for California’s summer dry climate with its potential for droughts and fires. Prices will range from $5 for 4-inch pots to $9 for 1-gallon containers. They also will have a selection of container arrangements for $12 to $30.

Home to California

Wheeler has wandered far and wide in her quest for experience in growing and farming. Her first job was at the California Botanic Garden, an exclusively California native garden based in Claremont. For three years, she ran their satellite nursery in west Los Angeles and through that taught gardening skills to disabled veterans.

But she had long had an itch for farming and left Claremont to follow her dream. She worked on farms in Europe, from France’s Loire Valley to Spain to a huge farm outside Edinburgh, whose claim to fame was being the first farm in Scotland to grow kale.

She also worked on farms in New York and in the South, and at each place she collected new plants and varieties to love. In the South, she developed a taste for collard greens and okra, which she grows at Jail Industries for sale.

While the tomatoes and peppers, eggplants, summer squash and other hot-summer crops won’t roll out until the next open house April 22, there will be plenty of good greens and spring to early summer plants at the sale on Saturday to get gardens going.

“I’m a huge fan of fava beans. To me, that is the quintessential spring-season crop,” she said. “The greens are wonderful. It’s a beautiful plant and makes a beautiful dish.”

Also look for sugar snap peas, arugula and, of course, kale, in multiple varieties that meet the Wheeler test. As for California natives, Wheeler has a dozen varieties of ceanothus and a half dozen California fuchsia varieties. She is a sucker for growing cut flowers, so look for zinnias and cosmos, no-fail stunners in a summer garden and a feast for the eyes in a vase on the table.

“I’m one of the lucky people who gets to spend 12 hours a day outside,” Wheeler said. “But most people don’t get outside as much as they want. And flowers are a good way to bring the outdoors indoors.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

